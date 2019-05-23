Thursday
Audubon West Rutland Marsh Monitoring Walk. 155 bird species have been identified at this Important Bird Area. Walk the entire route (3.7 miles), or go half-way. Kids, new birders and non-members welcome. Learn from our friendly bird experts! Meet at 7 a.m. at the marsh boardwalk on Marble Street. 7-10:30 a.m. , birding@rutlandcounttyaudubon.org.
Pottery. Come join us every week as we express our creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Tai Chi. A mind-body practice, originating in China as a martial art. Drop-in classes offered for all abilities. Two weekly classes: Yang 24 from 2-3 p.m. and Fall Prevention from 3-4 p.m. 2-4 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Gaining Traction: Improve your Walking, Balance and Stability. Learn the mechanics of walking and how conditions such as arthritis, foot and joint issues, and neurological problems impact gait, and what strategies can be used to compensate. $15, 4-5:30 p.m. CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, edulli@rrmc.org, 802-772-2400.
Ukulele Lessons. Every Thursday.. $20, 5-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Lake Bomoseen Association Social. Pay your LBA dues, hear about upcoming summer events, welcome spring and catch up with Lake Bomoseen friends and neighbors. Ticket provides appetizers and one drink. For information, contact Davene Brown at gdddbrown@hotmail.com or call 802-468-2281. $15, 6-8 p.m. Lake Bomoseen Lodge, 2551 Route 30N, Bomoseen, gdddbrown@hotmail.com, 518-265-1267.
Sip & Paint — May Flowers. Enjoy wine and cheese while Anharad Llewelyn leads you through the steps of good composition and color theory. For more information or to register, call 802-867-0111 or visit www.greenmtnacademy.org. $35 (includes materials), 6-8 p.m. Long Trail School Art Room , 1045 Kirby Hollow Road, Dorset, greenmountainacademy@gmail.com, 802-867-0111.
Rutland Young Professionals May Mix. GE will be hosting us. Hear from the new plant manager Kyle Griffiths about their opportunities and enjoy food, cash bar and door prizes. Bring a friend! 6-8 p.m. The Draught Room & Cub House Grill, 46 Diamond Run Mall Place, Rutland, tbeau1991@gmail.com, 802-775-4321.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
International Folk Dancing. Simple Israeli & European dances taught. Partners and experience not necessary. Bring your friends. Dress comfortably and bring a pair of dry shoes for dancing. Doors are locked at 6:45 so please ring bell if you arrive later.. 6:30-8 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Yoga for All Levels. Instructor, Stefanie DeSimone, will guide all levels to experience mindfulness and the benefits of yoga. Every Thursday. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Book Discussion. “Where the Crawdads Sing.” For years, rumors of the “Marsh Girl” have haunted a quiet town on the North Carolina coast. So when handsome Chase Andrews is found dead, the locals immediately suspect Kya Clark, the so-called Marsh Girl.. 7 p.m. Fletcher Memorial Library, 88 Main St., Ludlow, Fmlnews@gmail.com, 802-228-8921.
Full Backline Open Mic. Robby Smolinski and Eli King host this full band open mic with full backline, (PA, drums, guitar amp and bass amp) provided. Bring yourself or the whole band out to play.. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Figure Drawing. Live Model. No instructor. Easels provided. Bring own drawing supplies. Every other Thursday. $15, 4-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Friday
24
May
Pawlet Library Play Group. Educator Joni Lee presents a fresh array of activities every Friday that focus on play, reading and socialization. Arrive as early as 9:30 a.m. for networking with parents, grandparents and caregivers. 10-11 a.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School Street, Pawlet, pawletpub@gmail.com, 802-325-3123.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts.. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-422-9765.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome.. 1-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
The Revenants. Bluegrass Gospel Project alums Taylor Armerding, Andy Greene and Kirk Lord present original, time-honored and contemporary Americana music. Concert begins 7:30 p.m. Doors open 7 p.m. . $10 — $15 donation, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tinmouth Old Firehouse, 7 Mountain View Road, Tinmouth, joreynolds@vermontel.net, 802-446-3457.
Oklahoma!. The Dorset Players will bring down the curtain on their 91st anniversary season with “Oklahoma!,” considered one of the seminal musicals in Broadway history. Tickets can be purchased on-line at www.dorsetplayers.org, in person, or by calling 802-867-5777. $30, $12, 7:30-10 p.m. Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Rd, Dorset, info@dorsetplayers.orf, 802-857-5570.
Riverfrog. Eclectic covers and original music spanning many genres. This acoustic and electric guitar-based 5 piece with keys, bass and drums has a swampy feel that will get you moving!. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center St., Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Saturday
25
May
Open Studio. Experience glass cutting, shop for new designs and closeouts, view glass art, learn about technique, sign up for a workshop, discuss custom work or repairs. Karen Deets Stained Glass, 728 Moscow Road, Fair Haven, deetsvt@gmail.com, 802-265-8668.
Early Bird Nature Walk. Sue Wetmore introduces you to the birds of spring and spring migration. Wear sturdy shoes and dress for the weather. No pets please. Meet in front of the Museum. . $5 adults/free under 15, 8-10 a.m. Mount Independence State Historic Site, 497 Mount Independence Road, Orwell, elsa.gilbertson@vermont.gov, 802-759-2412.
12th Annual Plant, Book, and Bake Sale. All proceeds go directly to the Orwell Free Library for purchasing books, providing programming, updating technology and serving our community to the best of our ability. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Orwell Free Library, 473 Main Street, Orwell, orwellfreelibrary@gmail.com, 802-948-2041.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of yoga experience. Beginners welcome, however, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Shabbat Morning Service. Musical service with morning prayers, a lively Torah service, discussion and group aliyot, followed by kiddush.. 9:30-11:40 a.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@RutlandJewishCenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Underhill Ironworks Spring Open Studio. Sculpture makes a wonderful addition to your landscaping designs for all seasons and is an excellent gift for you or someone else. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Gerald Stoner, 185 River Rd, Underhill, geraldkstoner@yahoo.com, 802-324-3897.
Open Studio. The photography of Chuck Helfer and Denise Letendre. Local photographers capture the character, history, nature and quarries surrounding Poultney Vermont. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 East Main St., Poultney, elschmidt1@vermontel.net, 802-325-2603.
”Pop-Up” Art Gallery. Fair Haven Union High School art students’ temporary “pop-up” gallery in downtown Fair Haven featuring the work of students across the district. Opening reception Sat. May 25, noon — 2 p.m., 73 Main St. , Fair Haven , kpartesi@arsu.org.
”Serenity” Gentle Yoga. Lengthen, stretch and strengthen the body gradually, while bringing mindful awareness to the breath. The class culminates with the healing vibrations of a crystal singing bowl “sound bath.” Perfect for beginners as well as practiced yogis. Yoga Class Pricing, 10-11:15 a.m. Sol Luna Farm Yoga Barn, 329 Old Farm Road , Shrewsbury, graceofthesoul@gmail.com, 802-942-9393.
Yoga for the full-figured Goddess, a gentle floor class. A very gentle floor yoga class for full-figured sized women. $10-12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Yoga Prana Shakti, 155 Woodstock Avenue (Therapydia), Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 8024998038.
Kids’ Saturday Classes. Different topics each week. Take home a finished project at the end of the class. $10, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Community Luncheon. Hot dogs and baked beans with potato chips on the side. Out Community Luncheons are held every month on the 4th Saturday and are free and open to the public. (Donations are gratefully accepted.). free; donations gratefully accepted, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Trinity Episcopal Church, 85 West Street, Rutland, office@trinitychurchrutland.org, 802-775-4368.
Free Memorial Day Weekend Concert. Kirtan, Jazz, Drum Circle Healing Concert. 6:30-11 p.m. Benson Community Hall, 2724 Stage Road, Benson, droassistant108@gmail.com, 619-335-6882.
Cradle Switch. A five-piece acoustic Americana group, balancing contemporary songs and classic tunes drawing from bluegrass, country, folk and a little blues with their own authentic compositions. $20, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Road , Brandon, edna@brandon-music.net, 802-247-4295.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101.. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Sunday
May26
Open Studio. Experience glass cutting, shop for new designs and closeouts, view glass art, learn about technique, sign up for a workshop, discuss custom work or repairs. 12 a.m. Karen Deets Stained Glass, 728 Moscow Road, Fair Haven, deetsvt@gmail.com, 802-265-8668.
Great Elfin Lake 5K. Scenic 5k run to benefit the Wallingford Rec Department. Dogs welcome, on a leash. . $25, 9-11:30 a.m. Wallingford Recreation Fields, Meadow Street, Wallingford, kelly5krace@gmail.com, 802-345-2358.
Great Elfin Lake 5k. Scenic 5K run/walk along country roads, by Otter Creek and on foot paths through Stone Meadow to Elfin Lake. Designed for all levels, benefits the Wallingford recreation department. Adults — $25, Kids 12 and under — $15, 9-11 a.m. Elfin Lake 5K Run , Meadow Street, Wallingford, kadiionno@hotmail.com, 802-345-2358.
Underhill Ironworks Spring Open Studio. Sculpture makes a wonderful addition to your landscaping designs for all seasons and is an excellent gift for you or someone else. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Gerald Stoner, 185 River Rd, Underhill, geraldkstoner@yahoo.com, 8023243897.
West Haven Community Picnic. Annual potluck picnic, bring a dish to share.. 12-4 p.m. West Haven School, Main Road, West Haven, townofwesthaven@myfairpoint.net, 802-265-4880.
Oklahoma!. The Dorset Players will bring down the curtain on their 91st anniversary season with “Oklahoma!,” considered one of the seminal musicals in Broadway history. Tickets can be purchased on-line at www.dorsetplayers.org, in person, or by calling 802-867-5777. . $30, $12, 2-4:30 p.m. Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Rd, Dorset, info@dorsetplayers.orf, 802-857-5570.
10th Annual YOGA Spring Sampler. 75 minute class, lead by Becca Herrington and Amy Barber-Thomas, combining Shamanic Healing rituals and Restorative Yoga. RSVP required by May 24 to: The Thrive Center of the Green Mountains: 802-446-2499 or uthrive@vermontel.net. $25, 3-4:15 p.m. The Sparkle Barn, 1509 US Route 7 South, Wallingford, uthrive@vermontel.net, 802-446-2499.
Klezmer Group. We are having a great time just playing for fun. If you play an instrument come join us. All skill levels welcome. We provide the Music. Please contact the office if you’re interested.. 4-6 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@RutlandJewishCenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Meditation. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition Sunday afternoons. Instruction provided.. 5:30-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, RyohaD@comcast.net, 802-558-4438.
Tom Irish. Classic rock covers by The Stones, Bowie, Steely Dan, Neil Young and more. 7-10 p.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center St., Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Monday
May27
Art Exhibition- Brian Sylvester. A range of contemplative, meditative pieces by Rutland artist Brian Sylvester. Using acrylic and canvas, Brian blends his experiences, passion for wellness and love of Eastern philosophies to create brightly striking geometrical harmonies. On exhibit April 6 through June 1, 2019. . 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library , 10 Court Street, Rutland, amy@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
Memorial Day Ceremony. The Town of Chittenden Memorial Day Ceremony. at the Civil War Soldier Monument located at the intersection of Holden and Mountain Top Roads. . 10:45-11:30 a.m. Civil War Statue, Intersection of Holden and Mountain Top roads, Chittenden, easyaspie@comcast.net, 802-483-2323.
Memorial Day Remembrance at Hubbardton Battlefield. The Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site is open today in honor of Memorial Day. At noon battlefield flags will be raised to full-mast and tribute paid at the battle monument to the soldiers of Hubbardton. . $3.00 adults/under 15 free, 12-12:15 p.m. Hubbardton Battlefield State Historic Site, 5696 Monument Hill Road, Hubbardton, elsa.gilbertson@vermont.gov, 802-759-2412.
Rutland Baby Cafe. Free drop-in breastfeeding support group. Meets every Monday. Check the RFL calendar for closings due to the observance of holidays or conflicts in schedule. . 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, lcunderhill@rrmc.org, 802-775-1901.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels; beginners welcome. Class incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. Energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Price: $15 drop-in and $130 for a 10 class card., 5:30-6:45 p.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Rutland Caregiver Support Group. A safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons living with Alzheimer’s or a related form of dementia. 6-7 p.m. Rutland Regional Medical Center, CVPS/Leahy Conference Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, anchurchillboutwell@alz.org, 802-468-5000.
Village Harmony Alumni Ensemble Concert. Songs and dances from South Africa, contemporary American shape-note, quartet gospel, traditional songs from Corsica, Bosnia, Croatia and Bulgaria, Monteverdi madrigals and other renaissance works, and original compositions. sliding scale $5-$15, 7:30-8:45 p.m. Tinmouth Community Church, 6 Bliss Road, Tinmouth, villageharmony@gmail.com, 802-426-3210.
Tuesday
May28
Restorative Yoga. This class is ideal for recovery from fatigue, injury or illness and in reducing stress. Perfect for everyone — no yoga experience needed. Yoga Class Pricing, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Sol Luna Farm Yoga Barn , 329 Old Farm Road , Shrewsbury, grace@sollunafarm.com, 802-492-9393.
Pottery. Come join us every week as we express our creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. . 3:15-4:15 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
OVUU Planning Task Force. Special Meeting — 5 year planning.. 5 p.m. RNESU Conference Room, 49 Court Drive, Brandon, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Ticks in Vermont: The Fears, The Facts. Dr. J. Gavin Cotter, infectious disease specialist at RRMC, will talk on the prevalent illnesses transmitted by ticks in Vermont, followed by a question-and-answer period. Refreshments provided. Registration required in advance. . 6-8 p.m. CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, edulli@rrmc.org, 802-772-2400.
Rutland City School Board Meeting. Regularly scheduled meeting of the Rutland City Public Schools Board of Commissioners.. 6:30-8 p.m. Longfellow Building, 6 Church Street, Rutland, 802-786-1998.
Walk, Wag & Run 5k Series. Bring your leashed dog for this fun, low-impact cross-country event of 2.5 or 5k. . $5, 6:30 p.m. College Of St. Joseph, 71 Clement Rd, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, (802) 773-1822.
Open Mic with Krishna Guthrie. Every Tuesday at the Hide-A-Way, Krishna Guthrie hosts open mic. Bring your instruments, voices, and talents.. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, services available and next step toward helping loved ones. Trained counselor present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street (Use West St. entrance), Rutland, 802-775-4301.
Wednesday
May29
Animals Are Soul Too. Come share the surprising, funny and profound ways animals have brought love or insight into your life. Hosted by Eckankar, a spiritual teaching that offers simple exercises for people of all faiths, traditions, and walks of life to develop and deepen a conscious and practical relationship with spirit. More info: www.eckankar-vt.org and 800-772-9390. 5:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland , eck.vermont@gmail.com, 800-772-9390.
Home School Art: Ages 7-14. Every Wednesday, Instructor Helvi inspires students to create with her and socialize with their fellow artists. Punch cards available. $10 Drop-In, 9-11 a.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open level, spiritual and energetic physical practice, beginners welcome. Wednesdays.. $12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland.
”Serenity” Gentle Yoga. Lengthen, stretch and strengthen the body gradually, while bringing mindful awareness to the breath. The class culminates with the healing vibrations of a crystal singing bowl “sound bath.” Perfect for beginners as well as practiced yogis. Yoga Class Pricing, 10-11:15 a.m. Sol Luna Farm Yoga Barn, 329 Old Farm Road , Shrewsbury, graceofthesoul@gmail.com, 802-942-9393.
Lego Club. Come build with our Legos and display your creation for the weekly theme.. 3-4 p.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-422-9765.
Level ll Tai Chi Class. For those who wish to continue beyond Tai Chi for Beginners. $15.00, 5:15-6:15 p.m. CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, edulli@rrmc.org, 802-772-2400.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Chair Yoga. Increase your well-being one movement at a time with this on-going gentle chair yoga. Beginners welcome. $50 for 5 sessions, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, 802-772-7801.
Thursday
May30
Brandon’s Hidden Water Systems. Brandon’s Water Pollution Control Plant will host tours at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m. For more information, contact Stephen Cijka, chief operator, at wwtp@townofbrandon.com. 12 a.m. Brandon Water Pollution Control Plant, 500 Union Street, Brandon, dan.hecht@gmwea.org, 802-595-0997.
Thursday Hikers. Follow easy/moderate trails along the S. Branch of the Middlebury River in the Spirit of Nature Sanctuary in Ripton. Spring wildflowers! Meet at 9 a.m. at the Godnick Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, to car pool. Bring lunch. No dogs. . 9 a.m.-3 p.m. , 802-747-4466.
Pottery. Come join us every week as we express our creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. . 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Tai Chi. A mind-body practice, originating in China as a martial art. Drop-in classes offered for all abilities. Two weekly classes: Yang 24 from 2-3 p.m. and Fall Prevention from 3-4 p.m. 2-4 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Gaining Traction: Improve your Walking, Balance and Stability. Learn the mechanics of walking and how conditions such as arthritis, foot and joint issues, and neurological problems impact gait, and what strategies can be used to compensate. . $15.00, 4-5:30 p.m. CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, edulli@rrmc.org, 802-772-2400.
Breaking Bread: A free community meal. Free Community meal open to all. Complete with main dish and beverages made at the church, and side dishes and desserts brought in as potluck items. Come and bring a friend. 5-6:30 p.m. Rutland United Methodist Church, 60 Strongs Avenue, Rutland, rutlandumc@aol.com, 802-773-2460.
Ukulele Lessons. Every Thursday.. $20, 5-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Yoga for All Levels. Instructor, Stefanie DeSimone, will guide all levels to experience mindfulness and the benefits of yoga. Every Thursday. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Full Backline Open Mic. Robby Smolinski and Eli King host this full band open mic with full backline, (PA, drums, guitar amp and bass amp) provided. Bring yourself or the whole band out to play.. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
