Thursday
22
August
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Thursday Hikers. Follow logging roads to abandoned hotel site at summit of Snake Mountain in Addison. Some steeper sections. Moderate. Meet at the Godnick Center to car pool. Bring lunch. No dogs. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, Call Nancy Brown at 802-773-9078.
Thank You Thursdays. Free admission to the museum for residents of Rutland City, Rutland Town, West Rutland, Chittenden, and Mendon. Provide proof of residency upon arrival. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum, 11 Center Street, Rutland, info@wkmvt.org, 802-282-2678.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week.. 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Children’s Art Camp. 2-3:30 p.m. Stone Valley Arts Center at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, stonevalleyartscenter@gmail.com, 802-325-2603.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Yoga. Flow-based class with a focus on building strong, steady, fluid fitness. This class is best suited for students with some yoga or other fitness experience. $12 drop-in, $10 members, 4-6:30 p.m. Stone Valley Arts Center at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, lukewdailey@gmail.com.
Alzheimer’s Awareness Seminar. Learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to connect and communicate at each stage of the disease. Pre-registration required. 6-7:30 p.m. CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, edulli@rrmc.org, 802-772-2400.
Bingo. Kick-off 2019 Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Southern Vermont with a fun-filled night of bingo. Pick up your team packet, register a new team, or come to learn more about this incredible event while competing to win prizes. 6-8 p.m. The Draught Room, 46 Diamond Run Mall, Pl #100, Rutland, madison.wood@cancer.org, 802-872-6305.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Sip N Dip Painting Class. Second & fourth Thursday of the month. $30, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
International Folk Dancing. All dances are taught. Experience and partner not necessary. All are welcome. Dress comfortably. Bring a pair of dry shoes for dancing. Ring bell if door is locked. 6:30-8 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@RutlandJewishCenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Mindful heART Series. Please bring your own mat.. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Fair Haven Concerts in the Park. JP Murphy. This Irish band will have your toes tapping and hands clapping. Free ice cream. Door prize drawings and the 50/50 raffle highlight our intermission. 7 p.m. Fair Haven Park, Main Street, Fair Haven, fhgstechie@yahoo.com, 802-265-7913.
Slow Food. A comedy by Wendy MacLeod for anyone who’s ever been “hangry.” $20 — $58, 7:30-9 p.m. Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road , Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
Always...Patsy Cline. Spend an evening with one of country music’s most celebrated stars.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. Edward Albee’s famed, thought-provoking drama. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Friday
23
August
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Creative Space. Bring tools/supplies to create your works of art along with other inspiring artists. Open to all arts: fine arts, quilters, jewelry, musicians, etc. Some supplies available to purchase. Call ahead.. Donations appreciated, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts.. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Friday Writers Group. All levels and genres welcome to read and discuss their work. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@Chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome.. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Literary Open Mic. Poets, storytellers, spoken word artists in all genres are invited to perform original pieces, classics or other favorites. Hosted by David Mook and other special guests. Fourth Friday of each month. 7-9 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, davidmook@aol.com, 802-884-8052.
Kimberly Townsend. NYC-based sing/songwriter with a lyric-driven blend of folk, indie pop and soul. $20, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Road, Brandon, edna@brandon-music.net, 802-247-4295.
Slow Food. A comedy by Wendy MacLeod for anyone who’s ever been “hangry.”. $20 — $58, 7:30-9 p.m. Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road , Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
Always...Patsy Cline. Spend an evening with one of country music’s most celebrated stars.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. Edward Albee’s famed, thought-provoking drama.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Fiddle Witch. Vermont-based new country/progressive bluegrass band featuring Meghann Patten (fiddle/vocals), David Hughes (guitar/vocals), and Laird Christensen (mandolin/vocals). 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center St., Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Saturday
24
August
Arts Entertainment
Calendar
Chittenden Day. Bobcat Bolt Fun Run 8:30 a.m. with registration 8 a.m.; parade at noon; Opening ceremonies 1 p.m.; live music, vendors, food, crafts, old-fashioned games, pie auction and silent auction. Chicken barbecue 5 p.m. $8 adults/$6 under 12. Fireworks. Barstow School, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden, saquint@comcast.net, 802-483-6963.
Tinmouth Public Library Book Sale. Reasonably priced books for children and adults. Rain or shine. From noon until 1:30 fill a bag with as many books as you can for only $2. . 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tinmouth Old Firehouse, next to the Town Office on Mountain View Road, Tinmouth, 802-446-2498.
Downtown Rutland Street Party + Sidewalk Sales. Enjoy a variety of family entertainment as well as local artists, crafts, art, food trucks and live music from area musicians. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Downtown Rutland, Center Street & Merchants Row, Rutland, info@downtownrutland.com, 802-773-9380.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of yoga experience. Beginners welcome, however, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Shabbat Service. Led by Rabbi Ellie Shemtov. Followed by a light kiddush.. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Yoga for the full-figured Goddess. A very gentle floor yoga class for full-figured sized women. $10-12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Community Luncheon. A light fare of summer salads including ham and shell pasta salad along with three-bean salad. Luncheons are held on the fourth Saturday of the month. free; donations gratefully accepted, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Trinity Episcopal Church, 85 West Street, Rutland, office@trinitychurchrutland.org, 802-775-4368.
VFW Summer Cook Out. Hot dogs, hamburgers, potato salad, macaroni salad, baked beans, corn and dessert. Music by DJ BUTCH. $12.. 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Summer Potluck and Band Concert. The community is invited to a potluck dinner that will run all the way down Weatherby Lane to the library, followed by a concert by the Washington County Band. Bring a dish to share and your own place settings. Tables and chairs provided. No alcohol. In the event of rain, potluck will be inside library and concert will be in Pawlet Town Hall. . 5:30-8 p.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School Street, Pawlet, pawletpub@gmail.com, 802-325-3123.
Slow Food. A comedy by Wendy MacLeod for anyone who’s ever been “hangry.”. $20 — $58, 7:30-9 p.m. Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road , Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
Always...Patsy Cline. Spend an evening with one of country music’s most celebrated stars.. 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. Edward Albee’s famed, thought-provoking drama.. 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101.. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
The heART of Cooking. Aspiring chefs will explore culinary arts from creating delicious treats to presenting them. Plus, themed table decorations and tablescapes to make any occasion special. $10 preregistered; $15 drop-ins. 11-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Sunday
25
August
Calendar
Slow Food. A comedy by Wendy MacLeod for anyone who’s ever been “hangry.”. $20 — $58, 2-3:30 p.m. Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road , Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. Edward Albee’s famed, thought-provoking drama.. 3 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival. . $10, 4-6 p.m. North Universalist Chapel, 7 Church St., Woodstock, info@pentanglearts.org, 802-457-3981.
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 5:30-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Jared Johnson. He’s the owner of Magnum P.A., East Coast bassist of “The Samples”, and the Johnson half of “Primo Johnson”.. Tonight, come hear him play solo acoustic!. 7-10 p.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center St., Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com, 802-558-9580.
Monday
26
August
Calendar
Rutland Baby Cafe. Free drop-in breastfeeding support group. Meets every Monday. Check the RFL calendar for closings due to the observance of holidays or conflicts in schedule. . 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, lcunderhill@rrmc.org, 802-775-1901.
Walking Group for All Ages. Donations appreciated. Donations appreciated, 5:15 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels; beginners welcome. Class incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. Energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Price: $15 drop-in and $130 for a 10 class card., 5:30-6:45 p.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Tai Chi. Mary Joan Waid teaches a series of Qi Qong movements for personal daily practice. We will be tuning our bodies with basic gentle Qi Gong to increase balance, strength, and awareness. $15 per class or $75 for 6-week series, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Stone Valley Arts Center at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, elschmidt1@vermontel.net, 802-325-2603.
American Legion Auxiliary Meeting. 6 p.m. Light meal and socialization; 6:30 p.m. regular meeting for all members.. 6-7:30 p.m. American Legion Post 31, 33 Washington Street, Rutland, donnaala@myfairpoint.net, 802-236-3324.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Rutland Caregiver Support Group. A safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons living with Alzheimer’s or a related form of dementia. 6-7 p.m. Rutland Regional Medical Center, CVPS/Leahy Conference Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, anchurchillboutwell@alz.org, 802-468-5000.
Monday Rutland Bike Ride. A 15-18 mile ride leaving form the College of St. Joseph parking lot. Average pace is 12-14 mph. This is a friendly, no-drop ride.. 6-8 p.m. College of St. Joseph parking lot, 71 Clement Road, Rutland, olanoff@comcast.net, 802-773-8222.
Tuesday
27
August
Calendar
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week.. 3:15-4:15 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
We Can Fix It! Home Repair and Maintenance for Women. This class is designed to give you the concrete knowledge and skill base to feel confident in your ability to address common problems facing homeowners. $65 City Resident/ $76 Non-Resident, 5-7:30 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, aprilc@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1853.
Slow Flow Yoga. With Brooke Hughes-Muse, RYT. First class is free. $12 / $11 SVA Members, 5-6 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, treesongvt@gmail.com.
Rutland Caregiver Support Group. A safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons living with Alzheimer’s or a related form of dementia. 6-7 p.m. Rutland Regional Medical Center, CVPS/Leahy Conference Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, anchurchillboutwell@alz.org, 802-468-5000.
Rutland City Board of School Commissioners. Regular meeting of the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners.. 6:30 p.m. Longfellow Administration Building, 6 Church Street, Rutland, bkapitan@rcpsvt.org, 802-786-1996.
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. Edward Albee’s famed, thought-provoking drama.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Open Mic with Krishna Guthrie. Every Tuesday at the Hide-A-Way, Krishna Guthrie hosts open mic. Bring your instruments, voices, and talents.. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, services available and next step toward helping loved ones. Trained counselor present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street (Use West St. entrance), Rutland, 802-775-4301.
Wednesday
28
August
Calendar
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open level, spiritual and energetic physical practice, beginners welcome. Wednesdays.. $12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland.
SVA’s Script Writers Workshop. Led by Karen Klami. Most Wednesdays, please email to confirm time/dates/location of these sessions. Send her an email and write “SVA Script Writers” in the subject line for a faster answer. $10 registration, $5 per session, 1-4 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com.
Slow Food. A comedy by Wendy MacLeod for anyone who’s ever been “hangry.”. $20 — $58, 2-3:30 p.m. Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road , Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. Edward Albee’s famed, thought-provoking drama.. 2 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Open Studio Hub. Draw, paint, craft, do homework, listen to music, read, create a book club, chess club, music club, writer’s/poetry club, art club! Join yoga, ukulele group, creative — space, and more. Extended hours when classes in session. 3-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Life after Death. Members of all faiths, traditions and walks of life can find common ground at this open discussion. We will also try a spiritual exercise that can help unlock the secrets of life after death. Hosted by Eckankar. More info at www.eckankar-vt.org and 800-772-9390. 5:30-6:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, eck.vermont@gmail.com, 800-772-9390.
RNESU School Board. Regular meeting.. 6 p.m. RNESU Conference Room, 49 Court Drive, Brandon, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
The heART of Painting Agate Pendants. Create your own design on an agate pendant. Use it as a necklace, window decoration or gift. Artist Susan Houghton will instruct how to use floral painting for an unique piece of pendant art.. $30, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Open Figure Drawing. With Dick Weis and Phil Whitman, every other Wednesday. $8, 6-8 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, stonevalleyartcenter@gmail.com.
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. Edward Albee’s famed, thought-provoking drama.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Chair Yoga. Increase your well-being one movement at a time with this on-going gentle chair yoga. Beginners welcome. $50 for 5 sessions, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, 802-772-7801.
Thursday
29
August
Calendar
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week.. 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise.. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Yoga. Flow-based class with a focus on building strong, steady, fluid fitness. This class is best suited for students with some yoga or other fitness experience. . $12 drop-in, $10 members, 4-6:30 p.m. Stone Valley Arts Center at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, lukewdailey@gmail.com.
Breaking Bread: A free community meal. Free Community meal open to all. Complete with main dish and beverages made at the church, and side dishes and desserts brought in as potluck items. Come and bring a friend. 5-6:30 p.m. Rutland United Methodist Church, 60 Strongs Avenue, Rutland, rutlandumc@aol.com, 802-773-2460.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Mindful heART Series. Please bring your own mat.. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Slow Food. A comedy by Wendy MacLeod for anyone who’s ever been “hangry.”. $20 — $58, 7:30-9 p.m. Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road , Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. Edward Albee’s famed, thought-provoking drama.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Friday
30
August
Calendar
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Creative Space. Bring tools/supplies to create your works of art along with other inspiring artists. Open to all arts: fine arts, quilters, jewelry, musicians, etc. Some supplies available to purchase. Call ahead.. Donations appreciated, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts.. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Friday Writers Group. All levels and genres welcome to read and discuss their work. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@Chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome.. 1:30-2:30 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Slow Food. A comedy by Wendy MacLeod for anyone who’s ever been “hangry.”. $20 — $58, 7:30-9 p.m. Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road , Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. Edward Albee’s famed, thought-provoking drama.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Saturday
31
August
Calendar
Soldiers Atop Mount Independence. Reenactors honor 1776-1777 at the Mount during this living history weekend. Saturday’s Baldwin Trail Walkabout features experts at trail stations bringing the site’s history to life. Follow soldiers on a woods skirmish, reading of Declaration of Independence on Sunday, camp life and skill demonstrations, activities for all ages. Sat. 9:30 a.m. — 5 p.m., Sun. 9:30 a.m. — 3:30 p.m. 802-948-2000. . $6 adults/free under 15, 12 a.m. Mount Independence State Historic Site, 497 Mount Independence Road, Orwell, elsa.gilbertson@vermont.gov, 802-759-2412.
Tinmouth Town-wide Tag Sales. Rain or shine. Sale location maps can be picked up at the Town Office Thursday August 29, or they should be available at www.tinmouthvt.org. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tinmouth Town-wide Tage Sales, Tinmouth, vtsjohnson@icloud.com, 802-446-3307.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of yoga experience. Beginners welcome, however, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Yoga for the full-figured Goddess. A very gentle floor yoga class for full-figured sized women. $10-12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Slow Food. A comedy by Wendy MacLeod for anyone who’s ever been “hangry.”. $20 — $58, 2-3:30 p.m. Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road , Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. Edward Albee’s famed, thought-provoking drama.. 2 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Baked Ham Dinner. Benefits the Mount Holly Community Historical Museum. Adults $12, 12 and under $6. First seating at 5 p.m. After dinner take a stroll around the historic village or relax by beautiful Star Lake.. 5-7:30 p.m. The Odd Fellow Hall , Lake Street, Belmont, mounthollymuseum@gmail.com.
Gypsy Reel. A Celtic band that rocks, Gypsy Reel plays high-energy, stirring music rooted in the Celtic tradition but garnered from the whole world. . $20, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Road, Brandon.
Slow Food. A comedy by Wendy MacLeod for anyone who’s ever been “hangry.”. $20 — $58, 7:30-9 p.m. Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road , Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. Edward Albee’s famed, thought-provoking drama.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Whisper. Classic rock and country cover band. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Holiday Inn, 476 Holiday Drive, Rutland, sethlafountain87@gmail.com.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101.. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
