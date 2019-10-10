Thursday
10
October
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week. $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Yoga for lunch. Take a break from your busy day. Gentle to moderate Kripalu yoga classes. Classes are seasonally inspired and students are encouraged to modify the practice to meet their needs.. $10/$8, 12:05-12:55 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics, 56 Howe Street, Rutland, Pali36@aol.com, 802-772-7011.
TeenTober Movie & crafts. Watch “Nightmare Before Christmas” on the big screen, make ping pong jack-o-lanterns. All supplies provided, no preregistration. 3-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland, jessica@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
Fair Haven Farmers Market. Every Thursday through October 24. 3-6 p.m. Fair Haven Park, Main Street, Fair Haven, osandy@live.com, 802-948-2211.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise.. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
The Magic of Meaningful Board Meetings. Join Deborah Singiser and Barstow Board Members who will share about The Magic of Meaningful Board Meetings Using Policy Governance. 6-7 p.m. Chittenden Public Library, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden, chittendenpl@gmail.com, 802-773-3531.
Sip N Dip Painting Class. Second & fourth Thursday of the month. $30, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Mindful heART Series. Please bring your own mat. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Tai Chi, Yang 24. Low-impact, slow-motion exercise which benefits all people and is safe for people with balance or arthritis issues. 2 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland, 802-775-2855.
Friday
11
October
Gaslight. This psychological drama by British playwright Patrick Hamilton is the longest running non-musical to have played on Broadway. $20-$25, 7:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Dorset Playhouyse, 104 Cheney Rd., Dorset, info@dorsetplayers.corf, 802-867-5570.
Proctor Free Library Book Sale. Annual book sale in the Evelyn Peterson Community Room. Stock up for winter reading. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Proctor Free Library, 4 Main Street, Proctor, gatorjhawk63@aol.com, 802-459-3539.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. $10/ visit, 9-11 a.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
10th Annual Big Buzz Chainsaw Carving Festival. Bringing over 25 carvers from across the country and around the world to Ludlow. adults $6, kids 12 and under Free, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The Ice House at Jackson Gore Inn, 111 Jackson Gore Rd., Ludlow, barrepinske@hotmail.com, 508-965-3211.
Creative Space. Bring tools/supplies to create your works of art along with other inspiring artists. Open to all arts: fine arts, quilters, jewelry, musicians, etc. Some supplies available to purchase. Call ahead. Donations appreciated, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Friday Writers Group. All levels and genres welcome to read and discuss their work. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@Chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome. $5 per project, 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
OLLI Lecture Series. UVM Prof. Lisa M. Holmes: “The Judiciary in American Politics in 2019”. Osher membership or $5 at the door, 1:30-3 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, 802-775-1246.
Mask Making. Make a plaster mold of your face and decorate. All ages, children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. . $10, 4:30-6 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Ext., Rutland, nikkia@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Queen of Hearts Drawing. Every Friday. Drawing at 630 p.m.. 6-6:30 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Parents Night Out Open Gym. Drop the kids off and enjoy a night off on the second Friday of each month. While you’re out we’ll be doing gymnastics, playing games, eating pizza and having fun. No need to reserve a spot, just drop in. $18 Members/$20 Non Members, 6:15-9:15 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics & Dance Center, 56 Howe St Bld H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Friday Night Open Gym. For athletes to have additional practice time or children who want to be more casual with their gymnastics. Warm-up and games will encourage a cardio workout, while obstacle courses, trampoline circuits and open events will allow children to fine tune their skills. $10 Members/$12 Non Members, 6:45-8:15 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics & Dance Center, 56 Howe Street Bld H , Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Grocery Bingo. Benefits Clarendon Fire Association Auxiliary. Doors open at 6 p.m., Bingo starts at 7 p.m. Refreshments available. $4 for one strip and $12 for four strips, 7-9:40 p.m. Clarendon Elementary school, Grange Road off Moulton Ave., Clarendon, BMORGAN674@comcast.net, 802-683-5158.
Tinmouth Old Firehouse Concert. Big Woods Voices will fill the Old Firehouse with a capella harmony, combining singing traditions from around the world with various American roots genres. $10, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Old Firehouse, 9 Mountain View Road, Tinmouth, joreynolds@vermontel.net, 802-446-3457.
Indecent. A Tony-award winning play about a group of actors who risked everything for theater.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Rick Redington and The Luv. Come and get your LUV!. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center St., Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Saturday
12
October
Pancake Breakfast Buffet. A pancake breakfast buffet prepared by members of Hiram Lodge No. 101, F&AM; and Gilman Chapter No. 88, OES. . $9 / $3, 8-11 a.m. West Rutland Masonic Lodge, 63 Franklin St., West Rutland, damasonvt@comcast.net, (802) 775-2204.
Wellness Recovery Action Plan. Eight-week workshop to develop action plans to improve self-management and recovery skills, if you are struggling with mental health, have substance-abuse problems, are a caregiver or Human Service provider, and committed to making positive change. 8:30-11 a.m. Rutland Regional Medical Center Conference Room K, 435 West Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
37th Annual Vermont Apple Festival and Craft Show. More than 60 vendors — crafters from all over New England and beyond — will pack the middle school, along with kid-friendly activities and apple-themed food and events. . 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Riverside Middle School, 13 Fairground Road, Springfield, springfieldrcoc@vermontel.net, 8028852779.
Proctor Free Library Book Sale. Annual book sale in the Evelyn Peterson Community Room. Stock up for winter reading. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Proctor Free Library, 4 Main Street, Proctor, gatorjhawk63@aol.com, 802-459-3539.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of yoga experience. Beginners welcome, however, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Shabbat Service led by Rabbi Shemtov. Services will be followed by a light kiddush.. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rutlandjewishcenter@aol.com, 802-773-3455.
Salt Cave Sound Immersion. Immerse yourself in a vibrational sound bath, while reclining in the cozy and detoxifying environment of a Himalayan salt cave. $25, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Pyramid Holistic Wellness Center, 120 Merchants Row, Rutland, coughlinb@pyramidvt.com, 802-775-8080.
Art in the Park Fall Foliage Festival. Juried fine artists, craftspeople and specialty food producers, as well as food vendors, live music, kid’s activities, a community art project, pet area and live demonstrations. . donation, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Main Street Park, Junction of Routes 4 & 7, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Art and Craft Show& Sale. Local Tinmouth artists will display and sell their work. . 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Old Fire House, Mountain View Road, Tinmouth, vtsjohnson@icloud.com, 802-446-3307.
Mt. Holly Cider Days. Imagine watching fresh cider being made on a century old press and then enjoying a cup with home-baked apple pie. Vendors, a roast beef dinner and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. , capitalwriter@aol.com.
10th Annual Big Buzz Chainsaw Carving Festival. Bringing over 25 carvers from across the country and around the world to Ludlow. adults $6, kids 12 and under Free, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. The Ice House at Jackson Gore Inn, 111 Jackson Gore Rd., Ludlow, barrepinske@hotmail.com, 508-965-3211.
Plenty of Pumpkins Story Hour. Fun for the kids and the family at October’s Story Hour. Paint a mini-pumpkin. Make your own autumn harvest snack mix. Pumpkin coin toss.. 10-11 a.m. Chittenden Public Library, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden, chittendenpl@gmail.com, 802-773-3531.
Yoga for the full-figured Goddess. A very gentle floor yoga class for full-figured sized women. $10-12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Activating Your Personal Merkaba. Explore how to combine ancient energetic technology with the channeled messages from our own soul records for a truly unique meditative experience. $20, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Pyramid Holistic Wellness Center, 120 Merchants Row, Rutland, coughlinb@pyramidvt.com, 802-775-8080.
Story Time with Eva Zimet. Join us for story time with author Eva Zimet as she reads from her new book “Lucy Dancer!”. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Phoenix Books Rutland, 2 Center St, Ste 1, Rutland, 802-855-8078.
Paint & Sip for Kids. Kids paint on canvas. Follow along with the instructor or create your own.. $10, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Indecent. A Tony-award winning play about a group of actors who risked everything for theater.. 2 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Harvest Family Fun Day. Featuring a fire truck, bounce house, hay rides, pony rides, lawn games, campfire with s’mores, prizes and give-a-ways, food and more. 3-6 p.m. The Brick Church, 298 Middle Road, North Clarendon, pastor@brickchurchvt.com, 802-773-3873.
Halloween Spaghetti Dinner w/ DJ. Prizes given for best Costumes.. $12, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St., Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
PLATFORM VT!. An evening of multimedia art programming to celebrate place and community.Llive music and dance performances, an opening reception for the International Collage Exchange and Vermont Feministé Exhibits, a fashion show and locally made refreshments. $18 presale/$20 at the door, 5-8 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 East Main Street, Poultney, elschmidt1@vermontel.net, 802-325-2603.
Brandon Has Talent Show. 6th Annual Talent Show showcasing the multi-talented community members from Brandon and the surrounding area. $8, 7-9 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, info@brandontownhall.org, 802-247-3971.
Indecent. A Tony-award winning play about a group of actors who risked everything for theater.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101.. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Sunday
13
October
Art in the Park Fall Foliage Festival. Juried fine artists, craftspeople and specialty food producers, as well as food vendors, live music, kid’s activities, a community art project, pet area and live demonstrations. . donation, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Main Street Park, Junction of Routes 4 & 7, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
10th Annual Big Buzz Chainsaw Carving Festival. Bringing over 25 carvers from across the country and around the world to Ludlow. adults $6, kids 12 and under Free, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The Ice House at Jackson Gore Inn, 111 Jackson Gore Rd., Ludlow, barrepinske@hotmail.com, 508-965-3211.
Pittsford Sheep Festival. The Pittsford Sheep Festival has been offering free entertainment for over 25 years. Local craft vendors, felters and spinners will have booths featuring their skills and products. Sheering and sheep dog demonstrations. . 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Pittsford Sheep Festival, Pittsford Rec Center — Furnace Road, Pittsford, dmspruit@vermontel.net, 802-446-7041.
Mt. Holly Cider Days. Imagine watching fresh cider being made on a century old press and then enjoying a cup with home-baked apple pie. Vendors, a roast beef dinner and more. 12-4 p.m. , capitalwriter@aol.com.
Hike into History at Mount Independence. Enjoy the last day of the 2019 season with a guided hike into history with Stephen Zeoli. . $5.00 adults/free under 15, 1-4 p.m. Mount Independence State Historic Site, 497 Mount Independence Road, Orwell, elsa.gilbertson@vermont.gov, 802-759-2412.
Welsh Heritage Society Gathering of the Clans Bring a Bag Luncheon. Rain or shine. Picnic tables and folding chairs available. Cold beverages available for purchase. Handicapped accessible. $3 Adults/ children under 15 free, 1-3:30 p.m. Hubbardton Battlefield Museum, 5696 Monument Hill Road, Castleton, pasds1988@gmail.com, 802-287-5744.
Autumn Asana and Sacred Self-Care Workshop. Learn to harmonize with the elemental forces of nature to balance your own internal environment, in order to stay healthy, happy & thriving through another Vermont winter. . $20-$25, 1-3:30 p.m. Pyramid Holistic Wellness Center, 120 Merchants Row, Rutland, coughlinb@pyramidvt.com, 802-775-8080.
Poetry Open Mic. Join us for an afternoon of poetry hosted by Phoenix Books Rutland’s own Bianca Amira Zanella. Come to read, come to listen, or come for both! Those interested in reading can sign up at the door. 2-4 p.m. Phoenix Books Rutland, 2 Center St, Ste 1, Rutland, 802-855-8078.
Organ Recitals. A tour of three pipe organs in Brandon: Our Lady of Good Help R. C. Church at 3 p.m., the Congregational Church at 3:45 p.m. and St. Thomas Episcopal Church will host the concluding program at 4:30 p.m. For more information call 802-247-5941 or 802-685-7725.
Indecent. A Tony-award winning play about a group of actors who risked everything for theater.. 3 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
St. Alphonsus Harvest Dinner. Roast turkey dinner with all the fixings. Home made desserts. Coffee, tea, lemonade. Take-home meals available. $13 Adults, Children under 12 $7, Family of four (2 Adults — 2 Children under 12) $32, 4-6 p.m. St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Parish Hall, 2918 US-7, Pittsford, cowtchr@together.net, 802-779-1801.
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 5:30-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Erev Sukkot. Our 6 p.m. dairy/veggie potluck will be followed by a brief service.. 6-8 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rutlandjewishcenter@aol.com, 802-773-3455.
Silas. Folkhop, enjoyable grooves, themes of reggae and bluegrass.. 7-10 p.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center St., Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Monday
14
October
Diabetes Management. This small-group workshop is led by specially trained leaders. You will learn about healthy eating, exercise, monitoring blood sugar, managing stress and handling sick days. 8-10:30 a.m. The Gables, 200 Gables Place, Mendon, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Chronic Pain Self-Management. Living with chronic pain can affect every aspect of your life. This six-week program is led by trained leaders who have experienced chronic pain themselves. It focuses on problem solving, proper medication usage, emotions, exercise, and nutrition. . 1-3:30 p.m. The Gables, 200 Gables Place, Mendon, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Rutland Baby Cafe. Free drop-in breastfeeding support group. Meets every Monday. Check the RFL calendar for closings due to the observance of holidays or conflicts in schedule. . 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, lcunderhill@rrmc.org, 802-775-1901.
Chronic Pain Self-Management. Living with chronic pain can affect every aspect of your life. This six-week program is led by trained leaders who have experienced chronic pain themselves. It focuses on problem solving, proper medication usage, emotions, exercise and nutrition. 5-7:30 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
10th Annual Big Buzz Chainsaw Carving Festival. Bringing over 25 carvers from across the country and around the world to Ludlow. adults $6, kids 12 and under Free, 5 p.m. The Ice House at Jackson Gore Inn, 111 Jackson Gore Rd., Ludlow, barrepinske@hotmail.com, 508-965-3211.
Walking Group for All Ages. Donations appreciated. Donations appreciated, 5:15 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Yoga in the Salt Cave. Take a break from life and get into the right physical, emotional, and spiritual mindset. Bring your own mat or borrow one of ours. . $19, 5:30-6:45 p.m. Pyramid Holistic Wellness Center, 120 Merchants Row, Rutland, coughlinb@pyramidvt.com, 802-558-9868.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels; beginners welcome. Class incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. Energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Price: $15 drop-in and $130 for a 10 class card., 5:30-6:45 p.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
East Coast Swing Dancing. Join Richard and Sherri for a session of East Coast Swing Dancing. Come to any or all sessions. Mondays through Oct 14. . 6:30-8:15 p.m. Rutland Free Library , 10 Court St., Rutland , amy@rutlandfree.org, 802-774-8667.
Tuesday
15
October
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
TeenTober Movie & Crafts. Watch the original “Ghostbusters” on the big screen in the Fox Room. Make glow-in-the-dark slime. Materials provided, no preregistration.. 3-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland, jessica@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week.. $5 per project, 3:15-5 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Spaghetti Supper. The Lothrop Elementary School PTO fundraiser for the grades 5 & 6 class trip to Boston. Students will serve drinks and pie/cake desserts. Silent auction.. 5-7 p.m. Lothrop Elementary School, 3447 US RT #7, Pittsford, lothroppto@rnesu.org.
Gentle Yoga for Adults. Taught by Cristy Murphy. $10 per class with a percentage to benefit the library.. 5:45-6:45 p.m. Chittenden Public Library, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden, chittendenpl@gmail.com, 802-773-3531.
”How Did I Get Here?”. In this class you will begin to discover your patterns and beliefs and where they came from. You will also learn ways to rethink and retell your story in new ways to create a happier life. No writing skill required. $10, 6-7:30 p.m. CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, edulli@rrmc.org, 802-772-2400.
Rutland Area Toastmasters. Learn public speaking, listening and leadership skills on first and third Tuesdays. 6-7:30 p.m. Courcelle Bldg, North St. Extension, Rutland, skibill11@comcast.net, 802-775-6929.
DivorceCare. A faith-based program to equip individuals to deal with divorce and separation-related struggles. Group discussion, video segment and workbook segment. Join in anytime during the 13-week program.. $20 workbook fee, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Life Center @ Calvary Bible Church, 190 Grove Street, Rutland, cbcoffice@cbcvt.org, 802-775-0358.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, services available and next step toward helping loved ones. Trained counselor present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, West St. entrance, Rutland, 802-775-4301.
Wednesday
16
October
SVA’s Script Writers Workshop. Weekly workshop for college-aged on up individuals who wish to hone their skills in writing stage plays and screenplays, led by Karen Klami. Email with “SVA Script Writers” in the subject line to confirm. $10 registration, $5 per session, 1-4 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com.
Open Studio Hub. Draw, paint, craft, do homework, listen to music, read, create a book club, chess club, music club, writer’s/poetry club, and more. Extended hours when classes in session. 3-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Level ll Tai Chi. It is recommended that registrants complete the Beginners Tai Chi before enrolling in Level II. In this class you will be guided to move in other directions adding slightly more complicated movements that will bring more depth to your practice. . $15, 5:15-6:15 p.m. CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, edulli@rrmc.org, 802-772-2400.
RNESU School Board Meeting. Regular meeting (at new time).. 5:15-6 p.m. OVUHS Library, 2997 Franklin St., Brandon, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Mining the Spiritual Gold of Adversity. This open discussion series will explore spiritual keys to find the root cause of our problems and to unlock the secrets of effective problem solving. Come share your stories and insights as we look to discover the spiritual growth that can rise from adversity. . 5:30-6:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, eck.vermont@gmail.com, 800-772-9390.
Meat Bingo. Bingo for meat prizes such as chicken, pork, hambuger, hot dogs, sausage, bacon.. $8, 6-7 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St., Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
OV Unified Union. Regular meeting.. 6 p.m. OVUHS Library, 2997 Franklin St., Brandon, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Book Talk. Join Sheila Moeschen for a talk on “The League of Extraordinarily Funny Women,” a celebration of the groundbreaking women in comedy who used humor to shake up the status quo and change perceptions of gender and comedy forever. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Phoenix Books Rutland, 2 Center St, Ste 1, Rutland, 802-855-8078.
Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University. A step-by-step group instruction format (discussion, video and workbook) on how to create a budget, pay off debt, spend wisely, give generously and save for the future. Cost includes a 1-year FPU membership with access to online tools and forms.. $109, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Life Center at Calvary Bible Church, 190 Grove Street, Rutland,, cbcoffice@cbcvt.org, 802-775-0358.
Song Circle. Song Circle welcome singers and acoustic instrument players. Fiddlers and listeners especially welcome. Songbook encourages group participation.. Donations, 7:15-9:15 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer St., Rutland, jack_cr2@yahoo.com, 802-775-1182.
Thursday
17
October
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Thursday Hikers. Walk the Robert Frost Interpretive Trail in Ripton; visit Frost’s home site and surrounding area. Easy/moderate. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Godnick Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, to car pool. Bring lunch. No dogs.. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, 802-775-3992.
BROC Community Action Annual Meeting. Rutland native Dave Wolk will be the keynote speaker at the 54th annual meeting of BROC, which will also feature the Rutland High School Jazz Band and recognition of several recipients of their Community Action Awards. . 28.50, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Holiday Inn, 476 Holiday Dr, Rutland, vloomis@broc.org, 802-665-1721.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week.. $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Yoga for lunch. Take a break from your busy day. Gentle to moderate Kripalu yoga classes. Classes are seasonally inspired and students are encouraged to modify the practice to meet their needs.. $10/$8, 12:05-12:55 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics, 56 Howe Street, Rutland, Pali36@aol.com, 802-772-7011.
Fair Haven Farmers Market. Every Thursday through October 24.. 3-6 p.m. Fair Haven Park, Main Street, Fair Haven, osandy@live.com, 802-948-2211.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise.. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Yomassage. The combination of touch, gentle stretch and mindfulness provide an avenue for relaxation and healing. $40, package of 4 $130, 5-6:15 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Native American Cultures in Clarendon. Clarendon’s Historical Society meeting will feature Garret Crift, presenting about the Native American cultures of the town Clarendon; what is known and what is theorized. . 6-7 p.m. Clarendon Town Hall , 279 Middle Road, Clarendon, bunderhill53@gmail.com, 802-438-4990.
Figure Drawing Class. Live model, drawing benches, boards & easels. Bring your own drawing materials. First & Third Thursday of the month.. $15, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Ukulele Club. Newcomers welcome. Beginners session at 6 p.m. Bring your own ukulele and a music stand. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main Street, Castleton, 802-345-9100.
Holocaust Survivor Speaks. Werner Reich, a 93-year-old Holocaust survivor and one of a tiny remaining number, is coming to speak to Fair Haven High School students and the whole community is invited. 6:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland, marthalmolnar@gmail.com, 802-468-5125.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Mindful heART Series. Please bring your own mat.. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Vermont Women and the Civil War. The Pawlett Historical Society will be hosting Howard Coffin who will speak on Vermont Women and the Civil War. . 7-8 p.m. Pawlet Town Hall, School Street, Pawlet, tjonespawlet@yahoo.com, 802-325-3382.
Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals Live. Making people feel good is primary to his illustrious 50-year career that includes the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Songwriter Hall of Fame, Vocal Group Hall of Fame, and Grammy Hall of Fame. . $39 — $49, 7:30-10 p.m. The Paramount Theatre, 30 Center Street, Rutland, meliskucirek@gmail.com, 402-677-0930.
Friday
18
October
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 9-11 a.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Creative Space. Bring tools/supplies to create your works of art along with other inspiring artists. Open to all arts: fine arts, quilters, jewelry, musicians, etc. Some supplies available to purchase. Call ahead.. Donations appreciated, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts.. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Friday Writers Group. All levels and genres welcome to read and discuss their work. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@Chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome.. $5 per project, 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
OLLI Lecture Series. UVM Prof. Graziella Parati: “The Roots of Fascism”. Osher membership or $5 at the door, 1:30-3 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, 802-775-1246.
Wing Night & Queen of Hearts Drawing. Chicken wings $0.50 ea. with assorted dips and other fried foods. Queen of Hearts Drawing at 6:30 p.m. . 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St., Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Trinity Rocks!. An amazing evening with great food and music. Dinner catered by Executive Chef Steve Sawyer of Table 24. Concert by Satin & Steel. Concert $30, Dinner & Concert: $60, 6-9 p.m. Trinity Episcopal Church, Rutland, office@trinitychurchrutland.org, 802-775-4368.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Queen of Hearts Drawing. Every Friday. Drawing at 630 p.m.. 6-6:30 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Friday Night Open Gym. For athletes to have additional practice time or children who want to be more casual with their gymnastics. Warm-up and games will encourage a cardio workout, while obstacle courses, trampoline circuits and open events will allow children to fine tune their skills. $10 Members/$12 Non Members, 6:45-8:15 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics & Dance Center, 56 Howe Street Bld H , Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Carpenters Tribute Concert. Direct from Las Vegas, “Carpenters Tribute Concert” stars Sally Olson as Karen Carpenter and pianist Ned Mills as Richard Carpenter. . $12, 7:30-9 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, info@brandontownhall.org, 802-247-3971.
Shabbat Services. Services led by Rabbi Shemtov, followed by desserts.. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rutlandjewishcenter@aol.com, 802-773-3455.
Indecent. A Tony-award winning play about a group of actors who risked everything for theater.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Tinmouth Contra Dance. Dance to Cloud Ten with Luke Donforth calling. All dances are taught, no partner needed. Beginner’s lesson at 8 p.m. $10-$12, 8-11 p.m. Tinmouth Community Center, 573 Route 140, Tinmouth, tinmouthdance@gmail.com, 802-881-6775.
Saturday
19
October
The Day the Lake Champlain Bridge Closed. In the morning at Chimney Point learn about the archaeological findings and talk with personages from the past. The afternoon at Crown Point includes a moderated panel discussion of stories and memories from the October 16, 2009, closing day. $25, includes lunch, 12 a.m. Chimney Point State Historic Site, 8149 VT Route 17W, Addison, elsa.gilbertson@vermont.gov, 802-759-2412.
Nonviolent Communication Workshop. Being the Change: Create More Harmony in Yourself, with Others, and in the World. Learn how to “be the change” in how you communicate and interact with others and yourself. 375, 12 a.m. Sparkle Barn, 1509 US-7, Wallingford, stacyaharshman@gmail.com, 802-446-2044.
Audubon West Rutland Marsh Bird Monitoring Walk. Kids, new birders and non-members always welcome. Grow your bird identification skills with our friendly bird experts. Meet at the boardwalk on Marble Street. . 8-11 a.m. , birding@rutlandcounttyaudubon.org.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of yoga experience. Beginners welcome, however, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Horace Greeley Writers’ Symposium. Local author Megan Price, author of the bestselling “Vermont Wild: Adventures of Fish & Game Wardens” series, is our keynote speaker. Also featuring Ann Rich Duncan and Burnham Holmes. 85.00, 9:30-4 a.m. United Baptist Church , On the Green, East Poultney, 802-287-2577.
Yoga for the full-figured Goddess. A very gentle floor yoga class for full-figured sized women. $10-12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Let’s Get Crafty. Featuring a hands-on craft experience. $10 preregistered; $15 drop-ins. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Gem Show. Find treasures for yourself or find the perfect gifts. Come check out an amazing assortment of rocks and crystals from around the world. 12-5 p.m. Pyramid Holistic Wellness Center, 120 Merchants Row, Rutland, coughlinb@pyramidvt.com, 802-775-8080.
A Not So Scary Halloween. Tour the castle while trick or treating. then enjoy a afternoon of Halloween games, crafts and festivities. Kids must be accompanied by an adult. Advanced ticket purchase required. . $10, 12-4 p.m. Wilson Castle, W. Proctor Rd., Proctor, 802-773-3284.
Indecent. A Tony-award winning play about a group of actors who risked everything for theater.. 2 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Megan Price. Celebrate the release of the latest volume of “Vermont Wild!” with a meet and greet and book signing with the author of the popular series featuring tales from our state’s fish and game wardens. 2:30-4 p.m. Phoenix Books Rutland, 2 Center St, Ste 1, Rutland, 802-855-8078.
Forestry Skill Share Programs. Pawlet forester Gabe Russo provides information on how to manage your woods, harvest trees and prepare or purchase firewood for your home. 3-4 p.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School Street, Pawlet, pawletpub@gmail.com, 802-325-3123.
Spaghetti Supper. To benefit Young at Heart Senior Center. Served buffet-style, brownie sundae for dessert. $8, $5 for children 12 and under, 4:30-7 p.m. Modern Woodmen of America (Main Hall), 10 Main Street, Wells, yahsc@comcast.net, 802-287-9200.
Annual Spaghetti Dinner. Dinner included spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and drinks. Raffle and 50/50. adults $10 children $6 or a family $28, 6:15-8 p.m. Chirst the King, 60 South Main Street, Rutland, chier@cksrutland.org, 802-773-0500.
Haunted Hayride. Refreshments available. Benefits the Mount Holly Volunteer Fire Department. $5 children 12 years and under $10 for 13 years and up, 6:30 p.m. Mount Holly Volunteer Fire Department, 14 School Street, Mount Holly, 802-259-2060.
Second Annual Masquerade Ball. This fundraiser is co-sponsored by the Brandon Public Library and the Friends of the Brandon Town Hall. All proceeds go to these great organizations and will help support their ongoing projects. $12, 7-10 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, info@brandontownhall.org, 802-247-3971.
Casino Night & Silent Auction. Blackjack, Texas Hold-em, Roulette, and Craps tables. We’ll also have the money wheel spinning and a 50/50 raffle. Benefits the Alix Brown Memorial Scholarship. $50 online, $60 door, 7 p.m.-12 a.m. Elks Lodge #345, 44 Pleasant Street, Rutland , Jennifer.Jones@castleton.edu, 802-558-5907.
Tom Irish. Heavily influenced by the British invasion, in addition to covers by the likes of The Stones, Bowie and The Kinks, you can also expect some Neil Young, Steely Dan, and whatever comes to mind from an extensive repertoire.. 7-10 p.m. Union Jacks Pub, 52 Strongs Ave., Rutland.
Jeremy Mohney. Jeremy Mohney and his band capture the sounds of swing honoring the greats like Armstrong, Ellington and Waller. $20, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Road, Brandon, edna@brandon-music.net, 802-247-4295.
Indecent. A Tony-award winning play about a group of actors who risked everything for theater.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101.. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Learn Japanese Class. Beginners welcome. First and third Saturdays of the month. 2 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 2nd floor, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-9594/802-483-2628.
Sunday
20
October
Nonviolent Communication Workshop. Being the Change: Create More Harmony in Yourself, with Others, and in the World. Learn how to “be the change” in how you communicate and interact with others and yourself. 375, 12 a.m. Sparkle Barn, 1509 US-7, Wallingford, stacyaharshman@gmail.com, 802-446-2044.
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. The American Cancer Society noncompetitive 3 mile walk brings people together to make a difference, and raises money to fund innovative research, provides free information and support. . 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Castleton University, 62 Alumni Drive, Castleton, madison.wood@cancer.org, 802-872-6305.
Gem Show. Find treasures for yourself or find the perfect gifts. Come check out an amazing assortment of rocks and crystals from around the world. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Pyramid Holistic Wellness Center, 120 Merchants Row, Rutland, coughlinb@pyramidvt.com, 802-775-8080.
Killington Bridal Show. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., prize drawings begin at 1 p.m., with Grand Prize drawings at 2 p.m. With four paid tickets, bride’s ticket is free. $6 in advance; $7 at door, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Killington Grand Resort, 228 East Mountain Road , Killington, judy@vermontweddingassociation.com, 802-459-2897.
Pet Grief Support Group. . 12-1 p.m. Pyramid Holistic Wellness Center, 120 Merchants Row, Rutland, coughlinb@pyramidvt.com, 802-775-8080.
Indecent. A Tony-award winning play about a group of actors who risked everything for theater.. 3 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Champlain Philharmonic. The Fall Concert Series will include some of the best loved works written by American composers. Rhapsody in Blue will feature young Vermont artist and Middlebury Union High School student, Nico Brayton, on piano. $15 general/$10 seniors/$5 students, 4-5:30 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street, Rutland, roxramah@gmail.com, 802-492-3675.
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 5:30-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
