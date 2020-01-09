Thursday
9
January
Meditation. Explore a mindful meditation practice. A weekly free meeting to create an enriching practice. A wonderful gift of self-care for the new year. 9-9:25 a.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, 3rd floor, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Kripalu Yoga. Increases strength and flexibility, improves circulation, breathing and digestion. $15 or 5 for $60, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, 3rd floor, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Yomassage. Students hold poses with support from bolsters, blocks, and blankets for around five minutes while a licensed massage therapist comes around to each student and performs massage. $40, package 4 $130, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, 3rd floor, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Making a switch to a Mac. This workshop introduces the basics — navigating the user environment, types of accounts, file types, using iCloud, creating backups, key apps, shortcuts/tips to get you started. We will provide a light lunch at noon. 12-2 p.m. Circle Technology Collective International, 51 B Killington Ave., Rutland, emcaetano@circletechcollective.com, 802-391-8116.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Incoming Freshmen Information Night. See what Rutland High School has to offer. Small group presentations on academic programs, ninth grade registration planning, extra-curricular opportunities and tours of the building. 6-8 p.m. Rutland High School, 22 Stratton Road, Rutland, anne.carpenter@rcpsvt.org, 802-770-1093.
5 Years of Red Clover Jazz Night. Glendon Ingalls and the Red Clover Jazz Trio celebrate five years of making music every Thursday at the Red Clover Inn & Restaurant. the band features Glendon Ingalls on trumpet, cornet, bass and many other instruments, Chuck Miller on the keyboard and Steve MacLauchlan on sax and woodwinds. 6-9 p.m. Red Clover Inn and Restaurant, 8 Woodward Road, Mendon, glendon.ingalls@gmail.com, 8022-723-824.
Introduction to Judaism. Designed for anyone looking to acquire a greater understanding of Judaism, ideal for interfaith couples, Jews looking for a refresher course, spiritual seekers, individuals interested in conversion, anyone interested in a deeper exploration of Judaism. 7:30-9 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rabbishemtov@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-855-8028.
Tai Chi. Two classes: Yang 24 at 2 p.m. Fall Prevention at 3 p.m. Low impact, slow-motion exercise which benefits all people and is safe for those with balance or arthritis issues, with certified instructor Larry Walter. Rutland Rec. Center, 16 North Main Street Extension, Rutland, 802-775-3855.
Friday
10
January
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Friday Writers Group. The Friday Writers. This group of writers of all genres and levels meets weekly to read and discuss their work. All interested writers are welcome. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, thefridaywriters@gmail.com, 802-775-0356.
Rutland Death Cafe. A forum for people to openly discuss death and all that it encompasses. Share our thoughts, fears, plans and perhaps find answers. Second Friday of every month. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, eoldoula.rutlandvt@gmail.com, 802-236-8569.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Parents Night Out Open Gym. Drop the kids off and enjoy a night off on the second Friday of each month. While you’re out we’ll be doing gymnastics, playing games, eating pizza and having fun. No need to reserve a spot, just drop in. $18 Members/$20 Non Members, 6:15-9:15 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics & Dance Center, 56 Howe St Bld H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Brandon Town Players Production. “Mornings At Seven,” a comedy by Paul Osborn. $10, students and seniors are $8, 7 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, mactjr@comcast.net, 802-558-5653.
Saturday
11
January
Pet Portrait Painting. Working from a digital photo, paint an acrylic portrait to cherish for years to come. Send a digital photo of your pet to allewelyn@longtrailschool.org before the first class. Bring a bag lunch. Please register. $60 (includes materials), 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Long Trail School Art Room, 1045 Kirby Hollow Road, Dorset, greenmountainacademy@gmail.com, 802-867-0111.
Brandon Town Players Production. “Mornings At Seven,” a comedy by Paul Osborn. $10, students and seniors are $8, 7 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, mactjr@comcast.net, 802-558-5653.
Sunday
12
January
Sammy B. One of the busiest acts in southern/ central Vermont, Sammy brings a mix of blues, rock, reggae and jam band to the stage. 7-10 p.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Monday
13
January
Rutland Baby Cafe. Free drop-in breastfeeding support group. Meets every Monday. Check the RFL calendar for closings due to the observance of holidays or conflicts in schedule. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, lcunderhill@rrmc.org, 802-775-1901.
Free Help — Quit Smoking, E cigarettes and JUUL. A group to help quit smoking or vaping. Free Nicotine patches, gum or lozenges. New time every Monday. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Rutland Regional Medical Center- CVPS Leahy confernce center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland , 802-747-3768.
Open Studio Pottery. Drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Tuesday
14
January
Free Help — Quit Smoking, E cigarettes and JUUL. A group to help quit smoking or vaping. Free Nicotine replacement patches, gum or lozenges. Every Tuesday. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Heart Center , 12 Commons Street , Rutland , 802-747-3768.
Knitting & More. Want to knit or crochet with a group? Come join us on Tuesday afternoons. Meet new friends, work on personal projects and help with new ones. No yarn or needles? No problem! We have a supply. 12:30-2 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, DeniseG@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1853.
Yomassage. Students hold poses with support from bolsters, blocks, and blankets for around five minutes while a licensed massage therapist comes around to each student and performs massage. $40, package 4 $130, 4:30-5:15 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, 3rd floor, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Quit smoking or e-cigarettes. Do you want to quit but nothing works? American Cancer Society Freshstart Group can help. Four-week workshop, free or reduced cost nicotine patches, gum or lozenges for those who attend. 5-6 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main Street, Castleton, 802-747-3768.
Kripalu Yoga. Increases strength and flexibility, improves circulation, breathing and digestion. $15 or 5 for $60, 6-7 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, 3rd floor, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Wednesday
15
January
Calendar
Pittsford Blood Drive. Make an appointment by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: FURNACE_BROOK. . 12-5 p.m. Furnace Brook Wesleyan Church, 67 Gecha Lane, Pittsford, bostonfan802@yahoo.com, 802-779-1197.
Working Safely with Lead. This course fulfills training and certification requirement in the EMP law and is necessary prior to performing visual inspection, paint stabilization and maintenance on rental units and daycare facilities built before 1978, and filing yearly Vermont EMP statements. $10, 5-9 p.m. Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Leahy Conference Center Room A, Rutland, AHS.VDHALRPGeneral@Vermont.gov, 802-951-5146.
Meat Bingo. Bingo for meat prizes. Public welcome. $8.00, 6-7 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales Street, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Song Circle. Song circle welcomes singers and acoustic players to share their music and play along with others. Or just come to listen. Fiddlers especially welcome. Song book of traditional songs encourages group singing. . Donations welcome, 7:15-9:15 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer St., Rutland, 802-775-1182.
Thursday
16
January
Calendar
Meditation. Explore a mindful meditation practice. A weekly free meeting to create an enriching practice. A wonderful gift of self-care for the new year. 9-9:25 a.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, 3rd floor, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Kripalu Yoga. Increases strength and flexibility, improves circulation, breathing and digestion. $15 or 5 for $60, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, 3rd floor, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Yomassage. Students hold poses with support from bolsters, blocks, and blankets for around five minutes while a licensed massage therapist comes around to each student and performs massage. $40, package 4 $130, 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, 3rd floor, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Introduction to Judaism. Designed for anyone looking to acquire a greater understanding of Judaism, ideal for interfaith couples, Jews looking for a refresher course, spiritual seekers, individuals interested in conversion, anyone interested in a deeper exploration of Judaism. 7:30-9 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rabbishemtov@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-855-8028.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Tai Chi. Two classes: Yang 24 at 2 p.m. Fall Prevention at 3 p.m. Low impact, slow-motion exercise which benefits all people and is safe for those with balance or arthritis issues, with certified instructor Larry Walter. 3 p.m. Rutland Rec. Center, 16 North Main Street Extension, Rutland, 802-775-3855.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.