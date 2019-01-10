Thursday
10
January
Constellations. After sold-out performances this summer in Warren and Montpelier, Green Room Productions is bringing this intimate and powerful love story to ArtisTree for one week only. Thur. — Sat. 7:30 p.m. Matinees Sat. & Sun. 3 p.m. $25. The Grange Theater at ArtisTree, 2095 Pomfret Road, South Pomfret, info@artistreevt.org, 802-457-3500.
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages. 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Tai Chi. “Yang 24,” with certified instructor, Larry Walter. 2 p.m. Rutland Recreation Center, North Street Extension, Rutland, lwalter@sover.net, 802-775-3855.
Incoming Freshmen Information Night. For prospective members of the Class of 2023. 6-8 p.m. Rutland High School, 22 Stratton Road, Rutland, anne.carpenter@rcpsvt.org, 802-770-1093.
Sip-N-Dip Class. Perfect for a night out: date night, individuals or a group of friends, family and co-workers. Artist instructor will walk you through the painting process. Leave with a completed canvas. Artist and images will be posted on Chaffee website. $30, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
You’ve Got Hate Mail. Stage Write presents a workshop production of a play by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore in 481 e-mails. Directed by Diane Liccardi. $10 cash or check, 7:30-9 p.m. Brick Box at the Paramount Theater, 30 Center Street, Rutland, daliferis@aol.com, 802-353-2249.
Open Jam with The Bubsies. Thursday night tradition running for the last dozen years this open mic shows no signs of slowing down. Under 21 welcome til 10. 8-11:55 p.m. Clear River Tavern, 2640 Route 100, Pittsfield, Vtprior@hotmail.com, 802-282-8293.
Beginner’s Yoga. Learn to relax with easy Svaroopa yoga poses you can do at home. 5:30-7 p.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 Main Street, Rutland, 802-775-5104.
Friday
11
January
Constellations. After sold-out performances this summer in Warren and Montpelier, Green Room Productions is bringing this intimate and powerful love story to ArtisTree for one week only. Thur. — Sat. Matinees Sat. & Sun. 3 p.m. $25. The Grange Theater at ArtisTree, 2095 Pomfret Road, South Pomfret, info@artistreevt.org, 802-457-3500.
Reiki. Participants will be taught the basics of reiki, a Japanese energy healing practice, and will be offered a brief reiki session at each group. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Wood Burning. Learn everything you need to know to make wood burning creations. All supplies provided. 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Family Game Night. A series of nights with board games, Wii tournaments, popcorn and family fun. All ages welcome. Complimentary popcorn and light snacks. 6-8 p.m. Furnace Brook Wesleyan Church, 67 Gecha Lane, Pittsford, mary@furnacebrook.org, 802-483-2531.
You’ve Got Hate Mail. Stage Write presents a workshop production of a play by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore in 481 e-mails. Directed by Diane Liccardi. $10 cash or check, 7:30-9 p.m. Brick Box at the Paramount Theater, 30 Center Street, Rutland, daliferis@aol.com, 802-353-2249.
Family Clay Play: All Ages. Spend quality time making bowls, mugs, trays and more. Parent supervision is required. No need to preregister. $5 drop ins, or $20 five visit punch card, 6 p.m. Rutland Rec at Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland.
Play Group Rutland. Rutland County Parent-Child Center Playgroup each Friday. 9:30-11 a.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-1860.
Play Group Pawlet. Activities each week for parents/caregivers and children birth through K. Arrive at 9:30 a.m. to network with other families. 10-11 a.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School Street, Pawlet, pawletpubliclibrary@wordpress.com, 802-325-3123.
Saturday
12
January
Constellations. After sold-out performances this summer in Warren and Montpelier, Green Room Productions is bringing this intimate and powerful love story to ArtisTree for one week only. Thur. — Sat. 7:30 p.m. Matinees Sat. & Sun. 3 p.m. $25. The Grange Theater at ArtisTree, 2095 Pomfret Road, South Pomfret, info@artistreevt.org, 802-457-3500.
Tin Shanty Backcountry Ski Tour. Expert skiers only. About 9 miles. Car shuttle. Wider, metal edged skis and climbing skins required. Tin Shanty to Brewer’s Corner, Shrewsbury to Mendon. See full description on Herald website. Sign up by January 9 and put “Tin Shanty ski” in the subject line. Bucklin Trailhead, Brewers Corner, Wheelerville Road, Mendon, hcoolidge@hotmail.com.
Christmas Tree Pickup. Rutland Boy Scout Troops 105/112/120 will be collecting Christmas trees Jan. 5 & 12. Donations accepted at pickup. Call or e-mail to schedule your pickup. by donation, 12 a.m. Rutland area, RutlandBSTreeCollection@gmail.com, 802-438-8721.
Winter Regulars & Rarities in the Champlain Valley. Annual Rutland County Audubon trip to seek out winter visitors at points along the lake. Dress for the weather and bring lunch. Meet at 9 a.m. in the Otter Valley Union High School parking lot. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. birding@rutlandcounttyaudubon.org.
Shabbat Morning Service. Musical service includes morning prayers, Torah service, discussion and group aliyot, followed by kiddush. 9:30-11:40 a.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Free Drumming Workshop. Drum Journeys of Earth will hold an open house with demonstrations of ethnic drumming. The audience will be encouraged to join in and explore traditional culture through video and hands-on playing of all the different instruments in Latin percussion. 10-11:30 a.m. Drum Journeys of Earth Studio, 2nd Floor, Bldg 5, Howe Center, 1 Scale Ave, Rutland, info@GaryMeitrottUnlimited.org, 802-345-3595.
Kids’ Saturday Classes. Different topics each week. Take home a finished project at the end of the class. $10, 10-11:30 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
You’ve Got Hate Mail. Stage Write presents a workshop production of a play by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore in 481 e-mails. Directed by Diane Liccardi. $10 cash or check, 7:30-9 p.m. Brick Box at the Paramount Theater, 30 Center Street, Rutland, daliferis@aol.com, 802-353-2249.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. This night has been running since before the Hide-A-Way moved to this location. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Sunday
13
January
Constellations. After sold-out performances this summer in Warren and Montpelier, Green Room Productions is bringing this intimate and powerful love story to ArtisTree for one week only. 3 p.m. $25. The Grange Theater at ArtisTree, 2095 Pomfret Road, South Pomfret, info@artistreevt.org, 802-457-3500.
ALICE Training. Officer John Sly of the Rutland Police Department will provide ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) training. He will lead a class on what to do if there is an active shooter in a building. 1-3 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Klezmer Group. Play klezmer music for fun. Music provided. All skill levels welcome. If interested, RSVP. 4-6 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Monday
14
January
Zumba Fitness Classes. Mondays & Fridays, 3 p.m. Wednesdays 6 p.m. and Saturdays 3 p.m. All levels welcome. First class is free. 3-4 p.m. Just Dance Studio, Dana Center, 41 East Center Street, Rutland, justdancevt@gmail.com.
Yoga. A relaxing hour of yoga in a safe, sober environment. Everyone is welcome. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Zumba. Mondays and Wednesdays. A total workout combining all elements of fitness. Per class or punch card. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353- 2259.
Rutland Democrats Meeting. Holding elections for a number of positions, including two new positions, and seeking volunteers to help plan the Spring Brunch. 6:30-8 p.m. Fox Room, Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, hastevenson9@gmail.com, 802-353-0998.
Yoga for All Levels. Instructor, Stefanie DeSimone, will guide all levels to experience mindfulness and the benefits of yoga. Monday evenings. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Open Mic Night. Share your music, play what you love, learn to play guitar and hang out and listen to your musician friends. All in a safe, sober environment. 7-9 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Tobacco Cessation Class. Drop in and receive free nicotine replacement therapy and other resources and supports. 5 p.m. CVPS/ Leahy Comunity Education, Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, 802-747-3768.
Ham Radio Classes. Introductory 10 session Amateur Radio Licensing Class. Monday evenings. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Civil Air Patrol Building — Rutland Southern Vermont Regional Airport, Airport Road, North Clarendon, TimAbraham@gmail.com, 802-558-0389.
Tuesday
15
January
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages. 3:15-4:15 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Open Mic Night with The Bubsies. Killington’s newest open mic. Bring your instruments and jam w us in a friendly, cozy and inviting space. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Killington Beer Company, 53 Village Circle, Killington , Vtprior@hotmail.com, 802-282-8293.
Ladies’ Night Out Women’s Chorus first rehearsal. All singers who identify as women are welcome to join. If you haven’t sung with LNO before, contact Lucy Tenenbaum. $50 sliding fee, 7-9 p.m. Lucy F. Tenenbaum (home), 196 Killington Ave. Rutland, lucytunes@me.com, 802-342-8348.
Mysticism of the Hebrew Alphabet. Rabbinic sources teach that the letters of the Hebrew alphabet represent the spiritual DNA of the universe. Prior knowledge of Hebrew not necessary. Classes can be attended individually or as a complete course. RSVP to Rabba Kaya at RabbaKaya@RutlandJewishCenter.org. 7-8:30 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Tobacco Cessation Class. Drop in and receive free nicotine replacement therapy and other resources and supports. 11 a.m. CVPS/ Leahy Comunity Education, Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, 802-747-3768.
Free Tours Tuesday. Weekly open house every Tuesday. 4:30 p.m. The MINT, 112 Quality Lane, Rutland, 802-772-7087.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, services available and next step toward helping loved ones. Trained counselor present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street (Use West St. entrance), Rutland, 802-775-4301.
Wednesday
16
January
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open level, spiritual and energetic physical practice, beginners welcome. Wednesdays. $12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland.
Pittsford Red Cross Blood Drive. January is National Blood Donor Month. Canteen with soup, sandwiches, homemade cookies and other snacks. 12-5 p.m. Furnace Brook Wesleyan Church, 67 Gecha Lane, Pittsford, bostonfan802@yahoo.com, 802-779-1197.
SVA Script Writer’s Workshop. Ongoing, weekly workshop for college-aged on up individuals who wish to hone their skills in writing for stage and screenplays. Novices through advanced writers are welcome. one-time registration fee: $10, plus $5 per class. 1 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com.
Kids Karate. Ages 5- 16, adaptive classes available for students on the spectrum. Develop self-discipline, self-control and build self-esteem. Try a free class. 5 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353- 2259.
Ukulele Lessons. Every Wednesday. $20, 5-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Zumba. Mondays and Wednesdays. A total workout combining all elements of fitness. Per class or punch card. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353- 2259.
OV Unified Union. Regular meeting. 6-8 p.m. Whiting School, 87 South Main Street, Whiting, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Yoga with Paula Liguori. Weekly Kripalu Yoga open to beginners to advanced practitioners. 6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353-2259.
Bingo. Every third Wednesday for some clean and sober bingo. Prizes, food, 50/50, all are welcome. 6:30-7:45 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
College Night with DJ Mega. Spinning the latest and greatest in music. Top 40, Pop, Hip-hop, old-school and more. 21+ I.D. is a must. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland.
Chair Yoga. Increase your well-being one movement at a time with this on going gentle chair yoga. Beginners welcome. $50 for 5 sessions, 10:30-11 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, 802-772-7801.
Tai Chi/ Balance Class. Class for those concerned about falling. $5, 11 a.m. Vermont Sports Medicine Ctr. 5 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, 802-775-1300.
Parkinsons Fitness Class. Fitness classes for patients with Parkinson’s disease. Wednesdays noon. $5, 12 p.m. Club Fitness, Diamond Run Mall, Rutland, 802-775-1300.
Thursday
17
January
Audubon West Rutland Marsh Walk. 3.7 mile loop around the marsh (dirt and paved roads) or go halfway. Kids, new birders and non-members always welcome. Meet at the marsh boardwalk on Marble Street at 8 a.m. 8-10:30 a.m. West Rutland Marsh, Marble St. West Rutland, birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages. 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Tai Chi. “Yang 24,” with certified instructor, Larry Walter. 2 p.m. Rutland Recreation Center, North Street Extension, Rutland, lwalter@sover.net, 802-775-3855.
OVUU Planning Task Force. Special mtng. — discussion of 5 year plan. 5:30-7:30 p.m. RNESU Conference Room, 49 Court Drive, Brandon, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Yoga Workshop: Crafting a Personal Practice. Interactive workshop. Participants will choose practices to suit their needs from a provided menu of diverse options. Students will be given instruction and guidance around their chosen practices. Appropriate for advanced beginner and intermediate yoga practitioners. $18 members/$20 non-members, 6-8 p.m. Studio Serpentine at Cobra, 56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland, sajyoga@gmail.com, 802-772-7011.
International Folk Dancing. Simple Israeli & European dances taught. Partners & experience not necessary. Wear comfortable clothes and bring dry, non-slip shoes for dancing. After 6:45 p.m. ring the bell. 6:30-8 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org.
Ukulele Club. Bring your own ukulele and a music stand. 6:30 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main Street, Castleton, 802-345-9100.
Open Jam with The Bubsies. Thursday night tradition running for the last dozen years this open mic shows no signs of slowing down. Under 21 welcome til 10. 8-11:55 p.m. Clear River Tavern, 2640 Route 100, Pittsfield, Vtprior@hotmail.com, 802-282-8293.
Beginner’s Yoga. Learn to relax with easy Svaroopa yoga poses you can do at home. 5:30-7 p.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 Main Street, Rutland, 802-775-5104.
Friday
18
January
Reiki. Participants will be taught the basics of reiki, a Japanese energy healing practice, and will be offered a brief reiki session at each group. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Wood Burning. Learn everything you need to know to make wood burning creations. All supplies provided. 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Shabbat in 3 Movements. 6 p.m. Young Children’s Service; 6:30 p.m. Dairy-Veggie Potluck; 7:30 p.m.: Kabbalat Shabbat Service, followed by dessert. 6-8:30 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Women’s Dance Circle. Dance to Gabrielle Roth’s 5 Rhythms. An opportunity for dance as free expression, spiritual practice and bliss. $5, 7:30-8:45 p.m. Studio Serpentine at Cobra, 56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Family Clay Play: All Ages. Spend quality time making bowls, mugs, trays and more. Parent supervision is required. No need to preregister. $5 drop ins, or $20 five visit punch card, 6 p.m. Rutland Rec at Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland.
Play Group Rutland. Rutland County Parent-Child Center Playgroup each Friday. 9:30-11 a.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-1860.
Play Group Pawlet. Activities each week for parents/caregivers and children birth through K. Arrive at 9:30 a.m. to network with other families. 10-11 a.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School Street, Pawlet, pawletpubliclibrary@wordpress.com, 802-325-3123.
Saturday
19
January
Kids’ Saturday Classes. Different topics each week. Take home a finished project at the end of the class. $10, 10-11:30 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Modern Dance Workshop. Participants will explore their passion for movement through taught phrases as well as improvisation and composition exercises, with an emphasis on expression and intention. $18 members/$20 non-members, 12-2 p.m. Studio Serpentine at Cobra, 56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Fistful of Artist. Band from Rutland, together for 14 years, writing and composing their own material. Limited seating. Call 446-2044. 7:30 p.m.-9 a.m. Sparkle Barn, 1509 US 7 S , Wallingford, VT.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. This night has been running since before the Hide-A-Way moved to this location. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Learn Japanese Class. Beginners welcome. First and third Saturdays of the month. 2 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 2nd floor, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-9594.
Monday
21
January
Zumba Fitness Classes. Mondays & Fridays, 3 p.m. Wednesdays 6 p.m. and Saturdays 3 p.m. All levels welcome. First class is free. 3-4 p.m. Just Dance Studio, Dana Center, 41 East Center Street, Rutland, justdancevt@gmail.com.
Yoga. A relaxing hour of yoga in a safe, sober environment. Everyone is welcome. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Zumba. Mondays and Wednesdays. A total workout combining all elements of fitness. Per class or punch card. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353- 2259.
Yoga for All Levels. Instructor, Stefanie DeSimone, will guide all levels to experience mindfulness and the benefits of yoga. Monday evenings. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Open Mic Night. Share your music, play what you love, learn to play guitar and hang out and listen to your musician friends. All in a safe, sober environment. 7-9 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Tobacco Cessation Class. Drop in and receive free nicotine replacement therapy and other resources and supports. 5 p.m. CVPS/ Leahy Comunity Education, Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, 802-747-3768.
Ham Radio Classes. Introductory 10 session Amateur Radio Licensing Class. Monday evenings. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Civil Air Patrol Building — Rutland Southern Vermont Regional Airport, Airport Road, North Clarendon, TimAbraham@gmail.com, 802-558-0389.
Tuesday
22
January
Diabetes Management Program. A 6-week workshop offering the support you need to better manage your disease and prevent serious problems. Free, 10 am-12:30 pm, Templewood Court, 5 Tremont Street, Rutland. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Templewood Court, 5 Tremont Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Chronic Disease Self-Management Program. A 6-week workshop for individuals with conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, depression, liver disease, bipolar disorder and emphysema, facilitated by trained leaders. Free, 1:30 pm-4 pm. Templewood Court, 5 Tremont Street, Rutland. 1:30-4 p.m. Templewood Court, 5 Tremont Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 8027765507.
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages. 3:15-4:15 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Open Mic Night with The Bubsies. Killington’s newest open mic. Bring your instruments and jam w us in a friendly, cozy and inviting space. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Killington Beer Company, 53 Village Circle, Killington , Vtprior@hotmail.com, 802-282-8293.
Dragonflies: Hawks of the Insect World. Mike Blust, author of “Odonata of Vermont,” and retired biologist from Green Mountain College, will show slides and reveal details about species of dragonflies recorded in Vermont. 7-8:30 p.m. Grace Congregational United, 8 Court Street, Rutland, birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
Ladies’ Night Out Women’s Chorus first rehearsal. All singers who identify as women are welcome to join. If you haven’t sung with LNO before, contact Lucy Tenenbaum. $50 sliding fee, 7-9 p.m. Lucy F. Tenenbaum (home), 196 Killington Ave. Rutland, lucytunes@me.com, 802-342-8348.
Mysticism of the Hebrew Alphabet. Rabbinic sources teach that the letters of the Hebrew alphabet represent the spiritual DNA of the universe. Prior knowledge of Hebrew not necessary. Classes can be attended individually or as a complete course. RSVP to Rabba Kaya at RabbaKaya@RutlandJewishCenter.org. 7-8:30 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Tobacco Cessation Class. Drop in and receive free nicotine replacement therapy and other resources and supports. 11 a.m. CVPS/ Leahy Comunity Education, Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, 802-747-3768.
Free Tours Tuesday. Weekly open house every Tuesday. 4:30 p.m. The MINT, 112 Quality Lane, Rutland, 802-772-7087.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, services available and next step toward helping loved ones. Trained counselor present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street (Use West St. entrance), Rutland, 802-775-4301.
Wednesday
23
January
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open level, spiritual and energetic physical practice, beginners welcome. Wednesdays. $12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland.
SVA Script Writer’s Workshop. Ongoing, weekly workshop for college-aged on up individuals who wish to hone their skills in writing for stage and screenplays. Novices through advanced writers are welcome. one-time registration fee: $10, plus $5 per class. 1 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com.
Kids Karate. Ages 5- 16, adaptive classes available for students on the spectrum. Develop self-discipline, self-control and build self-esteem. Try a free class. 5 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353- 2259.
Ukulele Lessons. Every Wednesday. $20, 5-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Zumba. Mondays and Wednesdays. A total workout combining all elements of fitness. Per class or punch card. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353- 2259.
Mandala Stone Painting. Mandalas are said to transmit positive energies to the environment and the people who view them. Create two beautiful stones and become entranced with relaxation in the process. $25, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, 802-775-0356.
Yoga with Paula Liguori. Weekly Kripalu Yoga open to beginners to advanced practitioners. 6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353-2259.
College Night with DJ Mega. Spinning the latest and greatest in music. Top 40, Pop, Hip-hop, old-school and more. 21+ I.D. is a must. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland.
Chair Yoga. Increase your well-being one movement at a time with this on going gentle chair yoga. Beginners welcome. $50 for 5 sessions, 10:30-11 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, 802-772-7801.
Tai Chi/ Balance Class. Class for those concerned about falling. $5, 11 a.m. Vermont Sports Medicine Ctr. 5 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, 802-775-1300.
Parkinsons Fitness Class. Fitness classes for patients with Parkinson’s disease. Wednesdays noon. $5, 12 p.m. Club Fitness, Diamond Run Mall, Rutland, 802-775-1300.
Figure Drawing. Live Model. No instructor. Easels provided. Bring own drawing supplies. $15, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Thursday
24
January
VeggieVanGo. The Vermont Foodbank’s program provides free fresh veggies and fruits for low income Vermonters, while working with physicians to identify families who are experiencing hunger and “prescribe” fresh fruits and vegetables for a more nutritious diet, offering cooking demos and more. 9-10 a.m. Rutland Regional Medical Center , 160 Allen Street, Rutland, info@vtfoodbank.org, 1-800-585-2265.
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages. 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Tai Chi. “Yang 24,” with certified instructor, Larry Walter. 2 p.m. Rutland Recreation Center, North Street Extension, Rutland, lwalter@sover.net, 802-775-3855.
Sip-N-Dip Class. Perfect for a night out: date night, individuals or a group of friends, family and co-workers. Artist instructor will walk you through the painting process. Leave with a completed canvas. Artist and images will be posted on Chaffee website. $30, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Open Jam with The Bubsies. Thursday night tradition running for the last dozen years this open mic shows no signs of slowing down. Under 21 welcome til 10. 8-11:55 p.m. Clear River Tavern, 2640 Route 100, Pittsfield, Vtprior@hotmail.com, 802-282-8293.
Beginner’s Yoga. Learn to relax with easy Svaroopa yoga poses you can do at home. 5:30-7 p.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 Main Street, Rutland, 802-775-5104.
Friday
25
January
Improvisational Comedy Troupe. Comedic scenes will be built on the spot based on audience suggestion. Inspired by, “Who’s Line is it Anyway?”. $20, 7:30 p.m. Tuttle Hall at CSJ, 71 Clement Rd. Rutland.
Reiki. Participants will be taught the basics of reiki, a Japanese energy healing practice, and will be offered a brief reiki session at each group. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Wood Burning. Learn everything you need to know to make wood burning creations. All supplies provided. 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
An Evening of Theatrical Improv. Based on the television show, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Friday and Saturday. $20, 7:30-9:30 p.m. College of St. Joseph, 71 Clement Road, Rutland, kathy.aicher@csj.edu, 8023459513.
Family Clay Play: All Ages. Spend quality time making bowls, mugs, trays and more. Parent supervision is required. No need to preregister. $5 drop ins, or $20 five visit punch card, 6 p.m. Rutland Rec at Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland.
Play Group Rutland. Rutland County Parent-Child Center Playgroup each Friday. 9:30-11 a.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-1860.
Play Group Pawlet. Activities each week for parents/caregivers and children birth through K. Arrive at 9:30 a.m. to network with other families. 10-11 a.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School Street, Pawlet, pawletpubliclibrary@wordpress.com, 802-325-3123.
Improvisational Comedy Troupe. Comedic scenes will be built on the spot based on audience suggestion. Inspired by, “Who’s Line is it Anyway?”. $20, 7:30 p.m. Tuttle Theater, 71 Clement Road, Rutland.
Saturday
26
January
Shabbat Morning Service. Our musical Shabbat Morning Service includes morning prayers, a lively Torah Service, discussion and group aliyot, followed by kiddush. 9:30-11:40 a.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 8027733455.
Kids’ Saturday Classes. Different topics each week. Take home a finished project at the end of the class. $10, 10-11:30 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Myofascial Release Self-Treatment Workshop. Utilizing therapy balls and myofascial stretching techniques, release tension and pain by sinking into restrictions of our fascia, a head-to-toe web of connective tissue within our bodies. All participants should dress in comfortable clothes and will take home their own self-treatment ball. $18 members/$20 non-members, 12-1:30 p.m. Stephanie A Jones, 62 Lincoln Avenue, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
An Evening of Theatrical Improv. Based on the television show, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” Friday and Saturday. $20, 7:30-9:30 p.m. College of St. Joseph, 71 Clement Road, Rutland, kathy.aicher@csj.edu, 8023459513.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. This night has been running since before the Hide-A-Way moved to this location. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Sunday
27
January
Project Grad Basket Raffle. To benefit the Fair Haven Union High School class of 2019. Baskets, gift certificates, prizes, and special raffle items, concession stand and 50/50 raffle. Doors open at 11 a.m. Drawing at 1 p.m. $5 includes a sheet of 25 tickets. $2 for an additional sheet. 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Fair Haven Union High School, 33 Mechanic Street, Fair Haven, 802-265-4966.
Monday
28
January
Zumba Fitness Classes. Mondays & Fridays, 3 p.m. Wednesdays 6 p.m. and Saturdays 3 p.m. All levels welcome. First class is free. 3-4 p.m. Just Dance Studio, Dana Center, 41 East Center Street, Rutland, justdancevt@gmail.com.
Yoga. A relaxing hour of yoga in a safe, sober environment. Everyone is welcome. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Zumba. Mondays and Wednesdays. A total workout combining all elements of fitness. Per class or punch card. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353- 2259.
American Legion Auxiliary Meeting. Executive Board 5 pm, dessert and social time 6 pm, regular meeting 6:30 pm. 6-6 p.m. American Legion Post 31, 33 Washington Street, Rutland, dbr251@myfairpoint.net, 802-236-3324.
Yoga for All Levels. Instructor, Stefanie DeSimone, will guide all levels to experience mindfulness and the benefits of yoga. Monday evenings. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Open Mic Night. Share your music, play what you love, learn to play guitar and hang out and listen to your musician friends. All in a safe, sober environment. 7-9 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Tobacco Cessation Class. Drop in and receive free nicotine replacement therapy and other resources and supports. 5 p.m. CVPS/ Leahy Comunity Education, Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, 802-747-3768.
Tuesday
29
January
Diabetes Management Program. A 6-week workshop offering the support you need to better manage your disease and prevent serious problems. Free, 10 am-12:30 pm, Templewood Court, 5 Tremont Street, Rutland. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Templewood Court, 5 Tremont Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages. 3:15-4:15 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Open Mic Night with The Bubsies. Killington’s newest open mic. Bring your instruments and jam w us in a friendly, cozy and inviting space. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Killington Beer Company, 53 Village Circle, Killington , Vtprior@hotmail.com, 802-282-8293.
Ladies’ Night Out Women’s Chorus first rehearsal. All singers who identify as women are welcome to join. If you haven’t sung with LNO before, contact Lucy Tenenbaum. $50 sliding fee, 7-9 p.m. Lucy F. Tenenbaum (home), 196 Killington Ave. Rutland, lucytunes@me.com, 802-342-8348.
Mysticism of the Hebrew Alphabet. Rabbinic sources teach that the letters of the Hebrew alphabet represent the spiritual DNA of the universe. Prior knowledge of Hebrew not necessary. Classes can be attended individually or as a complete course. RSVP to Rabba Kaya at RabbaKaya@RutlandJewishCenter.org. 7-8:30 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Tobacco Cessation Class. Drop in and receive free nicotine replacement therapy and other resources and supports. 11 a.m. CVPS/ Leahy Comunity Education, Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, 802-747-3768.
Free Tours Tuesday. Weekly open house every Tuesday. 4:30 p.m. The MINT, 112 Quality Lane, Rutland, 802-772-7087.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, services available and next step toward helping loved ones. Trained counselor present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street (Use West St. entrance), Rutland, 802-775-4301.
Wednesday
30
January
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open level, spiritual and energetic physical practice, beginners welcome. Wednesdays. $12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland.
SVA Script Writer’s Workshop. Ongoing, weekly workshop for college-aged on up individuals who wish to hone their skills in writing for stage and screenplays. Novices through advanced writers are welcome. one-time registration fee: $10, plus $5 per class. 1 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com.
Ukulele Lessons. Every Wednesday. $20, 5-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Kids Karate. Ages 5- 16, adaptive classes available for students on the spectrum. Develop self-discipline, self-control and build self-esteem. Try a free class. 5 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353- 2259.
Zumba. Mondays and Wednesdays. A total workout combining all elements of fitness. Per class or punch card. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353- 2259.
Yoga with Paula Liguori. Weekly Kripalu Yoga open to beginners to advanced practitioners. 6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353-2259.
College Night with DJ Mega. Spinning the latest and greatest in music. Top 40, Pop, Hip-hop, old-school and more. 21+ I.D. is a must. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland.
Chair Yoga. Increase your well-being one movement at a time with this on going gentle chair yoga. Beginners welcome. $50 for 5 sessions, 10:30-11 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, 802-772-7801.
Tai Chi/ Balance Class. Class for those concerned about falling. $5, 11 a.m. Vermont Sports Medicine Ctr. 5 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, 802-775-1300.
Parkinsons Fitness Class. Fitness classes for patients with Parkinson’s disease. Wednesdays noon. $5, 12 p.m. Club Fitness, Diamond Run Mall, Rutland, 802-775-1300.
Thursday
31
January
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages. 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Tai Chi. “Yang 24,” with certified instructor, Larry Walter. 2 p.m. Rutland Recreation Center, North Street Extension, Rutland, lwalter@sover.net, 802-775-3855.
International Folk Dancing. Simple Israeli & European dances will be taught. Partner and experience not needed. Wear comfortable clothes and bring dry non-slip shoes to change into. If you arrive after 6:45 p.m. please ring the bell. 6:30-8 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Open Jam with The Bubsies. Thursday night tradition running for the last dozen years this open mic shows no signs of slowing down. Under 21 welcome til 10. 8-11:55 p.m. Clear River Tavern, 2640 Route 100, Pittsfield, Vtprior@hotmail.com, 802-282-8293.
Beginner’s Yoga. Learn to relax with easy Svaroopa yoga poses you can do at home. 5:30-7 p.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 Main Street, Rutland, 802-775-5104.
Friday
1
February
Reiki. Participants will be taught the basics of reiki, a Japanese energy healing practice, and will be offered a brief reiki session at each group. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Wood Burning. Learn everything you need to know to make wood burning creations. All supplies provided. 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
First-Friday Open Mic. Hosted by Bruce Douglas. Email to sign up for a 12-minute spot, (limited number of performances — first come, first served). Free. 7-9 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Church of Rutland, 117 West. Street, Rutland, greyscot@hotmail.com, 802-483-6892.
Family Clay Play: All Ages. Spend quality time making bowls, mugs, trays and more. Parent supervision is required. No need to preregister. $5 drop ins, or $20 five visit punch card, 6 p.m. Rutland Rec at Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland.
Play Group Rutland. Rutland County Parent-Child Center Playgroup each Friday. 9:30-11 a.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-1860.
Play Group Pawlet. Activities each week for parents/caregivers and children birth through K. Arrive at 9:30 a.m. to network with other families. 10-11 a.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School Street, Pawlet, pawletpubliclibrary@wordpress.com, 802-325-3123.
Saturday
2
February
Kids’ Saturday Classes. Different topics each week. Take home a finished project at the end of the class. $10, 10-11:30 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Restore: Storytelling Night. First-person stories of hope and expectation. Connect with the spirit of hope, and experience genuine, intimate storytelling. 7-8:30 p.m. Furnace Brook Wesleyan Church, 67 Gecha Lane, Pittsford, mary@furnacebrook.org, 802-483-2531.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. This night has been running since before the Hide-A-Way moved to this location. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Learn Japanese Class. Beginners welcome. First and third Saturdays of the month. 2 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 2nd floor, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-9594.
Monday
4
February
Zumba Fitness Classes. Mondays & Fridays, 3 p.m. Wednesdays 6 p.m. and Saturdays 3 p.m. All levels welcome. First class is free. 3-4 p.m. Just Dance Studio, Dana Center, 41 East Center Street, Rutland, justdancevt@gmail.com.
Yoga. A relaxing hour of yoga in a safe, sober environment. Everyone is welcome. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Zumba. Mondays and Wednesdays. A total workout combining all elements of fitness. Per class or punch card. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353- 2259.
Yoga for All Levels. Instructor, Stefanie DeSimone, will guide all levels to experience mindfulness and the benefits of yoga. Monday evenings. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Open Mic Night. Share your music, play what you love, learn to play guitar and hang out and listen to your musician friends. All in a safe, sober environment. 7-9 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Tobacco Cessation Class. Drop in and receive free nicotine replacement therapy and other resources and supports. 5 p.m. CVPS/ Leahy Comunity Education, Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, 802-747-3768.
Tuesday
5
February
All Ages Open Mic. A chance to perform in front of a small group that appreciates talent and supports each and every person that shows up. Bj Cain hosting with guest hosts occasionally. First Tuesday of the month. 6 p.m. Rick & Kat’s Howlin’ Mouse, 158 N. Main St. #2, Rutland, 802-772-7955.
Diabetes Management Program. A 6-week workshop offering the support you need to better manage your disease and prevent serious problems. Free, 10 am-12:30 pm, Templewood Court, 5 Tremont Street, Rutland. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Templewood Court, 5 Tremont Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages. 3:15-4:15 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Open Mic Night with The Bubsies. Killington’s newest open mic. Bring your instruments and jam w us in a friendly, cozy and inviting space. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Killington Beer Company, 53 Village Circle, Killington , Vtprior@hotmail.com, 802-282-8293.
Ladies’ Night Out Women’s Chorus first rehearsal. All singers who identify as women are welcome to join. If you haven’t sung with LNO before, contact Lucy Tenenbaum. $50 sliding fee, 7-9 p.m. Lucy F. Tenenbaum (home), 196 Killington Ave. Rutland, lucytunes@me.com, 802-342-8348.
Mysticism of the Hebrew Alphabet. Rabbinic sources teach that the letters of the Hebrew alphabet represent the spiritual DNA of the universe. Prior knowledge of Hebrew not necessary. Classes can be attended individually or as a complete course. RSVP to Rabba Kaya at RabbaKaya@RutlandJewishCenter.org. 7-8:30 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Tobacco Cessation Class. Drop in and receive free nicotine replacement therapy and other resources and supports. 11 a.m. CVPS/ Leahy Comunity Education, Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, 802-747-3768.
Free Tours Tuesday. Weekly open house every Tuesday. 4:30 p.m. The MINT, 112 Quality Lane, Rutland, 802-772-7087.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, services available and next step toward helping loved ones. Trained counselor present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street (Use West St. entrance), Rutland, 802-775-4301.
Wednesday
6
February
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open level, spiritual and energetic physical practice, beginners welcome. Wednesdays. $12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland.
SVA Script Writer’s Workshop. Ongoing, weekly workshop for college-aged on up individuals who wish to hone their skills in writing for stage and screenplays. Novices through advanced writers are welcome. one-time registration fee: $10, plus $5 per class. 1 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com.
Ukulele Lessons. Every Wednesday. $20, 5-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Kids Karate. Ages 5- 16, adaptive classes available for students on the spectrum. Develop self-discipline, self-control and build self-esteem. Try a free class. 5 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353- 2259.
Zumba. Mondays and Wednesdays. A total workout combining all elements of fitness. Per class or punch card. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353- 2259.
Mandala Stone Painting. Mandalas are said to transmit positive energies to the environment and the people who view them. Create two beautiful stones and become entranced with relaxation in the process. $25, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, 802-775-0356.
Yoga with Paula Liguori. Weekly Kripalu Yoga open to beginners to advanced practitioners. 6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353-2259.
College Night with DJ Mega. Spinning the latest and greatest in music. Top 40, Pop, Hip-hop, old-school and more. 21+ I.D. is a must. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland.
Chair Yoga. Increase your well-being one movement at a time with this on going gentle chair yoga. Beginners welcome. $50 for 5 sessions, 10:30-11 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, 802-772-7801.
Tai Chi/ Balance Class. Class for those concerned about falling. $5, 11 a.m. Vermont Sports Medicine Ctr. 5 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, 802-775-1300.
Parkinsons Fitness Class. Fitness classes for patients with Parkinson’s disease. Wednesdays noon. $5, 12 p.m. Club Fitness, Diamond Run Mall, Rutland, 802-775-1300.
Figure Drawing. Live Model. No instructor. Easels provided. Bring own drawing supplies. $15, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.