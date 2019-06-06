Thursday
6
June
Pottery. Come join us every week as we express our creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. . 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise.. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Ukulele Lessons. Every Thursday.. $20, 5-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
The Telescope in the Ice: Inventing a New Astronomy at the South Pole. Vermont writer and physicist Mark Bowen will read from his book about the building of IceCube, a telescope which Scientific American has called the “weirdest” of the seven wonders of modern astronomy. 6-7:30 p.m. Chittenden Public Library, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden, chittendenpl@gmail.com, 802-773-3531.
PEGTV Producers’ Group. Our group ranges from video professionals, to enthusiastic beginners. This month’s topic: Podcasting 101 — Why you should consider podcasting. Guest speaker: Marion Abrams of Mad Motion. 6-8 p.m. PEGTV, 1 Scale Avenue, Suite 108, Rutland, dappelt@pegtv.com, 802-747-0151.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Yoga for All Levels. Instructor, Stefanie DeSimone, will guide all levels to experience mindfulness and the benefits of yoga. Every Thursday. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Ukulele Club. Newcomers welcome. Beginners session at 6 p.m. Bring your own ukulele and a music stand. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main Street, Castleton, 802-345-9100.
Yoga Dance. Experience guided movement exploration and yoga asanas, dancing through the chakras. No prior dance or yoga necessary. No registration needed, just drop in. First class is just $5. 6:30-7:45 p.m. Studio Serpentine at Cobra, 56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland, sajyoga@gmail.com, 802-772-7011.
Writers Read Series. Gary Meffe, a Brandon resident, will give a debut reading from his first novel, “The Wizard of Odd: A Vermont Tale of Community Devotion.”. 7-9 p.m. Book and Leaf, 10 Park Street, Brandon, 802-465-8424.
Figure Drawing. Live Model. No instructor. Easels provided. Bring own drawing supplies. Every other Thursday. $15, 4-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Friday
7
June
Pawlet Library Play Group. Educator Joni Lee presents a fresh array of activities every Friday that focus on play, reading and socialization. Arrive as early as 9:30 a.m. for networking with parents, grandparents and caregivers. 10-11 a.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School Street, Pawlet, pawletpub@gmail.com, 802-325-3123.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts.. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-422-9765.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome.. 1-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Wing Nite. .50 cents per wing with other fried foods available. Choice of dressings. Drawing at 6:30 p.m. Public welcome. 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales Street, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-5565.
Pop-Up Art Gallery. Fair Haven Union High School art students’ temporary “pop-up” gallery in downtown Fair Haven featuring the work of students across the district. 5-7 p.m. 73 Main St. , Fair Haven , kpartesi@arsu.org.
Piano Jazz Cafe. Pianist Gary Schmidt is joined by guest musicians for an evening of live jazz. Every first Friday from June — October. Fresh foods tapas bar prepared by local chefs available. 7-8:30 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 East Main Street, Poultney, elschmidt1@vermontel.net, 802-325-2603.
Freewheelin’. A classic rock/country band that is a crowd favorite wherever they play.. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Saturday
8
Junee
June is Yoga month. Take the 28 Day Yoga Challenge. Classes M-F at Mt. Yoga. Call 775-1795 for info/times and to register. By donation.. 6-7:30 a.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 North Main Street, Rutland, andreamcquade@comcast.net, 802-775-5104.
Cadwell Loop Birding Walk. Join Rutland County Audubon for a walk around the Cadwell Loop, part of the Pittsford Trails, one of RCAS’ birding hotspots. Meet at St. Alphonsus church parking lot on Rt. 7 in Pittsford at 8 a.m. Raindate: June 15.. 8-11 a.m. , birding@rutlandcounttyaudubon.org.
Pancake Breakfast Buffet. A pancake breakfast buffet prepared by members of Hiram Lodge No. 101, F&AM; and Gilman Chapter No. 88, OES. . $9 / $3, 8-11 a.m. West Rutland Masonic Lodge, 63 Franklin St., West Rutland, damasonvt@comcast.net, (802) 775-2204.
Pawlett Historical Society. Annual yard and bake sale. All kinds of treasures and baked goods, too. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Pawlet Firehouse, 155 Vt. Rte. 133, Pawlet, tjonespawlet@yahoo.com, 802-325-3382.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of yoga experience. Beginners welcome, however, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Pawlet Library Offers Fishing Lesson. Let’s Go Fishing Program volunteer Richard Mann teaches fishing basics, water ecology, and fish population habitat needs. Pack a picnic lunch, and wear water shoes or sandals. Fishing poles provided if needed. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Advanced registration required. Call 802-325-3123. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Lake St. Catherine State Park, 3034 VT-30, Poultney, pawletpub@gmail.com, 802-325-3123.
DinoMan! Through The Solar System and Beyond!. Dinoman Space uses dinosaurs, meteors, comets, liquid air and a goldfish to give students a truly unique view of the heavens. This event kicks off the Summer Reading Program at the Chittenden Public Library. . 10-11 a.m. Chittenden Public Library, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden, chittendenpl@gmail.com, 802-773-3531.
World Wide Knit in Public Day. A day of public fiber fun at Depot Park near The Leash sculputre if the weather is good; bring a lawn chair, sun hat, and sunscreen. In case of inclement weather, we will meet at the Fox Room at Rutland Free Library. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Depot Park, 49 Evelyn Street, Rutland, yarnshopgmf@gmail.co, 802-775-7800.
Serenity Gentle Yoga. Wed. & Sat. Gentle yoga class. Culminates with the healing vibrations of a crystal singing bowl sound bath. “Serenity” Gentle Yoga Resume at Sol Luna Farm Wednesday & Saturdays 10:00 am to 11:15 pm. Pricing on website, 10-11:15 a.m. Sol Luna Farm , 329 Old Farm Road , Shrewsbury , graceofthesoul@gmail.com, 802-492-9393.
Yoga for the full-figured Goddess. A very gentle floor yoga class for full-figured sized women. $10-12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Yoga Prana Shakti, 155 Woodstock Avenue (Therapydia), Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 8024998038.
Kids’ Saturday Classes. Different topics each week. Take home a finished project at the end of the class. $10, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Book Discussion & Author Talk. “Those Turbulent Sons of Freedom: Ethan Allen’s Green Mountain Boys and the American Revolution.” Orwell Free Library offers a group book discussion in the picnic area, weather permitting. Bring book and a picnic. A talk by the author, Christopher Wren, at 2 p.m. 12:30-3:30 p.m. Mount Independence State Historic Site, 497 Mount Independence Road, Orwell, elsa.gilbertson@vermont.gov, 802-948-2000.
Rochester Chamber Music Society. Joan Hutton Landis Memorial Concert featuring Soovin Kim, violin: Gloria Chien, piano presenting pieces by Ravel, Copland and Szymanowski. Donation, 4-6 p.m. Federated Church of Rochester, 15 N. Main St., VT Route 100, Rochester, lesley@rcmsvt.org, 802-767-9234.
Annual Members’ Exhibition. All members of the nonprofit arts education organization have the opportunity to show their work in this popular exhibition. There will be a reception for the artists, open to the public, 5 — 7 p.m. with live music and refreshments. 5-7 p.m. Carving Studio & Sculpture Center, 636 Marble Street, West Rutland, info@carvingstudio.org, 802-438-2097.
Opening Reception- “Ladies in Waiting”. Artist Rita Fuchsberg’s “Ladies in Waiting,” examines the experiences of women on death row. There will be an opening reception 5-7 p.m. with live music and refreshments.. 5-7 p.m. Carving Studio & Sculpture Center The, 636 Marble Street, West Rutland, info@carvingstudio.org, 802-438-2097.
Opening Reception. For Southwest Vermont furniture makers and artisans working in clay, slate and fiber. Time-honored Vermont craft traditions, blurring the boundaries between utilitarian and non-utilitarian work. 6-8 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 East Main Street, Poultney, elschmidt1@vermontel.net, 802-325-2603.
Erev Shavuot Service. After our pizza supper we will observe Erev Shavuot with a special presentation designed for this service. Cheesecake and an ice cream buffet will follow.. 6-8 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@RutlandJewishCenter.org, 802-773-3455.
”The Old Brandon Myth & Environs”. Local historian and author, Bill Powers, presents a unique evening of facts with vintage photos. Also to be discussed The First Settlers of Hawk Hill, The Prime Richmond Quarry and The 19th Century Murder on the Syndicate Road. . 7-8:30 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, Info@brandontownhall.org, 802-247-5420.
Crystal Attunement Sound Healing. An experience of sound and vibration that transports participants to a place of deep relaxation and inner peace, creating an opportunity for healing. $25.00, 7:10-8:15 p.m. Sol Luna Farm , 329 Old Farm Road, Shrewsbury , graceofthesoul@gmail.com, 802-492-9393.
Sarah Blacker and New England Groove Association. Sarah Blacker, Aaron Z. Katz and Phil Selesnick, with roots in the folk, rock, jam-band and funk scenes, fuse their vibrant musical worlds to create an original, soulful sound. A pre-concert dinner is available for $25. Reservations are required for dinner and recommended for the show. BYOB. $20, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Road, Brandon, edna@brandon-music.net, 802-247-4295.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Sunday
9
June
Crowley Brothers Memorial Road Races. This 10k road race is the Vermont masters championships; half marathon, 5k run/walk, and Kids Mile. 10k race starts in Proctor, ends in Rutland; party after the race. . $55/$35/$25/$5, 8 a.m. Downtown Rutland, Rutland, crowleyroadrace@aol.com.
Handbell Concert. Tintinnabula will be joined by the Tinmouth handbell choir to offer a concert of seasonal music. Special guest, Jen Cohen, will join the choirs on steel drums.. 4-5:30 p.m. Grace Congregational UCC, 8 Court Street, Rutland, alastair@gracechurchvt.org, 802-775-4301.
Meditation. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition Sunday afternoons. Instruction provided.. 5:30-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, RyohaD@comcast.net, 802-558-4438.
Katie Louise. After studying classical piano nearly all her life, Saratoga Springs native Katie Louise took a leap of faith at 18, ditched college, and moved out of her parents house to pursue her dream of writing successful songs. At 21, she’s played such diverse locations as Nashville, Washington D.C., and NYC. Don’t miss it!. 7-10 p.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Sunday afternoon performances in June. Diagonal Life: Theory and Praxis. $10 suggested donation. No one turned away for lack of funds., 7:30-9 p.m. The Paper Maché Cathedral/Dirt Floor Theater behind the Bread & Puppet Museum, 753 Heights Road/ Rte. 122, Glover, breadpuppetlinda@gmail.com, 802-525-6972.
Monday
Junee10
Calendar
Rutland Baby Cafe. Free drop-in breastfeeding support group. Meets every Monday. Check the RFL calendar for closings due to the observance of holidays or conflicts in schedule. . 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, lcunderhill@rrmc.org, 802-775-1901.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels; beginners welcome. Class incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. Energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Price: $15 drop-in and $130 for a 10 class card., 5:30-6:45 p.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Monday Rutland Bike Ride. A 15-18 mile ride leaving form the College of St. Joseph parking lot. Average pace is 12-14 mph. This is a friendly, no-drop ride.. 6-8 p.m. College of St. Joseph parking lot, 71 Clement Road, Rutland, olanoff@comcast.net, 802-773-8222.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
SVUUSD/ARSU Board Meeting. . 6:30 p.m.-8:30 a.m. Fair Haven Union High School, 33 Mechanic Street, Fair Haven .
Tuesday
Junee11
Calendar
Bird & Wildflower Hike. A slow-paced (~3 miles, 3 to 3.5 hours) hike in Castleton. There will be many friendly birders who will happily share their knowledge. Bring water, insect repellent, binoculars, field guides. Meet at the D&H trail crossing on South St. at 7:30 a.m.
Pottery. Come join us every week as we express our creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. . 3:15-4:15 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
West Rutland Historical Society Meeting. Meet and greet librarian Rene Cressy to learn about the programs and resources available at the library.. 6-7 p.m. West Rutland Free Library, 595 Main Street, West Rutland, ptkulig_207@outlook.com, 802-438-2255.
Rutland City School Board Meeting. Regularly scheduled meeting of the Rutland City Public Schools Board of Commissioners.. 6:30-8 p.m. Longfellow Building, 6 Church Street, Rutland, 802-786-1998.
Summer Sunset 5k Race series. Walk or run at your own pace in this trail 5k series that takes you through the trees in Pine Hill Park. . $5, 6:30 p.m. Giorgetti Arena, 2 Oak Street Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Open Mic with Krishna Guthrie. Every Tuesday at the Hide-A-Way, Krishna Guthrie hosts open mic. Bring your instruments, voices, and talents.. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, services available and next step toward helping loved ones. Trained counselor present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street (Use West St. entrance), Rutland, 802-775-4301.
Wednesday
Junee12
Calendar
Diabetes Self Management Program. This program is for anyone diagnosed with diabetes. Learn to manage this disease with healthy eating, exercise, monitoring blood sugar, dealing with stress, and more.. 9-11:30 a.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open level, spiritual and energetic physical practice, beginners welcome. Wednesdays.. $12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland.
Home School Art: Ages 7-14. Every Wednesday, Instructor Helvi inspires students to create with her and socialize with their fellow artists. Punch cards available.. $10 Drop-In, 9-11 a.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Serenity Gentle Yoga. Wed,y & Sat. Gentle yoga class. Culminates with the healing vibrations of a crystal singing bowl sound bath. “Serenity” Gentle Yoga Resume at Sol Luna Farm Wednesday & Saturdays 10:00 am to 11:15 pm. Yoga Class Pricing, 10-11:15 a.m. Sol Luna Farm , 329 Old Farm Road , Shrewsbury , graceofthesoul@gmail.com, 802-492-9393.
Living well with Chronic Conditions. This program focuses on helping people to make small, practical lifestyle changes, work alongside others with similar health issues, communicate more effectively with their physician, and manage medications. every Wed. for 6 weeks. . 12:30-3 p.m. Godnick Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Slow Down and Reset Yoga Class. Take a moment for yourself, midweek, to reset with relaxing and reenergizing poses. This will be an all-levels class suitable for the first-time yogi and seasoned yogi alike. Please bring your own mat and water. 5:30-6:45 p.m. Merchants Hall, 40-42 Merchants Row, Rutland, hello@heathermunch.com, 802-777-7925.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Chair Yoga. Increase your well-being one movement at a time with this on-going gentle chair yoga. Beginners welcome. $50 for 5 sessions, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, 802-772-7801.
Thursday
Junee13
Calendar
Thursday Hikers. Visit Eshqua Bog Nature Area in Hartland, a wildflower and bog site (Showy Lady’s Slippers!), and historic Rum Street in Woodstock. Easy. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Godnick Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, to car pool. Bring lunch. No dogs. . 9 a.m.-3 p.m. , 802-747-4466.
Volunteer Meeting at Central VT Adult Basic Education. Discover CVABE’s volunteer opportunities. New volunteers welcome. Current volunteers from all CVABE’s Learning Centers are welcome to share their experiences and inspire others. For more information and to RSVP, please contact Gale Rome at 802-476-4588, grome@cvabe.org. 12-1 p.m. CVABE’s Waterbury Learning Center, 31 North Main St., Waterbury , galerome@gmail.com, 802-476-4588.
Pottery. Come join us every week as we express our creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. . 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
The Phantom Tollbooth. An adventurous tale based on the beloved children’s book.. 4 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise.. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Ukulele Lessons. Every Thursday.. $20, 5-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Chalk: Bedrock of Fly Fishing. Join the Southwestern Vt. Chapter of Trout Unlimited for a screening of this must-see fly fishing film, WhistlePig Whiskey tasting and a silent auction in support of the Moon Brook trout habitat restoration project. . $15, 6 p.m. Paramount Theater, 30 Center Street, Rutland, tuswvt@gmail.com.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Yoga for All Levels. Instructor, Stefanie DeSimone, will guide all levels to experience mindfulness and the benefits of yoga. Every Thursday. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Fair Haven Concerts in the Park. Starline Ryhyhm Boys take center stage on the gazebo for our first in a series of weekly concerts. Free ice cream. Come early for a great seat and easier parking.. 7-9 p.m. Fair Haven Park, Fair Haven, fhgstechie@yahoo.com, 802-265-7913.
Fishing Documentary Fundraiser for Moon Brook. “CHALK” is a visually stunning documentary about the origins and practice of fly fishing in the chalk streams of southern England. A majority of the proceeds will support the restoration of Rutland City’s Moon Brook as a quality trout stream and the enhancement of Combination and Piedmont ponds. $15, 7-9 p.m. Paramount Theatre, 30 Center Street, Rutland, jeffw@rutlandcity.org, 802-773-1813.
