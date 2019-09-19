Thursday
19
September
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Thursday Hikers. Climb 980 feet on a lovely, wooded trail to rewarding views of the Adirondacks and L. Champlain. 1.9 mi, moderate. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Godnick Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, to car pool. Bring lunch. No dogs.. Free admission with Green Mountain Passport or $4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, 802-458-8114.
Yomassage. A fusion of supported restorative positions and mindful hands-on massage therapy by LMT, CYT. Receive massage being fully supported with props, while relaxing deeply into each pose. Small group classes offered.. $40 — $30, 10-11:30 a.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week.. $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise.. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Kripalu Yoga. Adaptable to moving at your own pace, improving circulation to physical healing. Your stress and muscular tension will be released through this safe and therapeutic class. Space is limited, Please make a reservation. $15-$10, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
September Mix. Rutland Young Professionals. John and Joe Casella will share how Casella Construction helps raise money for Wheels for Warmth. Free tour of their Mendon aggregate pit. Food and a cash bar. 6-8 p.m. Casella Construction, 25 Industrial Lane, Rutland, tbeau1991@gmail.com, 802-775-4321.
Figure Drawing Class. Live model, drawing benches, boards & easels. Bring your own drawing materials. First & Third Thursday of the month.. $15, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
RNESU Negotiations Committee Mtg.. Contract negotiations. 6:30 p.m. RNESU Conference Room, 49 Court Drive, Brandon, mpiper@rnesu.org, 8022475757.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Mindful heART Series. Please bring your own mat.. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Ukulele Club. Newcomers welcome. Beginners session at 6 p.m. Bring your own ukulele and a music stand. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main Street, Castleton, 802-345-9100.
Friday
20
September
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 9-11 a.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Global Climate Strike Collaborative Painting/ Teach-in. 350 Rutland County is sponsoring a community collaborative arts project with painting, prose and education. Project Drawdown Books to be given away. Children under 12 should be accompanied by an adult. . 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 77 Art Center, 59-67 Merchants Row, Rutland City, Rutland@350vt.org, 802-353-0998.
Creative Space. Bring tools/supplies to create your works of art along with other inspiring artists. Open to all arts: fine arts, quilters, jewelry, musicians, etc. Some supplies available to purchase. Call ahead.. Donations appreciated, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts.. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Friday Writers Group. All levels and genres welcome to read and discuss their work. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@Chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome.. $5 per project, 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Going Up the Country Exhibit. Celebrate the art, craft, music, film, food and activism of the 1960s with a new exhibit, “Going Up the Country.” Juried artist members’ works will showcased in the second floor galleries. 5-7 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, yvonnedaley@me.com, 802-775-5326.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Queen of Hearts Drawing. Every Friday. Drawing at 6:30 p.m.. 6-6:30 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Women’s Dance Circle. Dance Gabrielle Roth’s 5 Rhythms. An opportunity for dance as free expression, spiritual practice, and bliss.. $5, 7-8:30 p.m. Studio Serpentine at Cobra, 56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Shabbat Services. Services led by Rabbi Shemtov, followed by desserts.. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rutlandjewishcenter@aol.com, 802-773-3455.
Tinmouth Contra Dance. Dance to the tunes of Brendan Taaffe on guitar and Sarah Blair on fiddle with Dana Dwinell-Yardley calling. All dances are taught, no partner needed. Beginner’s lesson at 8 p.m. $10-$12, 8-11 p.m. Tinmouth Community Center, 573 Route 140, Tinmouth, tinmouthdance@gmail.com, 802-881-6775.
Damn It All. An original rock band out of Rutland. Their mission is simple — put down the “acousticrap,” get their grrr on, and have fun. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center St., Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Rutland Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. Cheryl and George Hooker: Walking the Camino de Santiago: A 500 mile pilgrimage. Osher membership or $5 at the door, 1:30-3 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, 802-492-2300 or 802-775-1246.
Giant Tea Cup Auction. Fundraiser; including funds to the Bahamas disaster. Over 400 items. Food, beverages and desert for sale. Viewing and bidding starts at 5 p.m. Drawing starts at 6:30 p.m. $1 for envelop of 10 tickets. Contact Sue at 802-325-3205 or Karen at 518-642-1703.. 5 p.m. Modern Woodmen Annex Building, 10 Main Street, Wells.
Saturday
Septembert.21
Calendar
Audubon West Rutland Marsh Bird Monitoring Walk. 3.7 mile loop, or go halfway. Kids, new birders and non-members always welcome. Meet at the boardwalk on Marble Street. 8-11 a.m. , birding@rutlandcounttyaudubon.org.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of yoga experience. Beginners welcome, however, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Restorative Yoga & Yoga Nidra. This workshop is open to everyone, from very beginners to advanced yoga practitioners. Please dress in warm, comfortable clothing. $18 members/$20 non-members, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Studio Serpentine at Cobra, 56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Yoga for the full-figured Goddess. A very gentle floor yoga class for full-figured sized women. $10-12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Chalk the Walk. Rutland Rec Art’s Program Fundraiser. Enjoy art, the outdoors and create a colorful piece of art in one of Rutland’s newest parks. Prizes awarded to favorite chalk art. Suggested donation of $3, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Center Street Marketplace Park, 53 Washington Street, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Let’s Get Crafty. Featuring a hands-on craft experience. $10 preregistered; $15 drop-ins. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Forestry Skill Share Programs. Pawlet forester Gabe Russo provides information on how to manage your woods, harvest trees and prepare or purchase firewood for your home. 3-4 p.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School Street, Pawlet, pawletpub@gmail.com, 802-325-3123.
Lara Herscovitch. A modern American songwriter-poet-performer, creating masterful contemporary folk with blues, pop and jazz influences, and the former State Troubadour of Connecticut. $20, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Road, Brandon, edna@brandon-music.net, 802-247-4295.
Selichot Observance. Led by Rabbi Shemtov. Movie at 9 p.m. followed by light refreshments. Selichot Service begins at 11 p.m.. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rutlandjewishcenter@aol.com, 802-773-3455.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101.. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Learn Japanese Class. Beginners welcome. First and third Saturdays of the month. 2 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 2nd floor, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-9594/802-483-2628.
Sunday
Septembert.22
Calendar
Castleton Day. Celebrate the founding of Castleton together as a community. Aaron Audet Band will play, local restaurants will have food for sale, and kids can join in lawn games and competitions. 12-4 p.m. Crystal Beach, VT Route 30 N, Bomoseen, Pippick2000@yahoo.com, 802-278-8115.
Cast Off 8’s 40th Anniversary Square Dance. Advance levels 1 & 2 at 1 p.m. (extra $2) and then mainstream and plus calling from 2 — 4:30 p.m. The caller is Ted Lizotte. $8, 1-4:30 p.m. Trinity Episcopal Church, 85 West St., Rutland , shazelton.co8s@gmail.com, 802-259-3072.
Backyard Birding and Beyond. Join Rutland County Audubon for a presentation designed to expand your birding skill in the backyard and beyond, with lots of photos. 2-3:30 p.m. Stone Valley Arts Center at Fox Hill, Main St., Poultney, birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
VFFC Harvest Festival. A celebration of our agricultural heritage and all of the hard work it takes to grow our local food economy right here in Rutland County. Please visit our website or the VFFC booth at the Rutland Downtown Market on Saturday for tickets. $25, 3-6 p.m. Vermont Farmers Food Center, 251 West Street, Rutland, siliskichris@gmail.com, 802-558-4338.
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 5:30-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Polish Dinner. For tickets call Ceil at 438-5689 or Mary at 438-2439.. $15. Take outs available, 4 p.m. St. Stanislaus Church, 11 Barners Street, West Rutland.
Monday
Septembert.23
Calendar
Rutland Baby Cafe. Free drop-in breastfeeding support group. Meets every Monday. Check the RFL calendar for closings due to the observance of holidays or conflicts in schedule. . 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, lcunderhill@rrmc.org, 802-775-1901.
Walking Group for All Ages. Donations appreciated. Donations appreciated, 5:15 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels; beginners welcome. Class incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. Energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Price: $15 drop-in and $130 for a 10 class card., 5:30-6:45 p.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
American Legion Auxiliary Meeting. 6 p.m. light food and social time, 6:30 p.m. meeting for all members, voting on bylaws and standing rules.. 6-7:30 p.m. American Legion Post 31, 33 Washington Street, Rutland, dbr251@myfairpoint.net, 802-236-3324.
Monday Rutland Bike Ride. A 15-18 mile ride leaving form the College of St. Joseph parking lot. Average pace is 12-14 mph. This is a friendly, no-drop ride.. 6-8 p.m. College of St. Joseph parking lot, 71 Clement Road, Rutland, olanoff@comcast.net, 802-773-8222.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
The Pollinators. Award-winning documentary following migratory beekeepers and their truckloads of honey bees as they pollinate the flowers that become the fruits, nuts and vegetables we all eat. 7-9 p.m. The Paramount Theatre, 30 Center Street, Rutland, sirjane320@yahoo.com, 803-746-8165.
Tuesday
Septembert.24
Calendar
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Fall Warbler Walk. Meet at the Fairgrounds Trail parking area, 125 Town Farm Road, Poultney at 7:30 a.m. Bring water, bug repellent, binoculars, cameras, field guides, if you have them. The hike will be about 3 miles on easy to moderate terrain at a slow pace. . 7:30-10:30 a.m. , jptilley50@gmail.com.
Kripalu Yoga. A form of compassionate exercise is an adaptable approach to moving at your own pace. Improvine circulation to physical healing. . $15-$10, 12-1 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week.. $5 per project, 3:15-5 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
The Dynamics of Aging. Please join us as together with you and a panel of experts we will discuss the challenges and adventures of the aging process. Enjoy drinks and light hor d’oeuvres. Please RSVP by Sept. 21. $10 suggested donation, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Rutland Country Club, 275 Grove Street, Rutland, jenna.watson@ubs.com, 802-772-3223.
The 2020 Presidential Election: Assessing the Democratic Field. Middlebury College Professor Matthew Dickinson talks about the crowded field of Democrats vying for their party’s nomination. What can political science and history tell us regarding who is likely to win the nomination, and why? . $18 in advance/$22 at the door, 5:30-7 p.m. Long Trail School, 1045 Kirby Hollow Road, Dorset, greenmountainacademy@gmail.com, 802-867-0111.
Someone You Love. A powerful documentary about the impact of HPV-related cervical cancer on the lives of five women. Panel discussion with local providers and state health representatives following the film. Light dinner will be served. Registration required: https://someoneyouloverutland.eventbrite.com. 5:30-8 p.m. Flagship Cinemas, 184 Shopping Plaza Road, Rutland, kbigelow@bistatepca.org, 802-229-0002.
Gentle Yoga for Adults. Taught by Cristy Murphy. $10 per class with a percentage to benefit the library.. 5:45-6:45 p.m. Chittenden Public Library, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden, chittendenpl@gmail.com, 802-773-3531.
The heART of Henna. Mindful heART Series: Instructor Stefanie DeSimone. $25, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Rutland Caregiver Support Group. A safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons living with Alzheimer’s or a related form of dementia. 6-7 p.m. Rutland Regional Medical Center, CVPS/Leahy Conference Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, anchurchillboutwell@alz.org, 802-468-5000.
Rutland City Board of School Commissioners. Regular meeting of the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners.. 6:30 p.m. Longfellow Administration Building, 6 Church Street, Rutland, bkapitan@rcpsvt.org, 802-786-1996.
DivorceCare. A faith-based program to equip individuals to deal with divorce and separation-related struggles. Group discussion, video segment and workbook segment. Join in anytime during the 13-week program.. $20 workbook fee, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Life Center @ Calvary Bible Church, 190 Grove Street, Rutland, cbcoffice@cbcvt.org, 802-775-0358.
Open Mic with Krishna Guthrie. Every Tuesday at the Hide-A-Way, Krishna Guthrie hosts open mic. Bring your instruments, voices, and talents.. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, services available and next step toward helping loved ones. Trained counselor present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, West St. entrance, Rutland, 802-775-4301.
Wednesday
Septembert.25
Calendar
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open level, spiritual and energetic physical practice, beginners welcome. Wednesdays.. $12, 9-10:15 a.m. Every Body Physical Therapy & Wellness Clinic, 155 Woodstock Ave. , Rutland.
SVA’s Script Writers Workshop. Weekly workshop for college-aged on up individuals who wish to hone their skills in writing stage plays and screenplays, led by Karen Klami. Email with SVA Script Writers in the subject line to confirm. $10 registration, $5 per session, 1-4 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com.
JobsInVT Career Fair. Meet face-to-face with recruiters from some of the best companies in Vermont. Dress for success, bring plenty of resumes and researching companies you are interested in beforehand. 3-6 p.m. Holiday Inn, Rutland/Killington, 476 Holiday Dr., , Rutland, events@jobsintheus.com, 207-591-1304.
Open Studio Hub. Draw, paint, craft, do homework, listen to music, read, create a book club, chess club, music club, writer’s/poetry club, and more. Extended hours when classes in session. 3-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Open Figure Drawing. With Dick Weis and Phil Whitman, every other Wednesday. $8, 6-8 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, stonevalleyartcenter@gmail.com.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Discover Girl Scouts. Girls and their families can meet local Scouts and volunteers; learn about STEM and outdoor programs; enjoy girl-led activities; explore programs; learn about volunteer opportunities; and register to become a Girl Scout. . 6-7 p.m. Rutland Northwest School, 80 Pierpoint Ave., Rutland, customercare@girlscoutsgwm.org, 888-474-9686.
Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University. A step-by-step group instruction format (discussion, video and workbook) on how to create a budget, pay off debt, spend wisely, give generously and save for the future. Cost includes a 1-year FPU membership with access to online tools and forms.. $109, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Life Center at Calvary Bible Church, 190 Grove Street, Rutland,, cbcoffice@cbcvt.org, 802-775-0358.
Grants Workshop. Learn about funding opportunities available to Vermont’s nonprofit arts organizations and artists from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and the Vermont Arts Council. Please RSVP to maedelo@arts.gov. 7-9 p.m. Dorset Theatre Festival, 104 Cheney Road, Dorset, info@vermontartscouncil.org.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Chair Yoga. Increase your well-being one movement at a time with this on-going gentle chair yoga. Beginners welcome. $50 for 5 sessions, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, 802-772-7801.
Thursday
Septembert.26
Calendar
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Kripalu Yoga. A form of compassionate exercise is an adaptable approach to moving at your own pace. Improving circulation to physical healing. . $15-$10, 10-11 a.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, (802)345-5244.
Yomassage. A fusion of supported restorative postures and mindful massage therapy by LMT, CYT. Receive massage being fully supported with props as you relax deeply into each pose. $40 — $30, 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week.. $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise.. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Breaking Bread. Free Community meal open to all. Complete with main dish and beverages made at the church, and side dishes and desserts brought in as potluck items. Come and bring a friend.. 5-6:30 p.m. Rutland United Methodist Church, 60 Strongs Avenue, Rutland, rutlandumc@aol.com, 802-773-2460.
Sip N Dip Painting Class. Second & fourth Thursday of the month.. $30, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Mindful heART Series. Please bring your own mat.. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Service of Rermembrance. Members, friends and the general public are invited to participate and to light a candle for family members and friends who have passed away in the past year. To have a loved one remembered send names to Ferne Faivre: 247-6587, fmfvt@myfairpoint.net. 7-9 p.m. Brandon Congregational Church, 1 Carver Street, Brandon.
