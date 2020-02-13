Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Mostly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Colder. Low 6F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Colder. Low 6F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%.