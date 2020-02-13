Thursday
13
February
Pottery Wheel. Our pottery wheel is up and running and Jess Ferrara will be helping us learn how to use it. $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Tai Chi for Fall Prevention. Low-impact, slow-motion exercise designed for people with balance and arthritis issues, but beneficial for all. For course specifics, contact certified instructor Larry Walter at 802-775-3855, register at Green Mountain Rock Climbing Center. 6-7 p.m. Green Mountain Rock Climbing Center, 223 Woodstock Ave., Rutland, lulek@vermontadventuretours.com, 802-773-3343.
International Folk Dancing. No experience, no partner — no problem. All dances are taught and vary from simple Israeli to European dances. Wear comfortable clothing and dry, non-slip shoes. Doors close at 6:45 p.m., please ring the bell. 6:30-8 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@RutlandJewishCenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Introduction to Judaism. Designed for anyone looking to acquire a greater understanding of Judaism. Ideal for interfaith couples, Jews looking for a refresher course or anyone interested in exploring Judaism. 7:30-9 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rabbishemtov@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-855-8028.
Tai Chi. Two classes: Yang 24 at 2 p.m. Fall Prevention at 3 p.m. Low impact, slow-motion exercise which benefits all people and is safe for those with balance or arthritis issues, with certified instructor Larry Walter.. Rutland Rec. Center, 16 North Main Street Extension, Rutland, 802-775-3855.
Friday
14
February
The Complete Works of Shakespeare (abridged). Three actors take on 37 Shakespeare plays in less than two hours in this irreverent romp by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield. $18, 7:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. The Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Rd., Dorset, info@dorsetplayers.org, 802-867-5570.
Great Backyard Bird Count 2020. Join birdwatchers around the world for the Great Backyard Bird Count. Count on any or all of the four days for as little as 15 min., or as long as you want. A great activity for families. Count birds in your backyard or your favorite outdoor location. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. , birding@rutlandcounttyaudubon.org.
Yoga: Prana. Gentle movements and breathing exercises to invigorate and relax the body and mind. Bring a mat or blanket, wear comfortable clothes. May be done in a chair or lying down. Also, 11:30 a.m. — noon, Introduction to Meditation, no charge. $6/class, when you register at the beginning of the month and prepay. Drop-in fee $7 after the first week., 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, AprilC@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1853.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs and crafts. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-422-9765.
Basics of Search Engine Optimization. This workshop explores what SEO is and why it matters, how search engines find your website, understanding what your audience is looking for, and what can be done to improve SEO. Light lunch provided. Book your spot online. 12-2 p.m. Circle Technology Collective International, 51B Killington Ave., Ruland, emcaetano@circletechcollective.com, 802-391-8116.
Friday Writers Group. The Friday Writers. This group of writers of all genres and levels meets weekly to read and discuss their work. All interested writers are welcome. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, thefridaywriters@gmail.com, 802-775-0356.
Woodburning. Try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. $5 per project, 1-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Rutland Death Cafe. A forum for people to openly discuss death and all that it encompasses. Share our thoughts, fears, plans and perhaps find answers. Second Friday of every month. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, eoldoula.rutlandvt@gmail.com, 802-236-8569.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Parents Night Out Open Gym. Drop the kids off and enjoy a night off on the second Friday of each month. While you’re out we’ll be doing gymnastics, playing games, eating pizza and having fun. No need to reserve a spot, just drop in. $18 members/$20 non-members, 6:15-9:15 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics & Dance Center, 56 Howe St Bld H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Queen of Hearts Drawing. Every Friday night, drawing at 6:30 p.m.. 6:30-6:45 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales Street, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Saturday
15
February
The Complete Works of Shakespeare (abridged). Three actors take on 37 Shakespeare plays in less than two hours in this irreverent romp by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield. $18, 7:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. The Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Rd., Dorset, info@dorsetplayers.org, 802-867-5570.
Audubon West Rutland Marsh Monitoring Walk. 3.7 mile loop — or go halfway. Grow your birding skills with our bird experts. Kids, new birders and non-members always welcome. Meet at the marsh boardwalk on Marble Street at 8 a.m. 8-10:30 a.m. , birding@rutlandcounttyaudubon.org.
Great Backyard Bird Count 2020. Join birdwatchers around the world for the Great Backyard Bird Count. Count on any or all of the four days for as little as 15 min., or as long as you want. A great activity for families. Count birds in your backyard or your favorite outdoor location. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. , birding@rutlandcounttyaudubon.org.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels and beginners are welcome. However, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Class incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Every Body Physical Therapy & Wellness Clinic, 155 Woodstock Ave. , Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 917-301-7150.
Shabbat Morning Service. Saturday morning Service with Rabbi Ellie Shemtov.. 9:30-11 a.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland.
Winter Scene Paint & Snack. Enjoy a morning snack while creating your own masterpiece on a canvas or slate. $25 donation covers all materials and benefits Project Graduation MRUHS Class of 2020. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Gilbert Hart Library, 14 S Main St., Wallingford, 446-3013.
Yoga Prana Shakti for Beginners and Gentle Yogis. Incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. $12 drop-in, $100 for a 10-class card. 10:30-11:45 a.m. Every Body Physical Therapy & Wellness Clinic, 155 Woodstock Ave. , Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 917-301-7150.
VFFC Sprouts. An open-flow program for kids at the indoor farmers market with weekly themes based on gardening and nature. Crafts, play, books, and space to interact with peers. Parents can stay or take a moment to shop at the market. Free, monetary and material donations appreciated. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. VFFC Farmers Hall, 251 West St., Rutland, vffc.fabel@gmail.com, 802-417-7581.
Vermont and Beyond Fine Art Exhibit. Now entering its 20th year, the show has become a local and regional tradition for folks to get out and view great local art. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, RR 100, Weston, pratt.lynn@gmail.com.
Randolph Winterfest. Celebrate the ice and snow at this fun family event. Igloo village, tubing, cardboard box sled competition, antique snowmobile exhibit, snowshoeing, bonfire, fireworks and more. 1-6 p.m. Farr’s Hill, 24 Elm Street, Randolph, randolphwinterfest@gmail.com, 802-249-9696.
Chicken & Parmesan Dinner. . $14, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St., Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Country Snow Boots. The Brandon Idol finalists are bringing country music home — old country, new country, 90’s country — these are the top singers in the area. Desserts for purchase, cash bar. $5, 7 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, cwright@townofbrandon.com, 802-282-6548.
Rusty DeWees. In a Tiny Town Hall Tour of The Logger. A new show like Old Tymes with local hero Zac Trepanier on sax.. $22, 7:30-9:30 p.m. West Rutland Town Hall, Marble Street, West Rutland, writethelogger@gmail.com, 802-888-8838.
The Northern Third Quartet. Performing “Beautiful Wanderings,” the music of Central European and American music. $20, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Road, Brandon, edna@brandon-music.net, 802 247 4295.
Okemo Mountain School Winter Festival. A fun-filled night of free late-night snacks, cash bar, silent auction, and live music by 80s cover band, Cowbell. Be sure to bring your dancing shoes. Tickets $25 in advance or $30 at the door, available at Okemo Mountain School or online. 8-11 p.m. The Sitting Bull at Okemo Mountain Resort, 77 Okemo Ridge Rd., Ludlow, kfoster@okemomountainschool.org, 802-228-1112.
Learn Japanese Class. Beginners welcome. First and third Saturdays of the month. 2 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 2nd floor, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-9594/ 802-483-2628.
Sunday
16
February
The Complete Works of Shakespeare (abridged). Three actors take on 37 Shakespeare plays in less than two hours in this irreverent romp by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield. $18, 7:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. The Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Rd., Dorset, info@dorsetplayers.org, 802-867-5570.
Great Backyard Bird Count 2020. Join birdwatchers around the world for the Great Backyard Bird Count. Count on any or all of the four days for as little as 15 min., or as long as you want. A great activity for families. Count birds in your backyard or your favorite outdoor location. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. , birding@rutlandcounttyaudubon.org.
Vermont and Beyond Fine Art Exhibit. Now entering its 20th year, the show has become a local and regional tradition for folks to get out and view great local art. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, RR 100, Weston, pratt.lynn@gmail.com.
NAMI Connection Peer Support Group. Free, 90-minute recovery support groups for people living with a mental health condition where people learn from each others experiences, share coping strategies and offer mutual encouragement and understanding. 4:30-6 p.m. Rutland Mental Health, 78 South Main, Rutland, program@namivt.org, 800-639-6480.
Monday
17
February
Great Backyard Bird Count 2020. Join birdwatchers around the world for the Great Backyard Bird Count. Count on any or all of the four days for as little as 15 min., or as long as you want. A great activity for families. Count birds in your backyard or your favorite outdoor location. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. , birding@rutlandcounttyaudubon.org.
Exercise Class Fit and Fun. Low-impact, aerobic, and stretching routines, move to lively, sing-along music led by Marilyn Sheldon. Feel better, increase strength, balance and flexibility. No class February 17.. $25 per month or $15 for once a week for the month. Rate for once per week this month only will be $10.00, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, AprilC@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1853.
Brandon Blood Drive. . 12-5 p.m. American Legion Post 55, 55 Franklin St., Brandon, quillshappy@yahoo.com, 802-345-1993.
Rutland Baby Cafe. Free drop-in breastfeeding support group. Meets every Monday. Check the RFL calendar for closings due to the observance of holidays or conflicts in schedule. . 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, lcunderhill@rrmc.org, 802-775-1901.
Free Help — Quit Smoking, E cigarettes and JUUL. A group to help quit smoking or vaping. Free Nicotine patches, gum or lozenges. New time every Monday. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Rutland Regional Medical Center- CVPS Leahy confernce center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland , 802-747-3768.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of Yoga experience, however the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Class incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. $13-15, 5:30-6:45 p.m. Every Body Physical Therapy & Wellness Clinic, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 917-301-7150.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Amateur Radio (Ham) Licensing Class. 11 week course. At the end of the class, students will be ready to take and pass the Technician Class amateur radio license exam. You do not need to learn Morse Code to get a license.. 6:30-8:30 p.m. NeighborWorks of Western VT, 110 Marble Street, West Rutland, timabraham@gamil.com, 802-558-0389.
Tuesday
18
February
Line Dance. Come for a fun cardiovascular workout with both new and old-line dances. No experience and no partner needed. $3 per class or 10 classes $25 , 9:30-10:30 a.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, AprilC@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1853.
Free Help — Quit Smoking, E cigarettes and JUUL. A group to help quit smoking or vaping. Free Nicotine replacement patches, gum or lozenges. Every Tuesday. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Heart Center , 12 Commons Street , Rutland , 802-747-3768.
Knitting and More. Want to knit or crochet with a group? Join us on Tuesday afternoons to meet new friends, work on personal projects, and help with new ones. No yarn or needles? No problem! We have a supply. . 12:30-2 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, DeniseG@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1853.
Pottery Wheel. Our pottery wheel is up and running and Jess Ferrara will be helping us learn how to use it. . $5 per project, 3-5 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Kripalu Yoga. A gentle hatha yoga practice that increases strength and flexibility, improves circulation, breathing and digestion. . $15 or 5 for $60, 6-7 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, 3rd floor, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Beginners East Coast Swing Dance. A 5-week session of beginner’s swing dancing lessons, East Coast style. Come to any or all sessions. Tuesdays, Jan. 21 through Feb. 18. 6:30-8 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, rutlandfree@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
Free Tax Assistance. February 10 — April 15. For seniors and low-to-middle income younger taxpayers, offered by Rutland AARP TaxAide volunteers, certified by the IRS. By appointment only, 802-775-8220.
Wednesday
19
February
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels and beginners are welcome. Incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Every Body Physical Therapy & Wellness Clinic, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 1917-301-7150.
Exercise Class Fit and Fun. Low-impact, aerobic, and stretching routines, move to lively, sing-along music led by Marilyn Sheldon. Feel better, increase strength, balance and flexibility. No class February 17.. $25 per month or $15 for once a week for the month. Rate for once per week this month only will be $10.00, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, AprilC@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1853.
It Takes a Village. A Community of Parents. Free Support group for parents, expecting parents and caregivers. Find support during transition of adding a new baby or child to your family. Baby-siblings welcome. . 10-11:30 a.m. Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum, 11 Center Street, Rutland , 802-775-1901.
Yoga Prana Shakti Chair Yoga. If you have physical limitations or health issues this might be the class for you. With the help of a chair anyone can practice yoga, with benefits of increased circulation, balance, flexibility, mobility, strength and more. 5 classes $50, drop-in $12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Every Body Physical Therapy & Wellness Clinic, 155 Woodstock Ave. , Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 917-301-7150.
Bingo Day. For seniors and friends. Join us for a fun-filled afternoon with complimentary coffee, tea and cookies, and chocolate for our Bingo winners. . 2:30-3:30 p.m. Chittenden Public Library, 223 Chittenden Rd., Chittenden, chittendenpl@gmail.com, 802-773-3531.
Mindfulness Meditation. Every Wednesday. . 4:45-6:15 p.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 North Main Street , Rutland, cooley.dane@gmail.com, 802-477-2824.
Tai Chi for Beginners. A series of movements performed in a slow, focused manner accompanied by deep breathing. Runs for six weeks 2/19-3/25. It will be offered twice each evening: 5:15-6:15 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. . $15, 5:15-6:15 p.m. CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, edulli@rrmc.org, 802-772-2400.
RNESU School Board Meeting. Regular meeting. 5:15 p.m. OVUHS Library, 2997 Franklin Street, Brandon, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Meat Bingo. Bingo for meat prizes. Public welcome. $8, 6-7 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales Street, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
OV Unified Union. Regular meeting. 6 p.m. OVUHS Library, 2997 Franklin St., Brandon, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Integrative Yoga. Gentle to moderate in nature. Beginners will have an experience that is challenging but safe, experienced students will learn how to work at a deeper level to develop a more personal practice. $10 to drop in or sign up for a full session and get a discounted rate, 6-7:15 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland, Nikkia@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Song Circle. Song circle welcomes singers and acoustic players to share their music and play along with others. Or just come to listen. Fiddlers especially welcome. Song book of traditional songs encourages group singing. . Donations welcome, 7:15-9:15 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer St., Rutland, 802-775-1182.
Thursday
20
February
Kripalu Yoga. A gentle hatha yoga practice that increases strength and flexibility, improves circulation, breathing and digestion. . $15 or 5 for $60, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, 3rd floor, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Pottery Wheel. Our pottery wheel is up and running and Jess Ferrara will be helping us learn how to use it. . $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise.. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Introduction to Judaism. Designed for anyone looking to acquire a greater understanding of Judaism. Ideal for interfaith couples, Jews looking for a refresher course or anyone interested in exploring Judaism. 7:30-9 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rabbishemtov@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-855-8028.
Tai Chi. Two classes: Yang 24 at 2 p.m. Fall Prevention at 3 p.m. Low impact, slow-motion exercise which benefits all people and is safe for those with balance or arthritis issues, with certified instructor Larry Walter.. 3 p.m. Rutland Rec. Center, 16 North Main Street Extension, Rutland, 802-775-3855.
Friday
21
February
Yoga: Prana. Gentle movements and breathing exercises to invigorate and relax the body and mind. Bring a mat or blanket, wear comfortable clothes. May be done in a chair or lying down. Also, 11:30 a.m. — noon, Introduction to Meditation, no charge. . $6/class, when you register at the beginning of the month and prepay. Drop-in fee $7 after the first week., 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, AprilC@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1853.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs and crafts.. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-422-9765.
Friday Writers Group. The Friday Writers. This group of writers of all genres and levels meets weekly to read and discuss their work. All interested writers are welcome. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, thefridaywriters@gmail.com, 802-775-0356.
Woodburning. Try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided.. $5 per project, 1-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Wing Night & Queen of Hearts Drawing. 50 cents per wing, assorted dips & dressings and fried veggies. Queen of Hearts drawing at 630 p.m. 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St., Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Queen of Hearts Drawing. Every Friday night, drawing at 6:30 p.m.. 6:30-6:45 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales Street, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Friday Evening Services. Join Rabbi Ellie Shemtov on Friday evening. This will not be a Family Service due to the holiday weekend, although all ages are welcome to attend.. 7:30-8:15 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland.
