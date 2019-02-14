Thursday
14
February
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages. 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Selling to the Government 101. Businesses will learn the basics to compete for contracts with the government whether it is state, local, or federal while also learning about socio-economic small-business programs that may give them an advantage when competing for federal contracts. 1-2 p.m. 67 Merchants Row, 3rd Floor Classroom, Rutland, leonarda.stewart@vermont.gov, 802-828-5237.
Tai Chi. A mind-body practice, originating in China as a martial art. Studies confirm Tai Chi has value in treating or preventing many health problems including arthritis and balance issues. Drop-in classes offered for all abilities. Two weekly classes: Yang 24 from 2-3 p.m. and Fall Prevention from 3-4 p.m. 2-4 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Ukulele Lessons. Every Thursday.. $20, 5-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Embracing A Creative Life: An Artist’s Workshop. We’ll read “The Artist’s Way,” by Julia Cameron, discuss making room for creativity in our busy lives, and work on our art. Come with your knitting or garden-designs, music, dance, painting or novel. Free, 2nd and 4th Thursdays from 5-7 pm February-April. Sign up by January 14. 5-7 p.m. Chittenden Public Library, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden, chittendenpl@gmail.com, 802-773-3531.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Mandala “Valentine” Stone Painting. Create Valentine mandalas. Bring your sweetheart or come solo. Hot cocoa and chocolate goodies will be served. $25, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Yoga for All Levels. Instructor, Stefanie DeSimone, will guide all levels to experience mindfulness and the benefits of yoga. Every Thursday. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
VRPOA monthly meeting. The guest speaker will be Jeff Manney of Efficiency Vermont who will discuss Efficiency Vermont’s Button Up program. Open to the public. 7-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church — conference room, 8 Court St, Rutland, pmrofvrpoa@aol.com, 802-775-3660.
And Then There Were None. Actors’ Repertory Theatre presents the classic Agatha Christie whodunnit, directed by Susan Gladding-Heitzman. $20, 7:30-9:30 p.m. College Of St. Joseph, 71 Clement Road, Rutland, kathy.aicher@csj.edu, 802-345-9513.
Open Jam with The Bubsies. Thursday night tradition running for the last dozen years this open mic shows no signs of slowing down. Under 21 welcome til 10. 8-11:55 p.m. Clear River Tavern, 2640 Route 100, Pittsfield, Vtprior@hotmail.com, 802-282-8293.
Figure Drawing. Live Model. No instructor. Easels provided. Bring own drawing supplies. Every other Thursday. $15, 4-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Beginner’s Yoga. Learn to relax with easy Svaroopa yoga poses you can do at home. 5:30-7 p.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 Main Street, Rutland, 802-775-5104.
Friday
15
February
The Vermont Flurry: Woodstock Snow Sculpture Festival. The Woodstock Village Green is transformed into a celebration of winter and the visual arts. Cheer on professional snow sculpting teams as they compete to create large, stunning sculptures over a three-day period. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Woodstock Village Green, The Green, Woodstock, director@pentanglearts.org, 802-457-3981.
Reiki. Participants will be taught the basics of reiki, a Japanese energy healing practice, and will be offered a brief reiki session at each group. 10:30-11 a.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Hot Time in the Old Town: The Great New York Heat Wave of 1896. Edward P. “Ted” Kohn, Ph.D., presents a history that captures the birth of the progressive era and revives the forgotten disaster of 1896. $5 or Other membership, 1:30-3 p.m. Godnick Center, 1 Deer St., 802-792 2300.
Wing Nite & Queen of Hearts Drawing. Public Welcome. Drawing at 6:30 p.m. 50 cents per wing, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales Street, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-236-8216.
Tea Cup Auction. Hundreds of prizes will be offered, including crafted items, jewelry, baked goods, toys, groceries, and more. Sandwiches, snacks and beverages will be available for purchase. All proceeds will benefit the Young at Heart Senior Center. Tickets cost $1 for each set of ten, 5:45-8:30 p.m. Modern Woodmen — main hall, 10 Main Street, Wells, yahsc@comcast.net, 802-287-2900.
Family Shabbat Services. 6-6:30 p.m. Young Children’s Service for ages 7 and under. 6:30-7:30p.m. Dairy/Veggie Potluck Supper. Bring a dish to share. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Kabbalat Shabbat Service followed by dessert.. 6-8:30 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Keep the Car Running Opening Reception. Jonathan Schechner’s color photographs from the project For the Time Being and Kelly Burgess’ photographs from her book “Sing Me Back Home”. 6-8 p.m. Castleton University Bank Gallery, 104 Merchants Row, Rutland.
Short films night. Hand-picked short films, videos and clips create an off-beat, totally unique and inspiring hour-long viewing experience. Shown in the loft event space. This month’s theme: “Grit — stories of courage and resolve.” Popcorn included. 7-8 p.m. Sparkle Barn, 1509 US-7, Wallingford, info@thesparklebarnshop.com, 802-446-2044.
And Then There Were None. Actors’ Repertory Theatre presents the classic Agatha Christie whodunnit, directed by Susan Gladding-Heitzman. $20, 7:30-9:30 p.m. College Of St. Joseph, 71 Clement Road, Rutland, kathy.aicher@csj.edu, 802-345-9513.
Family Clay Play: All Ages. Spend quality time making bowls, mugs, trays and more. Parent supervision is required. No need to preregister. $5 drop ins, or $20 five visit punch card, 6 p.m. Rutland Rec at Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland.
Play Group Rutland. Rutland County Parent-Child Center Playgroup each Friday. 9:30-11 a.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-1860.
Play Group Pawlet. Activities each week for parents/caregivers and children birth through K. Arrive at 9:30 a.m. to network with other families. 10-11 a.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School Street, Pawlet, pawletpubliclibrary@wordpress.com, 802-325-3123.
Saturday
16
February
Rutland WinterFest. Get out and enjoy one of Vermont’s most beautiful seasons - whatever the weather. Celebrate being outside in the winter season. 12 a.m. Various Locations, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Audubon West Rutland Marsh Monitoring Walk. Walk the entire route (3.7 miles) on dry roads, or go half-way. Kids, new birders and non-members always welcome. Meet at the marsh boardwalk on Marble Street. . 8-10:30 a.m. West Rutland Marsh, Marble Street, West Rutland, birding@rutlandcounttyaudubon.org.
Center Street Story Walk. Head to downtown with your little ones to kick off Rutland Winter Fest. This year’s Story Walk features “Mother Bruce,” by Ryan T. Higgins. Pick up a map & scavenger hunt at Phoenix Books Rutland. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Downtown Rutland, Vermont, nhindman@rutlanddowntown.com, (802)773-9380.
The Vermont Flurry: Woodstock Snow Sculpture Festival. The Woodstock Village Green is transformed into a celebration of winter and the visual arts. Cheer on professional snow sculpting teams as they compete to create large, stunning sculptures over a three-day period. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Woodstock Village Green, The Green, Woodstock, director@pentanglearts.org, (802) 457-3981.
The Black Kungfu Experience. The public is invited to join the Rutland-area branch of the NAACP for a free screening of The Black Kungfu Experience, exploring the intersection of African American and Asian cultures, from the shadows of the Qing government’s rule in China to deep-rooted American racism. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St, Rutland, hastevenson9@gmail.com, 802-353-0998.
Kids’ Saturday Classes. Different topics each week. Take home a finished project at the end of the class. $10, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Paint-n-Sip. Have fun while benefiting The University of Vermont Children’s Hospital. Door prizes, 50/50 raffle. $40, 4-6 p.m. Porky’s Backyard BBQ & Smokehouse, 7404 Ethan Allen Highway , New Haven, kelseyfundraiser@gmail.com, 802-349-2207.
Free Community Skate Night. Skate rentals are also free while available along with hot chocolate. 5-8 p.m. Giorgetti Park, 2 Oak St Extension, Rutland, aprilc@rutlandrec.com.
Valentine’s Day Dinner and Party. Roast beef or veggie lasagna, potato, vegetable, shrimp cocktail, salad and dessert. Dinner 5:30-7:30 p.m. DJ from 8:30-midnight. $15 per person, 5:30-12 p.m. Rutland American Legion Post 31, 33 Washington Street, Rutland, ruralcare@aol.com, 802-236-2590.
David Wax Museum. A folk and roots rock band blending traditional Mexican Son music with Americana in what they call “Mexo-Americana.” 7-9 p.m. Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston.
And Then There Were None. Actors’ Repertory Theatre presents the classic Agatha Christie whodunnit, directed by Susan Gladding-Heitzman. $20, 7:30-9:30 p.m. College Of St. Joseph, 71 Clement Road, Rutland, kathy.aicher@csj.edu, 802-345-9513.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. This night has been running since before the Hide-A-Way moved to this location. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101.. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Learn Japanese Class. Beginners welcome. First and third Saturdays of the month. 2 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 2nd floor, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-9594.
Sunday
17
February
Rutland WinterFest. Get out and enjoy one of Vermont’s most beautiful seasons — whatever the weather. Celebrate being outside in the winter season. 12 a.m. Various Locations, Rutland , info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
The Vermont Flurry: Woodstock Snow Sculpture Festival. The Woodstock Village Green is transformed into a celebration of winter and the visual arts. Cheer on professional snow sculpting teams as they compete to create large, stunning sculptures over a three-day period. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Woodstock Village Green, The Green, Woodstock, director@pentanglearts.org, 802-457-3981.
Meditation. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition Sunday afternoons. Instruction provided.. 5:30-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, RyohaD@comcast.net, 802-558-4438.
Katie Louise. Nashville artist back for a second solo show. After studying classical piano nearly all her life, Saratoga Springs native Katie Louise took a leap of faith at 18, ditched college, and moved out of her parents house to pursue her dream of writing successful songs. At 21, she’s played such diverse locations as Nashville, Washington D.C., and NYC. And now she’s coming back to Rutland VT for a second solo show. 7-10 p.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com, 802-558-9580.
Monday
18
February
Calendar
Rutland WinterFest. Get out and enjoy one of Vermont’s most beautiful seasons — whatever the weather. Celebrate being outside in the winter season. 12 a.m. Various Locations, Rutland , info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Frosty Feet 5K. A looped course allowing for either 2.5K or full 5K. $5 Pre-Race/ $10 Race Day, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Rutland Country Club, 275 Grove St, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com.
Interfaith Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration. ‘Dreams Into Action.’ Special guest speakers. Music. Lunch provided. Sponsored by Rutland Interfaith Clergy Group, Rutland branch of the NAACP, and Central Vermont Unitarian Universalist Society.. 12-1:30 p.m. Grace Church, Corner of West and Court Streets, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Blood Drive. Hosted by The American Red Cross. . 12-5 p.m. American Legion Post 55, 55 Franklin St., Brandon, quillshappy@yahoo.com, 802-345-1993.
PJ’s at the Pararmount: Incredibles 2. Come dressed in your warmest PJs to watch “Incredibles 2” on the Paramount’s big screen. Seating is first come, first serve. 2-4 p.m. The Paramount Theatre, 30 Center Street, Rutland, Shannon.Poole@hfcuvt.com.
Zumba Fitness Classes. Mondays & Fridays, 3 p.m., Wednesdays 6 p.m., and Saturdays 3 p.m. All levels welcome. First class is free. 3-4 p.m. Just Dance Studio, Dana Center, 41 East Center Street, Rutland, justdancevt@gmail.com.
Yoga. A relaxing hour of yoga in a safe, sober environment. Everyone is welcome.. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to intermediate to advanced level knowledge of yoga. Practice pranayama and deep relaxation. Energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Monday evenings. $13-15/ $130 for a 10 class card, 5:30-6:45 p.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Zumba. Mondays and Wednesdays. A total workout combining all elements of fitness. Per class or punch card. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353- 2259.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Beginner’s Swing Dancing. East Coast Swing Dancing. Attend any or all sessions. The first half hour introduces the basic steps; the hour following pulls them together.. 6:30-8:15 p.m. Rutland Free Library , 10 Court Street, Rutland, amy@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
Adult Coed Drop-in Basketball. Seasonal drop-in basketball times. Men and women, high school graduates and older are welcome to attend.. $5, 7:45-9:15 p.m. Rutland Intermediate School Gymnasium, 65 Library Avenue, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Tobacco Cessation Class. Drop in and receive free nicotine replacement therapy and other resources and supports. 5 p.m. CVPS/ Leahy Community Education, Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, 802-747-3768.
Tuesday
19
February
Calendar
Rutland WinterFest. Get out and enjoy one of Vermont’s most beautiful seasons — whatever the weather. Celebrate being outside in the winter season. 12 a.m. Various Locations, Rutland , info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Diabetes Management Program. A 6-week workshop offering the support you need to better manage your disease and prevent serious problems. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Templewood Court, 5 Tremont Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Chair Aerobics. Will focus on strength, endurance and flexibility by using a chair as a platform for workouts. Suitable for most beginner levels, geared towards those who are disabled, recovering from an injury, experiencing joint problems, and/or have difficulty performing exercises that require standing, walking, or running for any length of time. $15, 10-11 a.m. CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, edulli@rrmc.org, 802-772-2400.
See You on the Court. Uour choice of tennis, Pickleball or basketball on a new half court. Organized play as well as open court time available. 1-3 p.m. Vermont Sport & Fitness, 40 Curtis Avenue, Rutland, lkdoenges@gmail.com.
Let’s Play Clue!. Come play the classic board game and see if you can be the first to solve the mystery. 1-2 p.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-422-9765.
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages.. 3:15-4:15 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Divine Chakra Meditation series. Balance and reboot your energy system with guided chakra meditation. Open/mixed experience level. . $145 (7 week series), 5:30-6:30 p.m. Five Elements Rutland, 10 Stratton Rd., Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Open Mic Night with The Bubsies. Killington’s newest open mic. Bring your instruments and jam with us in a friendly, cozy and inviting space. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Killington Beer Company, 53 Village Circle, Killington , Vtprior@hotmail.com, 802-282-8293.
Center Street Night Sledding. Back again for the fourth year, Center Street will be turned into a sledding hill. Enjoy music, sledding and fun. Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum will also be free to the public from 7-9 p.m. with fun kids activities. 7-9 p.m. Downtown Rutland, sara.gilbert@casellainc.com.
Ladies’ Night Out Women’s Chorus first rehearsal. All singers who identify as women are welcome to join. If you haven’t sung with LNO before, contact Lucy Tenenbaum. $50 sliding fee, 7-9 p.m. Lucy F. Tenenbaum (home), 196 Killington Ave., Rutland, lucytunes@me.com, 802-342-8348.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Tobacco Cessation Class. Drop in and receive free nicotine replacement therapy and other resources and supports. 11 a.m. CVPS/ Leahy Community Education, Rutland Regional Medical Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, 802-747-3768.
Free Tax Help. Rutland AARP TaxAide offers free help with taxes for seniors and low-to-middle-income taxpayers, by appointment only. Call the RSVP & Volunteer Center at 775-8220, ext. 106, visit: volunteersinvt.org/service/rsvp-tax-program/. 12 a.m. .
Free Tours Tuesday. Weekly open house every Tuesday. 4:30 p.m. The MINT, 112 Quality Lane, Rutland, 802-772-7087.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, services available and next step toward helping loved ones. Trained counselor present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street (Use West St. entrance), Rutland, 802-775-4301.
Wednesday
20
February
Calendar
Rutland WinterFest. Get out and enjoy one of Vermont’s most beautiful seasons — whatever the weather. Celebrate being outside in the winter season. 12 a.m. Various Locations, Rutland , info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Home School Art: Ages 7-14. Every Wednesday, Instructor Helvi inspires students to create with her and socialize with their fellow artists. Punch cards available. $10 Drop-In, 9-11 a.m. Courcelle Building, 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open level, spiritual and energetic physical practice, beginners welcome. Wednesdays. $12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland.
Snowshoe party. Bring your outdoor gear and join us for a snowy trek and hot chocolate out back. Use the library’s snowshoes or bring your own. 1-1:45 p.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-422-9765.
SVA Script Writer’s Workshop. Ongoing, weekly workshop for college-aged on up individuals who wish to hone their skills in writing for stage and screenplays. Novices through advanced writers are welcome. one-time registration fee: $10, plus $5 per class., 1 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com.
Tales to Tails — Kids Reading to Dogs. Trained therapy dogs and their handlers are available for children to meet, greet, and read aloud to. 4-4:45 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland , june@rutlandfree.org, 802 773-1860.
Kids Karate. Ages 5- 16, adaptive classes available for students on the spectrum. Develop self-discipline, self-control and build self-esteem. Try a free class. . 5 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353- 2259.
Zumba. Mondays and Wednesdays. A total workout combining all elements of fitness. Per class or punch card. 5:30-6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353- 2259.
Meat Bingo. Play bingo for meat prizes. $8, 6-7 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales Street, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-236-8216.
Corn Hole Play with MSJ & CKS. Come enjoy a night of fun with some healthy competition. Corn Hole Play free for all ages with 10 games set up all night. 6-8 p.m. Christ the King School, 60 S Main St, Rutland, magicbrush@me.com.
OV Unified Union. Regular mtng.. 6-8 p.m. OVUHS Library, 2997 Franklin Street, Brandon, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Yoga with Paula Liguori. Weekly Kripalu Yoga open to beginners to advanced practitioners. 6:15 p.m. Academy at Rising Sun, 77 Furnace Road, Pittsford, 802-353-2259.
Bingo. Every third Wednesday for some clean and sober bingo. Prizes, food, 50/50, all are welcome. 6:30-7:45 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Adult Coed Drop-in Basketball. Seasonal drop-in basketball times. Men and women, high school graduates and older are welcome to attend.. $5, 7:45-9:15 p.m. Rutland Intermediate School Gymnasium, 65 Library Avenue, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
College Night with DJ Mega. Spinning the latest and greatest in music. Top 40, Pop, Hip-hop, old-school and more. 21+ I.D. is a must. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Chair Yoga. Increase your well-being one movement at a time with this on going gentle chair yoga. Beginners welcome. $50 for 5 sessions, 10:30-11 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, 802-772-7801.
Tai Chi/ Balance Class. Class for those concerned about falling. $5, 11 a.m. Vermont Sports Medicine Ctr., 5 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, 802-775-1300.
Parkinsons Fitness Class. Fitness classes for patients with Parkinson’s disease. Wednesdays noon. $5, 12 p.m. Club Fitness, Diamond Run Mall, Rutland, 802-775-1300.
Thursday
21
February
Calendar
Rutland WinterFest. Get out and enjoy one of Vermont’s most beautiful seasons — whatever the weather. Celebrate being outside in the winter season. 12 a.m. Various Locations, Rutland , info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Winter Fest: Curling for Kids. Go through a series of stations to learn how to curl before hoping on the ice to give it a go. Open to families and kids of any age. There will also be other off-ice activities. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Giorgetti Arena, 2 Oak St Extension, Rutland, kheyag@wkmvt.org.
Pottery for People in Recovery. Get your hands dirty and be creative. Fun for all ages. 12-1 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
Escape Room. Work together to solve the puzzles. For grades 3 and up. 1-1:45 p.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 8024229765.
Tai Chi. A mind-body practice, originating in China as a martial art. Studies confirm Tai Chi has value in treating or preventing many health problems including arthritis and balance issues. Drop-in classes offered for all abilities. Two weekly classes: Yang 24 from 2-3 p.m. and Fall Prevention from 3-4 p.m. 2-4 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Ukulele Lessons. Every Thursday.. $20, 5-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Sip-N-Dip Class. Perfect for a night out: date night, individuals or a group of friends, family and co-workers. Artist instructor will walk you through the painting process. Leave with a completed canvas. Artist and images will be posted on Chaffee website. $30, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 N. St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
International Folk Dancing. Simple Israeli & European dances will be taught. Partners and experience not necessary. Dress comfortably and wear dry solid shoes with non-skid soles. Ring bell after 6:45 p.m.. 6:30-8 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Yoga for All Levels. Instructor, Stefanie DeSimone, will guide all levels to experience mindfulness and the benefits of yoga. Every Thursday. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Ukulele Club. Bring your own ukulele and a music stand. 6:30 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main Street, Castleton, 802-345-9100.
Open Jam with The Bubsies. Thursday night tradition running for the last dozen years this open mic shows no signs of slowing down. Under 21 welcome til 10. 8-11:55 p.m. Clear River Tavern, 2640 Route 100, Pittsfield, Vtprior@hotmail.com, 802-282-8293.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Beginner’s Yoga. Learn to relax with easy Svaroopa yoga poses you can do at home. 5:30-7 p.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 Main Street, Rutland, 802-775-5104.
Friday
22
February
Calendar
Rutland WinterFest. Get out and enjoy one of Vermont’s most beautiful seasons — whatever the weather. Celebrate being outside in the winter season. 12 a.m. Various Locations, Rutland , info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Chair Aerobics. Will focus on strength, endurance and flexibility by using a chair as a platform for workouts. Suitable for most beginner levels, geared towards those who are disabled, recovering from an injury, experiencing joint problems, and/or have difficulty performing exercises that require standing, walking, or running for any length of time. $15, 10-11 a.m. CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, edulli@rrmc.org, 802-772-2400.
Reiki. Participants will be taught the basics of reiki, a Japanese energy healing practice, and will be offered a brief reiki session at each group. 10:30-11 a.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State Street, Rutland, 802-773-6010.
22 “The Better Sort of People”. Eugenics, Charity, and the Progressive Movement in Vermont. Julia Purdy of Rutland will review the eugenics movement, whereby well-meaning reformers tried to “cleanse” the Vermont gene pool. She will tie in the growing state-sponsored tourism industry of the 1920s-30s and progressive support. $5 or Osher Membership, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Godnick Center, 1 Deer St., Rutland, leerohne@vermontel.net, 802-492-2300.
Indoor Winter Fun Event. RRMC will be transformed into an indoor winter fun land. Families are invited to partake in a variety of free and fun activities. Enjoy free pizza and hot chocolate. 4:30-7 p.m. CVPS/Leahy Community Health Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, sbryan@rrmc.org, 802-747-3634.
Moonlit Snowshoe & Wine Tasting. Gentle snowshoe or hike around the country club course, followed by a wine tasting in the ballroom. Please bring your own headlamp and snowshoes if you have them. $25, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Rutland Country Club, 275 Grove St, Rutland, shannon.poole@hfcuvt.com.
Swing Dancing. Fun instruction, great music, light refreshments and swing dancing in a historic 1890’s mansion. $6, 6-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Family Clay Play: All Ages. Spend quality time making bowls, mugs, trays and more. Parent supervision is required. No need to preregister. $5 drop ins, or $20 five visit punch card, 6 p.m. Rutland Rec at Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland.
Play Group Rutland. Rutland County Parent-Child Center Playgroup each Friday. 9:30-11 a.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-1860.
Play Group Pawlet. Activities each week for parents/caregivers and children birth through K. Arrive at 9:30 a.m. to network with other families. 10-11 a.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School Street, Pawlet, pawletpubliclibrary@wordpress.com, 802-325-3123.
Saturday
23
February
Arts Entertainment
Wonderfeet Winter Dance. Kids will dance the evening away with their favorite adult and make a memory that will last forever. Get ready to experiencing a night to remember with your little ones. $15 per couple, 4-6 p.m. The Palms Restaurant, 36 Strongs Avenue, Rutland.
Calendar
Rutland WinterFest. Get out and enjoy one of Vermont’s most beautiful seasons — whatever the weather. Celebrate being outside in the winter season. 12 a.m. Various Locations, Rutland , info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Winter Fat Biking. No-drop rides will be separated into ability levels. An aid station will be available to all ride levels. $30 Donation, 9-11 a.m. Pine Hill Park, 2 Oak St Extension, Rutland, pine.hill.bryan@gmail.com.
Shabbat Morning Service. Musical Shabbat Service with morning prayers, lively Torah service, discussion, group aliyot and kiddush.. 9:30-11:40 a.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Winter Fest: Snow Sculpture Contest. 2 Divisions: Amateur: Hasn’t entered sanctioned carving events in the past — Recreational Fun. Pro: Has entered sanctioned carving events in the past — Previous competition experience. Gather your friends and carve some snow! This is a FREE event this year!2 DIVISIONSAmateur: Hasn’t entered sanctioned carving events in the past — Recreational FunPro: Has entered sanctioned carving events in the past — Previous Competition experienceSCHEDULEAmateur: Sat. 23rd from 10am-2pm (winner determined by Cairo Shriners)Pro: Commence carving Fri. 22nd at 9am- Lights provided for evening work (lights out 9pm Fri.)- Sat 23rd all day and all night carve, carve, carve- Carving finished Sun. 24 at 12pm (winner determined by people’s choice)RULES- All carving blocks will be 4’x4’x8’- You may choose to have your block oriented vertically or horizontally.- No power equipment may be utilized in creating your piece. Hand tools only- You have the option to color and/or decorate your piece. This is not required- No less than 1 and no more than 4 carvers can work on a piece at one timeFREE TO ENTERLimit Space Available:- Amateur: 8 blocks available- Professional: 6 blocks availableTrophy’s for 1st & 2nd placeJUDGINGAmature: Cairo ShrinersPro: Sculptors Choice (Criteria:Message, Creativity & Technical)Don’t forget, the Chili Cookoff will be taking place at Main Street Park from 12-2pm on Saturday February 23rd!. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Main Street Park, 5 South Main Street, Rutland, russ@carpentercostin.com.
Kids’ Saturday Classes. Different topics each week. Take home a finished project at the end of the class. $10, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, beyondmarketing@yahoo.com, 802-775-0356.
Community Luncheon. This month, we’ll be serving chili with cornbread, salad and dessert. Luncheons are the fourth Saturday of each month. free; donations gratefully accepted, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Trinity Episcopal Church, 85 West Street, Rutland, office@trinitychurchrutland.org, 802-775-4368.
Winter Fest: Chili Cookoff. Free entry. Judging will begin at noon. Sign up by contacting: Rutlandchilicookoff@gmail.com or 802-345-5123. 12-2 p.m. Main Street Park, 5 South Main Street, Rutland, russ@carpentercostin.com.
More Than A Month. The public is invited to join the Rutland-area branch of the NAACP for a free screening of More Than a Month, Shukree Hassan Tilghman’s exploration of Black History Month in a “post-racial” America. 1-3 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, hastevenson9@gmail.com, 802-353-0998.
Winter Fest: 2nd Annual Real Rutland Feud. Based on the popular TV game show Family Feud with Eric Mallette of the Paramount Theatre as host. $25/$30/$35, 7-9 p.m. The Paramount Theatre, 30 Center Street, Rutland, mcohen@rutlandvermont.com.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. This night has been running since before the Hide-A-Way moved to this location. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101.. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Sunday
24
February
Calendar
Booster Breakfast. Last Sundays of the month. Public welcome. $7.50, 8-11 a.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales Street, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-236-8216.
Paint and Munch Fundraiser. Tickets include a guided painting lesson and a delicious meal. Both the painting and the meal have a tropical theme. $40.00, 1-4 p.m. Cavendish Fletcher Community Library, 573 Main Street, Proctorsville, Welchkata@gmail.com, 802-226-7503.
Meditation. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition Sunday afternoons. Instruction provided.. 5:30-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, RyohaD@comcast.net, 802-558-4438.
Phil Harrington. Phil Harrington is a singer/songwriter that performs a mix of originals and classic rock covers. 7-10 p.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com, 802-558-9580.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.