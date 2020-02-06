Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Cloudy with light freezing rain expected. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 32F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.