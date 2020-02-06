Thursday
6
February
Kripalu Yoga. A gentle hatha yoga practice that increases strength and flexibility, improves circulation, breathing and digestion. $15 or 5 for $60, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, 3rd floor, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Yomassage. Students hold poses with support from bolsters, blocks, and blankets while a licensed massage therapist performs massage. $40 and packages, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, 3rd floor, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Pottery Wheel. Our pottery wheel is up and running and Jess Ferrara will be helping us learn how to use it. $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
RNESU Teacher Negotiations Committee Mtg. & Session with Association. Special meeting. 5 p.m. OVUHS Library, 2997 Franklin Street, Brandon, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Monthly Yoga Nidra. Begin with a few minutes of very gentle movement, then move into a long Yoga Nidra session. Appropriate for all levels. 5:45-6:45 p.m. Studio Serpentine at Cobra, 56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Monthly Yoga Dance. Guided movement exploration and yoga asanas as we dance through the chakras. No dance or yoga necessary, no registration, just drop in. First class just $5, 5:45-6:45 p.m. Studio Serpentine at Cobra, 56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Harry Potter Book Night. Young wizards, witches and Muggles will be treated to an evening of magical games, activities, readings and quizzes. All ages are welcome. Costumes encouraged. 6-8 p.m. Phoenix Books Rutland, 2 Center Street, Rutland, 802-855-8078.
Vincent. A multi-image dramatic staging with Jamie Willis or Frank Wright playing the one extraordinary role. $15 at the door, 7-9 p.m. West Rutland Town Hall Theater, 35 Marble Street, West Rutland, asleep@comcast.net, 802-558-2758.
Introduction to Judaism. Designed for anyone looking to acquire a greater understanding of Judaism. Ideal for interfaith couples, Jews looking for a refresher course or anyone interested in exploring Judaism.7:30-9 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rabbishemtov@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-855-8028.
Tai Chi. Two classes: Yang 24 at 2 p.m. Fall Prevention at 3 p.m. Low impact, slow-motion exercise which benefits all people and is safe for those with balance or arthritis issues, with certified instructor Larry Walter. Rutland Rec. Center, 16 North Main Street Extension, Rutland, 802-775-3855.
Friday
7
February
Library Book Sale. Always a broad selection of discounted rare and antique books. Highlights this month: American presidents and patriotism. Puzzles Buy One get One of equal or lesser value FREE. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, friends@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Line Dancing Class. A 5-week class on Jan. 10, 17, 24, 31 and Feb. 7 instructed by Mary-Anne Ligouri. Donations appreciated. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wallingford Town Hall, 75 School Street, Wallingford, townclerk@wallingfordvt.com, 802-446-2336.
Friday Writers Group. The Friday Writers. This group of writers of all genres and levels meets weekly to read and discuss their work. All interested writers are welcome. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, thefridaywriters@gmail.com, 802-775-0356.
Woodburning. Try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. $5 per project, 1-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Watercolor Basics. Bring some color into your life and explore the basics of watercolor painting with instructor is Helvi Abatiell. $10, 4:30-6 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland, Nikkia@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Wing Night & Queen of Hearts Drawing. 50 cents per wing, assorted dips & dressings and fried veggies. Queen of Hearts drawing at 6:30 p.m. 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St., Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Face of Recovery. A short documentary film that focuses on the story of Justin Goulet, an athlete who became addicted to prescription medications and later heroin. The film shares the story of his recovery and the unique relationship between Goulet and U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan, who prosecuted him. Goulet and U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan will participate in an interactive discussion with attendees following the film. 6-8 p.m. Rutland High School, 22 Stratton Road, Rutland, sara.alexander@usdoj.gov, 802-951-6725.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Shabbat Services. Shabbat will be held at the Rutland Jewish Center with Rabbi Ellie Shemtov. This will include Tu B’Shvat Seder, followed by a potluck dinner. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland.
Queen of Hearts Drawing. Every Friday night, drawing at 6:30 p.m. 6:30-6:45 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales Street, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
First-Friday Open Mic. Hosted by Bruce Douglas. Limited number of performances. First come, first served. Email to sign up for a 12-minute spot. 7-9 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Church of Rutland, 117 West. Street, Rutland, greyscot@hotmail.com, 802-483-6892.
Vincent. A multi-image dramatic staging with Jamie Willis or Frank Wright playing the one extraordinary role.$15 at the door, 7-9 p.m. West Rutland Town Hall Theater, 35 Marble Street, West Rutland, asleep@comcast.net, 802-558-2758.
Saturday
February
Calendar
Audubon Birdseed Sale. Stock up on birdseed. Blue Seal Farm and Home on Route 7 in Brandon from 9 am — 2 pm. Membership in Audubon not required, but you can join at the sales. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Blue Seal Farm and Home, Route 7, Brandon, birding@rutlandcounttyaudubon.org.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels and beginners are welcome. However, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Class incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Every Body Physical Therapy & Wellness Clinic, 155 Woodstock Ave. , Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 917-301-7150.
Full Moon Flow & Yoga Nidra. Celebrate this month’s full moon energy with the lunar side of pranayama and asana. Please pre-register. $22, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Studio Serpentine at Cobra, 56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Salt Cave Sound Immersion. Immerse yourself in a vibrational sound bath, while reclining in the cozy and detoxifying environment of a Himalayan Salt Cave. $30, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Pyramid Holistic Wellness Center, 120 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-775-8080.
Library Book Sale. Always a broad selection of discounted rare and antique books. Highlights this month: American presidents and patriotism. Puzzles Buy One get One of equal or lesser value FREE. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, friends@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
Yoga Prana Shakti for Beginners and Gentle Yogis. Incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. $12 drop-in, $100 for a 10-class card. 10:30-11:45 a.m. Every Body Physical Therapy & Wellness Clinic, 155 Woodstock Ave. , Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 917-301-7150.
VFFC Sprouts. An open-flow program for kids at the indoor farmers market with weekly themes based on gardening and nature. Crafts, play, books, and space to interact with peers. Parents can stay or take a moment to shop at the market. Free, monetary and material donations appreciated. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. VFFC Farmers Hall, 251 West St., Rutland, vffc.fabel@gmail.com, 802-417-7581.
Clearing the Mind with Self-Hypnosis. Learn techniques to clear the mind and go into a deep relaxed state of self hypnosis in the detoxifying and relaxing environment of the Pyramid Himalayan Salt Cave. $30, 2-3 p.m. Pyramid Holistic Wellness Center, 120 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-775-8080.
Spaghetti Supper. Buffet-style dinner. Take-outs available. Funds raised from this event will help us continue to serve the seniors in our communities. $5, $8, 4:30-7 p.m. Young at Heart Senior Center, 206 Furnace Street, Poultney, yahsc@comcast.net, 802-287-9200.
the Grift in Brandon. Vermont’s premier dance band hits the stage and will keep you dancing all evening and singing in the car on the way home. Red Clover Ale will be on tap, and desserts available for purchase. $15, 7 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, cwright@townofbrandon.com, 8022826548.
Vincent. A multi-image dramatic staging with Jamie Willis or Frank Wright playing the one extraordinary role. A talk back follows on Sat., featuring Carol Berry, author, art educator and authority on Van Gogh. $15 at the door, 7-9 p.m. West Rutland Town Hall Theater, 35 Marble Street, West Rutland, asleep@comcast.net, 802-558-2758.
”Newly”wed Game. Eight fun and funny couples are lined up for Pack The Paramount “Newly”wed Game to benefit the Rutland Community Cupboard, BROC’s Community Food Shelf, and the Salvation Army. $30 & $35, 7-8:30 p.m. Paramount Theater, 30 Center Street, Rutland, vloomis@broc.org, 802-665-1721.
Melissa D. A singer/songwriter with a soulful and honey-smoked voice from the hills of Vermont, joined by Phil Henry on guitar and Jimmy Kalb on fiddle. Pre-concert dinner available for $25. Reservations required for dinner, recommended for the show. BYOB. $20, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Road, Brandon, edna@brandon-music.net, 802-247-4295.
Sunday
February
Calendar
Guided Chakra Meditation. Monthly Guided Meditation Workshops. This month, a guided meditation journeying through all the seven main chakras. $30, 9-10:30 a.m. Every Body Physical Therapy & Wellness Clinic, 155 Woodstock Ave. , Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, +19173017150.
Social Action Day. The community is invited to learn about local organizations that help our neighbors, and how each of us can contribute to our community’s well-being. Beverages and bagels will be served. No registration required, just compassion and a desire to help. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@RutlandJewishCenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Valentine Sweetheart Square Dance. Club-level square dancing with caller Ken Ritucci. Advanced from 1-2, followed by Mainstream and Plus alternating. Refreshments and door prizes. Not a club dancer? Come watch and see what modern square dancing is all about. $8/person (+ $2 for Adv), 1-4:30 p.m. Trinity Episcopal Church, 85 West St., Rutland, shazelton.co8s@gmail.com, 802-259-3072.
Poetry Open Mic. An afternoon of poetry hosted by Bianca Amira Zanella. Come to read, come to listen, or come for both. Those interested in reading can sign up at the door. 2-4 p.m. Phoenix Books Rutland, 2 Center St., Rutland, 802-855-8078.
Silas. Folkhop, enjoyable grooves, themes of reggae and bluegrass. 7-10 p.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Monday
10
February
Calendar
Rutland Baby Cafe. Free drop-in breastfeeding support group. Meets every Monday. Check the RFL calendar for closings due to the observance of holidays or conflicts in schedule. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, lcunderhill@rrmc.org, 802-775-1901.
Free Help — Quit Smoking, E cigarettes and JUUL. A group to help quit smoking or vaping. Free Nicotine patches, gum or lozenges. New time every Monday. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Rutland Regional Medical Center- CVPS Leahy confernce center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland , 802-747-3768.
Meditation in the Salt Cave. Give yourself a break! Enjoy the benefits of the Salt Cave with the guided meditation experience, led by Pyramid founder, William Kelley. $19, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Pyramid Holistic Wellness Center, 120 Merchants Row, Rutland, 802-775-8080.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of Yoga experience, however the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Class incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. $13-15, 5:30-6:45 p.m. Every Body Physical Therapy & Wellness Clinic, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 917-301-7150.
Barstow Unified Union. Regular meeting — date change due to school break. 6 p.m. Barstow School, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Amateur Radio (Ham) Licensing Class. 11 week course. At the end of the class, students will be ready to take and pass the Technician Class amateur radio license exam. You do not need to learn Morse Code to get a license. 6:30-8:30 p.m. NeighborWorks of Western VT, 110 Marble Street, West Rutland, timabraham@gamil.com, 802-558-0389.
Ballet Folklorico Nacional. Historic dances from various regions of Mexico, as well as dances dedicated to the “soldaderas,” the courageous women who supported and fought alongside men during the Mexican revolution. $10, 7 p.m. Castleton University Fine Arts Center, 45 Alumni Drive, Castleton, 802-468-1119.
Tuesday
11
February
Calendar
Ask a Trainer Clinic. Personal trainers, Kyle Finneran and Kara White, from Studio Fitness lead classes on Tuesdays. 8:15-9 a.m. Rutland Recreation Community Center, 71 Clement Road, Rutland, KimP@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Snow Networking. A one of a kind business networking event for business professionals looking to escape the office to enjoy a day of skiing or snowboarding while networking with like-minded people from all over New England. $50-$80, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Pico Mountain, 73 Alpine Dr., Mendon, info@gravoc.com, 978-538-9055.
Free Help — Quit Smoking, E cigarettes and JUUL. A group to help quit smoking or vaping. Free Nicotine replacement patches, gum or lozenges. Every Tuesday. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Heart Center , 12 Commons Street , Rutland , 802-747-3768.
Pottery Wheel. Our pottery wheel is up and running and Jess Ferrara will be helping us learn how to use it. $5 per project, 3-5 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Beginners East Coast Swing Dance. A 5-week session of beginner’s swing dancing lessons, East Coast style. Come to any or all sessions. Tuesdays, Jan. 21 through Feb. 18. 6:30-8 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, rutlandfree@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
Wednesday
12
February
Calendar
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels and beginners are welcome. Incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Every Body Physical Therapy & Wellness Clinic, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 1917-301-7150.
It Takes a Village. A Community of Parents. Free Support group for parents, expecting parents and caregivers. Find support during transition of adding a new baby or child to your family. Baby-siblings welcome. 10-11:30 a.m. Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum, 11 Center Street, Rutland , 802-775-1901.
Yoga Prana Shakti Chair Yoga. If you have physical limitations or health issues this might be the class for you. With the help of a chair anyone can practice yoga, with benefits of increased circulation, balance, flexibility, mobility, strength and more. 5 classes $50, drop-in $12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Every Body Physical Therapy & Wellness Clinic, 155 Woodstock Ave. , Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 917-301-7150.
Mindfulness Meditation. Every Wednesday. 4:45-6:15 p.m. Mountain Yoga, 135 North Main Street , Rutland, cooley.dane@gmail.com, 802-477-2824.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Integrative Yoga. Gentle to moderate in nature. Beginners will have an experience that is challenging but safe, experienced students will learn how to work at a deeper level to develop a more personal practice. $10 to drop in or sign up for a full session and get a discounted rate, 6-7:15 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland, Nikkia@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Thursday
13
February
Calendar
Pottery Wheel. Our pottery wheel is up and running and Jess Ferrara will be helping us learn how to use it. $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, 141 State St., Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
International Folk Dancing. No experience, no partner — no problem. All dances are taught and vary from simple Israeli to European dances. Wear comfortable clothing and dry, non-slip shoes. Doors close at 6:45 p.m., please ring the bell. 6:30-8 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@RutlandJewishCenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Introduction to Judaism. Designed for anyone looking to acquire a greater understanding of Judaism, ideal for interfaith couples, Jews looking for a refresher course, spiritual seekers, individuals interested in conversion, anyone interested in a deeper exploration of Judaism. 7:30-9 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rabbishemtov@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-855-8028.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Tai Chi. Two classes: Yang 24 at 2 p.m. Fall Prevention at 3 p.m. Low impact, slow-motion exercise which benefits all people and is safe for those with balance or arthritis issues, with certified instructor Larry Walter. 3 p.m. Rutland Rec. Center, 16 North Main Street Extension, Rutland, 802-775-3855.
