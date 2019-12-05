Thursday
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week. $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
RSVP Op Dolls and More Project. The public is welcome to come view the display. 12-4 p.m. Trinity Church, West Street, Rutland, 802-775-8220 .
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Figure Drawing Class. Live model, drawing benches, boards & easels. Bring your own drawing materials. First & Third Thursday of the month. $15, 4-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
International Folk Dancing. All dances will be taught. Experience and partners not necessary. Bring dry shoes for dancing. Ring the bell if door is locked. 6:30-8 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@RutlandJewishCenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Ukulele Club. Newcomers welcome. Beginners session at 6 p.m. Bring your own ukulele and a music stand. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main Street, Castleton, 802-345-9100.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Mindful heART Series. Please bring your own mat. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Tai Chi, Yang 24. Low-impact, slow-motion exercise which benefits all people and is safe for people with balance or arthritis issues. Free, 2 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland, 802-775-3855.
Friday
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Pop-Up Shop. For one day, come and buy items from RRMC’s gift shop featuring specialty items from Cathy Baker Design, Ann Clark Cookie Cutters and J.K. Adams. Part of the proceeds benefit hospital programs and services. . 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Taso 2 Event Space, 28 Center Street, Rutland, sbryan@rrmc.org, 802-747-3629.
Creative Space. Bring tools/supplies to create your works of art along with other inspiring artists. Open to all arts: fine arts, quilters, jewelry, musicians, etc. Some supplies available to purchase. Call ahead. Donations appreciated, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Friday Writers Group. The Friday Writers. This group of writers of all genres and levels meets weekly to read and discuss their work. All interested writers are welcome. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, thefridaywriters@gmail.com, 802-775-0356.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome. $5 per project, 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Wing Night. Chicken wings $0.50 each with assorted dips and other fried offerings. Queen of Hearts drawing 6:30 p.m. 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St., Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Student Art Show. Community College of Vermont invites the public to Café CCV, a showing of student artwork — stained glass, drawing, digital photography, Animation, and more. Light refreshments. 5-7 p.m. CCV-Rutland, 60 West St., Rutland, 802-786-6996.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Shabbat Services & Potluck. 6:30 p.m. service will be followed by dairy/veggie potluck at 7:30 p.m. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rutlandjewishcenter@aol.com, 802-773-3455.
Friday Night Open Gym. For athletes to have additional practice time or children who want to be more casual with their gymnastics. $10 members/$12 non-members, 6:45-8:15 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics & Dance Center, 56 Howe Street Bld H , Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Castleton University Chorale and Chamber Singers. A festive concert featuring choral music from Argentina, Songs of Faith and Love by Gwyneth Walker with brass quintet and organ and songs and dance from Africa. Directed by Sherrill Blodget. . Adults $10, children $5, 7 p.m. Casella Theater, 45 Alumni Drive, Castleton, marisa.valent@castleton.edu, 802-468-1424.
Piano Jazz Cafe. An evening of “Jazz Ballads,” in an informal cafe-style setting. Musicians include Gary Schmidt on piano, Ron White on bass, Don Dichiara on vocals and special guest on tenor sax will be Zack Hampton. free will donation, 7-8:15 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 East Main St., Poultney, elschmidt1@vermontel.net, 802-325-2603.
The Importance of Being Earnest. The most renowned of Oscar Wilde’s comedies. The story of two bachelors, who create alter egos named Ernest to escape their tiresome lives. $22.00, 7:30-10 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Church of Rutland, 117 West St., Rutland.
A Christmas Carol. The Dorset Players present Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol in a delightful version dramatized by Ray DeMattis and Players member William John Aupperlee. . $8-$18, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road, Dorset, info@dorsetplayers.org, 802-867-5570.
Saturday
Breakfast with Santa. Come for breakfast and meet Santa. Scrambled eggs, sausage, muffins and beverage, served family style. Photos by a Woman’s Club photographer are $1.50 each or bring your own camera. . $1.25, 8-11 a.m. United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 108 Main Street, Poultney, 802-287-9244.
Audubon West Rutland Marsh Monitoring Walk. Join us for the full 3.7 mile loop or go halfway. Kids, new birders and non-members always welcome! Grow your birding skills with our friendly and accomplished bird experts. Meet at the marsh boardwalk on Marble Street. 8-10:30 a.m. , birding@rutlandcounttyaudubon.org.
St. Paul’s Christmas Bazaar. Handmade gifts, crafts, decorations, ornaments, wreaths, raffle, basket raffle, flea market, bake sale, lunch, refreshments. Benefit St. Paul’s Church. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Orwell Town Hall, 494 Main Street, Orwell, annak@shoreham.net, 802-948-2049.
Christmas Bazaar. A variety of gift items from a variety of crafters and more. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. First Congregational Church, 189 S. Main Street, Wallingford, jandlois@vermontel.net, 802-446-2442.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of yoga experience. Beginners welcome, however, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Salt Cave Sound Immersion. Immerse yourself in a vibrational sound bath, while reclining in the cozy and detoxifying environment of a Himalayan Salt Cave. $25, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Pyramid Holistic Wellness Center, 120 Merchants Row, Rutland, coughlinb@pyramidvt.com, 802-775-8080.
Mindful heART Book Group. First Saturday of the month. Donations appreciated, 9:30-11 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Holiday Fair in Brandon. St. Thomas & Grace Episcopal Church in Brandon is holding a Holiday Fair featuring new and gently used holiday items, as well as baked goods, jellies, candy, and home canned foods. There will also be a while elephant table. . 10 a.m.-2 p.m. St. Thomas & Grace Church, 19 Conant Square, Brandon, rmkkmcdonough@gmail.com, 802-247-9253.
Yoga for the full-figured Goddess. A very gentle floor yoga class for full-figured sized women. $10-12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
All About the Arts. Explore a variety of arts and crafts. First Saturday of the month. $10 preregistered $15 for Drop-ins, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartCenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Castleton Christmas Market. Shop for unique gifts from local artisans, eat street food as the Holiday Lighted Parade passes by, taste holiday treats from around the globe, enjoy hot beverages, and listen to carolers. 4-8 p.m. The Old Texaco Station Lot, 635 Main Street, Castleton, Pippick2000@yahoo.com, 802-278-8115.
Santa Claus Comes to Poultney. Rebecca and Racheal will tell stories and sing songs celebrating the man in the red suit. Santa will arrive atop a Poultney Fire Department truck, then he will light the Christmas tree at the Town Office. 6-7:30 p.m. Poultney Public Library, Main Street, Poultney, 802-287-5556.
Mark Tolstrup Band. Traditional and original songs that meld blues, folk, ragtime and jazz to the sounds of the Mississippi Delta blues. His slide guitar and unaffected raw vocal sound show him to be the genuine article. . $10 general admission; $15 generous admission; $3 children, 7:30 p.m. Ripton Community House, Route 125, Ripton, andreachesman@gmail.com, 802-388-9782.
The Importance of Being Earnest. The most renowned of Oscar Wilde’s comedies. The story of two bachelors, who create alter egos named Ernest to escape their tiresome lives. $22.00, 7:30-10 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Church of Rutland, 117 West St., Rutland.
A Christmas Carol. The Dorset Players present Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol in a delightful version dramatized by Ray DeMattis and Players member William John Aupperlee. . $8-$18, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road, Dorset, info@dorsetplayers.org, 802-867-5570.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Learn Japanese Class. Beginners welcome. First and third Saturdays of the month. 2 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 2nd floor, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-9594/802-483-2628.
Sunday
Holiday Craft Fair. High-quality arts, crafts, agricultural products and wonderful finds. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Middletown Springs Elementary School, School Street, Middletown Springs, tango@vermontel.net, 802-235-2050.
Basket Raffle. Benefits Saint Raphael’s Roof Restoration Fund — Help us replace this “Holey” roof! A concession stand with delicious luncheon items will be open. . 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saint Raphael Church’s Parish Hall, 21 East Main Street, Poultney, 802-287-5793.
Holiday Square Dance. Don Moger calls a club level square dance to celebrate the holidays. A1/A2 dancing from 1-2 p.m., followed by Plus and Mainstream alternating. Refreshments, door prizes. . $8 / person (+ $2 for Adv), 1-4:30 p.m. Trinity Episcopal Church, 85 West St., Rutland, shazelton.co8s@gmail.com, 802-259-3072.
Castleton University Jazz Ensemble. Jazz through the years, from swing to funk. Directed by Michael Craner. . Adults $10, children $5, 2 p.m. Casella Theater, 45 Alumni Drive, Castleton, marisa.valent@castleton.edu, 802-468-1424.
Brandon Festival Singers. The 39th Annual Brandon Carol Festival features The Brandon Festival Singers, a flute soloist and The Catamount Brass Quintet. Gene Childers, conductor. Jean Childers, accompanist. Free will offering. 3 p.m. Brandon Congregational Church, 1 Carver St., Brandon.
The Importance of Being Earnest. The most renowned of Oscar Wilde’s comedies. The story of two bachelors, who create alter egos named Ernest to escape their tiresome lives. $22.00, 7:30-10 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Church of Rutland, 117 West St., Rutland.
Handel’s Messiah. Concert by the Rutland Area Chorus, orchestra and soloists featuring “O Sing Unto the Lord” by Renaissance composer Henry Purcell and the work of the Grace Church Composition Competition, “O Emmanuel” by Michael Sitton. Two shows: 3:30 and 7:00 p.m. Free will offering, 3:30-5 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street, Rutland, dchar99@yahoo.com, 802-775-4301.
Klezmer Group. Anyone playing an instrument is welcome to join us. 4-6 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Holiday Party and Small Art Auction. A community sing-along with the Harry Drum Jazz Trio. Auction of 60 original art pieces on exhibit in the current “Small Works” show. New England turkey pot pie, homemade cookies and cider. 4-6 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, elschmidt1@vermontel.net, 802-325-2603.
Festival of Lights Silent Auction. Wreaths decorated by local artists, restaurant and area gift certificates, artwork, crafts, gift baskets, wine basket raffles and door prizes. Wines, punch, cheeses and hors d’oeuvres will be served. Supports our museum’s projects and activities. 5-7 p.m. The Odd Fellows Hall, Lake Street, Belmont, mounthollymuseum@gmail.com.
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 5:30-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Chris Powers. Singer/ songwriter from the Upper Valley NH/VT border who fronts a 3 piece party rock band, “Off the List.”. 7-10 p.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
A Christmas Carol. The Dorset Players present Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol in a delightful version dramatized by Ray DeMattis and Players member William John Aupperlee. . $8-$18, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road, Dorset, info@dorsetplayers.org, 802-867-5570.
Monday
Rutland Baby Cafe. Free drop-in breastfeeding support group. Meets every Monday. Check the RFL calendar for closings due to the observance of holidays or conflicts in schedule. . 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, lcunderhill@rrmc.org, 802-775-1901.
Free Help — Quit Smoking, E cigarettes and JUUL. A group to help quit smoking or vaping. Free Nicotine patches, gum or lozenges. New time every Monday. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Rutland Regional Medical Center- CVPS Leahy confernce center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland , 802-747-3768.
RNESU Teacher Negotiations Committee Mtg. & Session with Association. Special meeting — teacher negotiations. 5 p.m. , mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Walking Group for All Ages. Donations appreciated. Donations appreciated, 5:15 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Ice Dyeing Silk Scarves Workshop. Join us to create your own beautiful scarf to keep for yourself or give as a holiday gift. No experience necessary. Please wear clothes you don’t mind getting creative in. Please sign up in advance. 5:30-7 p.m. Chittenden Public Library, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden, chittendenpl@gmail.com, 802-773-3531.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels; beginners welcome. Class incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. Energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Price: $15 drop-in and $130 for a 10 class card., 5:30-6:45 p.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Tuesday
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Free Help — Quit Smoking, E cigarettes and JUUL. A group to help quit smoking or vaping. Free Nicotine replacement patches, gum or lozenges. Every Tuesday. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Heart Center , 12 Commons Street , Rutland , 802-747-3768.
Yomassage. A deeply relaxing fusion of receiving massage while supported in restorative yoga postures. . 12-1:15 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week. $5 per project, 3:15-5 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
RNESU School Board Meeting. Regular meeting. 5:15 p.m. RNESU Conference Room, 49 Court Drive, Brandon, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Kripalu Yoga. As the weather changes with the seasons, ease the built-up stress and tension. Nourish your body with therapeutic movement in this healing environment. $15 — $100, 6-7 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Rutland City Board of School Commissioners. Regular meeting of the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners. 6:30 p.m. Longfellow Administration Building, 6 Church Street, Rutland, bkapitan@rcpsvt.org, 802-786-1996.
DivorceCare. A faith-based program to equip individuals to deal with divorce and separation-related struggles. Group discussion, video segment and workbook segment. Join in anytime during the 13-week program. $20 workbook fee, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Life Center @ Calvary Bible Church, 190 Grove Street, Rutland, cbcoffice@cbcvt.org, 802-775-0358.
Ladies’ Night Out Women’s Chorus Christmas Caroling 2019. Four weekly practices to prepare for Christmas caroling on Dec. 14. 7-8:30 p.m. Lucy F. Tenenbaum (home studio), 196 Killington Avenue, Rutland, lucytunes@me.com, 802-342-8348.
Castleton University Wind Ensemble. Contemporary works about fictional worlds, expanding the imagination, or traveling to places we could not think possibl: “Elements” by Brian Balmages, “Sleep” by Eric Whitacre, “And then the Universe exploded” by Olivia Kieffer, and more. Adults $10, children $5, 7 p.m. Casella Theater, 45 Alumni Drive, Castleton, marisa.valent@castleton.edu, 802-468-1424.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, services available and next step toward helping loved ones. Trained counselor present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, West St. entrance, Rutland, 802-775-4301.
Wednesday
SVA’s Script Writers Workshop. Weekly workshop for college-aged on up individuals who wish to hone their skills in writing stage plays and screenplays, led by Karen Klami. Email with “SVA Script Writers” in the subject line to confirm. $10 registration, $5 per session, 1-4 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com.
Open Studio Hub. Draw, paint, craft, do homework, listen to music, read, create a book club, chess club, music club, writer’s/poetry club, and more. Extended hours when classes in session. 3-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Rutland and Addiction Recovery. Healing and Hope. Update and discussion of current initiatives, services and resources available to individuals and family members dealing with addiction. Panel presentation. Q&A follows. 6-8 p.m. Tuttle Hall at College of St. Joseph, 71 Clement Road, Rutland, edulli@rrmc.org, 802-772-2400.
December Mix. Rutland Young Professionals is partnering with Rutland Regional Medical Center to adopt a family this holiday season. We are asking our members to donate items to make a single mother, two 10-year-old boys, and a 10-month-old girl’s Christmas a little brighter. 6-8 p.m. Mountain Top Inn & Resort, 195 Mountain Top Road, Chittenden, tbeau1991@gmail.com, 802-775-4321.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Green Mountain Fly Tyers Meeting. Paul Buccheri will demonstrate the many uses of the Marc Petitjean, Wonder Tool, an essential in tying CDC feathered flies. He will also demonstrate tying the Thunder Creek streamer. 7-9 p.m. Godnick Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, ebnmjn@hotmail.com, 802-468-5525.
Mill River Winter Vocal Concert. Popular annual vocal concert. Arrive early for good parking and seats. 7-9:30 p.m. Mill River Union High School, 2321 Middle Road, North Clarendon.
Thursday
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Defining your Brand. The way you display your logo, colors and font you choose, and even the iterations of your company name all set the vibe of your brand. Light lunch at noon, information session, discussion and Q&A. . 12-2 p.m. Circle Technology Collective International, 51 B Killington Avenue, Rutland, emcaetano@circletechcollective.com, 802-391-8100.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week. $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Sip & Paint a Woody Jackson Winter Scene. Welcome winter with a colorful scene titled “Worcester Hill” by Vermont artist Woody Jackson. Enjoy wine and cheese while Anharad Llewelyn leads you through the steps of good composition and color theory. . $35 (includes materials), 6-8 p.m. Long Trail School Art Room, 1045 Kirby Hollow Road, Dorset, greenmountainacademy@gmail.com, 802-867-0111.
Sip N Dip Painting Class. Second & fourth Thursday of the month. $30, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Mindful heART Series. Please bring your own mat. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Tai Chi, Yang 24. Low-impact, slow-motion exercise which benefits all people and is safe for people with balance or arthritis issues. Free, 2 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland, 802-775-3855.
Friday
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Holiday Shop and Tour. A large variety of local artisans and vendors, live music, food and baked goods, pictures with Santa and basket raffles. All proceeds from raffles and refreshments go to the Residents at Mountain View Center. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mountain View Center, 9 Haywood Avenue, Rutland , kayla.passione@genesishcc.com, 802-747-6401.
Creative Space. Bring tools/supplies to create your works of art along with other inspiring artists. Open to all arts: fine arts, quilters, jewelry, musicians, etc. Some supplies available to purchase. Call ahead. Donations appreciated, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Friday Writers Group. The Friday Writers. This group of writers of all genres and levels meets weekly to read and discuss their work. All interested writers are welcome. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, thefridaywriters@gmail.com, 802-775-0356.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome. $5 per project, 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Rutland Death Cafe. A forum for people to openly discuss death and all that it encompasses. Share our thoughts, fears, plans and perhaps find answers. Second Friday of every month. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, eoldoula.rutlandvt@gmail.com, 802-236-8569.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Queen of Hearts Drawing. Every Friday. Drawing at 630 p.m. 6-6:30 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Parents Night Out Open Gym. Drop the kids off and enjoy a night off on the second Friday of each month. While you’re out we’ll be doing gymnastics, playing games, eating pizza and having fun. No need to reserve a spot, just drop in. $18 Members/$20 Non Members, 6:15-9:15 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics & Dance Center, 56 Howe St Bld H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Friday Night Open Gym. For athletes to have additional practice time or children who want to be more casual with their gymnastics. $10 members/$12 non-members, 6:45-8:15 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics & Dance Center, 56 Howe Street Bld H , Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
The Importance of Being Earnest. The most renowned of Oscar Wilde’s comedies. The story of two bachelors, who create alter egos named Ernest to escape their tiresome lives. $22.00, 7:30-10 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Church of Rutland, 117 West St., Rutland.
A Christmas Carol. The Dorset Players present Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol in a delightful version dramatized by Ray DeMattis and Players member William John Aupperlee. . $8-$18, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road, Dorset, info@dorsetplayers.org, 802-867-5570.
Matthew Ames. Also known as “Hillbilly Sound Machine,” Matthew Ames employs some tech in his acoustic show that goes WAY beyond acoustic guitar as he performs pop, rock, and today’s hits. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center St., Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Saturday
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of yoga experience. Beginners welcome, however, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Shabbat Service led by Rabbi Shemtov. Services will be followed by a light kiddush. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rutlandjewishcenter@aol.com, 802-773-3455.
Holiday House Tour. Woodstock’s most charming houses deck their halls and open their doors for what has become a holiday tradition. Docents are present at each location to provide historical information and answer questions. $45, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Woodstock Town Hall Theatre, 31 The Green, Woodstock, info@pentanglearts.org, 802-457-3981.
Kids Yoga and Winter Art Workshop. Cristy Murphy of All Together Yoga will lead us in a “wintery” yoga practice followed by an art project connected to Jan Brett’s wonderful book, “The Mitten.” Geared toward children 4-11 years old and their families. 10-11:30 a.m. Chittenden Public Library, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden, chittendenpl@gmail.com, 802-773-3531.
Holiday Shop and Tour. A large variety of local artisans and vendors, live music, food and baked goods, pictures with Santa and basket raffles. All proceeds from raffles and refreshments go to the Residents at Mountain View Center. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mountain View Center, 9 Haywood Avenue, Rutland , kayla.passione@genesishcc.com, 802-747-6401.
Ladies’ Night Out Women’s Chorus Christmas Caroling 2019. Four weekly practices to prepare for Christmas caroling on Dec. 14. 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Lucy F. Tenenbaum (home studio), 196 Killington Avenue, Rutland, lucytunes@me.com, 802-342-8348.
Yoga for the full-figured Goddess. A very gentle floor yoga class for full-figured sized women. $10-12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Paint & Sip for Kids. Kids paint on canvas. Follow along with the instructor or create your own. $10, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Pot Roast Dinner. With DJ. $14, 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St., Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
A Christmas Carol. Students, faculty and staff come together for the production of the beloved holiday classic. 7 p.m. Casella Theater, 45 Alumni Drive, Castleton.
The Importance of Being Earnest. The most renowned of Oscar Wilde’s comedies. The story of two bachelors, who create alter egos named Ernest to escape their tiresome lives. $22.00, 7:30-10 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Church of Rutland, 117 West St., Rutland.
A Christmas Carol. The Dorset Players present Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol in a delightful version dramatized by Ray DeMattis and Players member William John Aupperlee. . $8-$18, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road, Dorset, info@dorsetplayers.org, 802-867-5570.
Còig in Concert. Nova Scotia’s powerhouse Còig presents an evening of fiery Celtic tunes. $45, 8-10 p.m. Woodstock Town Hall Theatre, 31 The Green, Woodstock, info@pentanglearts.org, 802-457-3981.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Sunday
Holiday Tea. Take a break from your frenzied activities, slow down and enjoy Sunday afternoon tea. We’ll serve tea in the children’s room. Add your favorite cookies and treats to those of the library’s as part of our finger-food potluck. Hats encouraged, but not required. 2-4 p.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School Street, Pawlet, pawletpub@gmail.com, 802-325-3123.
A Christmas Carol. Students, faculty and staff come together for the production of the beloved holiday classic. 2 p.m. Casella Theater, 45 Alumni Drive, Castleton.
Cookies with Santa and The Grinch Movie. Come see Santa and make your Christmas wish, then watch the holiday film. . $5, 2-4:30 p.m. Woodstock Town Hall Theatre, 31 The Green, Woodstock, info@pentanglearts.org, 802-457-3981.
VSO Holiday Pops. Chelsea Tipton is guest conductor for a program of musical comfort and joy featuring the Bronze Ambassadors, award-winning student bell ringers from Newport. . $10-$32, 3 p.m. The Paramount Theatre, 30 Center St., Rutland, 802-864-5741.
The Importance of Being Earnest. The most renowned of Oscar Wilde’s comedies. The story of two bachelors, who create alter egos named Ernest to escape their tiresome lives. $22.00, 3-5:30 p.m. .
Klezmer Group. Anyone playing an instrument is welcome to join us. 4-6 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Montpelier Community Gospel Choir. Gospel music from and inspired by the African-American tradition. We will be collecting hats, mittens and gloves for Good Samaritan Haven shelters. Reception and silent auction following. $10-30, 4 p.m. Bethany United Church of Christ, 115 Main Street, Montpelier, katelynnlatz@gmail.com, 802-839-9967.
36th Annual Messiah Sing. A world-class ensemble and four featured soloists perform a stirring rendition of the Christmas portions of Handel’s Messiah. The audience joins in for the choruses, so bring your libretto. Free with Suggested $10 Donation., 4-6 p.m. Our Lady of the Snows Roman Catholic Church, 7 South Street, Woodstock, info@pentanglearts.org, 802-457-3981.
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 5:30-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
White Christmas. Join us for a sentimental finish to Wassail Weekend with the screening of “White Christmas.” Enjoy complimentary small popcorn as we take a step back in time with this classic holiday film starring Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney. $5, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Woodstock Town Hall Theatre, 31 The Green, Woodstock, info@pentanglearts.org, 802-457-3981.
A Christmas Carol. The Dorset Players present Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol in a delightful version dramatized by Ray DeMattis and Players member William John Aupperlee. . $8-$18, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road, Dorset, info@dorsetplayers.org, 802-867-5570.
