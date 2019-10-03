Thursday
3
October
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Thursday Hikers. Discover interesting forest trails in Merck Forest in Rupert; visit new replica of Thoreau’s cabin. Moderate. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Godnick Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, to car pool. Bring lunch. No dogs.. Optional donation, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, 802-353-3025.
Kripalu Yoga. Meditation, breathe work, and practicing gentle postures will improve circulation to physical healing. Please make a reservation. $15 or packages: 5 $60, 10 $100, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week.. $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Fair Haven Farmers Market. Every Thursday through October 24.. 3-6 p.m. Fair Haven Park, Main Street, Fair Haven, osandy@live.com, 802-948-2211.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise.. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Figure Drawing Class. Live model, drawing benches, boards & easels. Bring your own drawing materials. First & Third Thursday of the month.. $15, 4-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Fall Sip + Shop. Downtown merchants will host vendors offering samples of Vermont products. Pick up a map and tasting glass at Depot Park and visit all 17 participating locations.. $15, 5-8 p.m. Downtown Rutland, Rutland, nikki@downtownrutland.com, 802-773-9380.
Yoga Nidra. Begin with a few minutes of very gentle movement, then move into a long Yoga Nidra session, an excellent way to calm anxieties and access the serenity within. Appropriate for all levels. 5:45-6:45 p.m. Studio Serpentine at Cobra, 56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
CBD: What’s All the Hype?. Jody and Chris will walk through what CBD is and important information you should know about this chemical compound. 6-7 p.m. Chittenden Public Library, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden, chittendenpl@gmail.com, 802-773-3531.
Ukulele Club. Newcomers welcome. Beginners session at 6 p.m. Bring your own ukulele and a music stand. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main Street, Castleton, 802-345-9100.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Mindful heART Series. Please bring your own mat.. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Yoga Dance. Experience this sweet practice of guided movement exploration and yoga asanas as we dance through the chakras. No prior dance or yoga necessary! No registration needed, just drop in.. 7-8:15 p.m. Studio Serpentine at Cobra, 56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Tai Chi, Yang 24. Low-impact, slow-motion exercise which benefits all people and is safe for people with balance or arthritis issues. 2 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland, 802-775-2855.
Friday
4
October
Gaslight. This psychological drama by British playwright Patrick Hamilton is the longest running non-musical to have played on Broadway. $20-$25, 7:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Dorset Playhouyse, 104 Cheney Rd., Dorset, info@dorsetplayers.corf, 802-867-5570.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. $10/ visit, 9-11 a.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Library Book Sale. Thousands of organized gently used books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles for all ages. Most items are $.25 to $3. Always a broad selection of discounted rare and antique books. Buy one get one free all mysteries. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, friends@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
Creative Space. Bring tools/supplies to create your works of art along with other inspiring artists. Open to all arts: fine arts, quilters, jewelry, musicians, etc. Some supplies available to purchase. Call ahead.. Donations appreciated, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts.. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Friday Writers Group. All levels and genres welcome to read and discuss their work. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@Chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome.. $5 per project, 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Pico Ski Club Annual Ski & Snowboard Swap and Sale. Gently used skis and snowboards, winter clothing, as well as alpine and snowboard equipment. Also on hand will be backcountry, telemark and skinning/AT gear. Fri., Oct. 4, 5 — 9 p.m., Sat. Oct. 5, 9 a.m. — 4 p.m., Sun., Oct. 6, 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. Visit website for consignment details. 5-9 p.m. Pico Mountain Base Lodge.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Queen of Hearts Drawing. Every Friday. Drawing at 630 p.m.. 6-6:30 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Shabbat Services. Led by Rabbi Shemtov. Services will be followed by a dairy/veggie potluck at 7:30 p.m.. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rutlandjewishcenter@aol.com, 802-773-3455.
Friday Night Open Gym. For athletes to have additional practice time or children who want to be more casual with their gymnastics. Warm-up and games will encourage a cardio workout, while obstacle courses, trampoline circuits and open events will allow children to fine tune their skills. $10 members/$12 non members, 6:45-8:15 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics & Dance Center, 56 Howe Street Bld H , Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Piano Jazz Cafe. An evening of “Jazz Ballads,” in an informal cafe-style setting. Musicians include Gary Schmidt on piano, Ron White on bass, Don Dichiara on vocals and special guest on tenor sax will be Zack Hampton. free will donation, 7-8:15 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 East Main St., Poultney, elschmidt1@vermontel.net, 802-325-2603.
Kyle Carey. Her original songs draw heavily from the American folk tradition, while her fluency in Scottish Gaelic makes for her own brand of ‘Gaelic Americana’ music. $20, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Road, Brandon, julie@kyleannecarey.com, 603-520-7462.
Indecent. A Tony-award winning play about a group of actors who risked everything for theater.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
OLLI Lecture Series. Weekly lectures on a variety of topics.. Osher membership or $5 at the door, 1:30-3 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, 802-492-2300 or 802-775-1246.
Saturday
October
Calendar
Pico Ski Club Annual Ski & Snowboard Swap and Sale. Gently used skis and snowboards, winter clothing, as well as alpine and snowboard equipment. Also on hand will be backcountry, telemark and skinning/AT gear. Fri., Oct. 4, 5 — 9 p.m., Sat. Oct. 5, 9 a.m. — 4 p.m., Sun., Oct. 6, 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. Visit website for consignment details. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Pico Mountain Base Lodge.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of yoga experience. Beginners welcome, however, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Yin Yoga Workshop. This class will provide new sensations and challenges, as we work on creating opening and flexibility in the deep connective tissues of the body during long holds. $18 members/$20 non-members, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Studio Serpentine at Cobra, 56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Mindful heART Book Group. First Saturday of the month.. Donations appreciated, 9:30-11 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Library Book Sale. Thousands of organized gently used books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles for all ages. Most items are $.25 to $3. Always a broad selection of discounted rare and antique books. Buy one get one free all mysteries. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, friends@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
Vermont Sheep & Wool Festival. Over 70 vendors offering fleece and yarn, fiber animals, handspinning and fiber crafting equipment, handcrafted wool items, local meat and cheese, contests, classes and demonstrations, shepherd workshops, herding and shearing demos,. $7 adults, $6 seniors, $1 children under 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tunbridge Fairgrounds, Fairgrounds Ln., Tunbridge, terry@tmillerwebdesign.com, 802-592-3153.
Open Studio Weekend — Studio #75. A tour of the studio, demonstrations, and captivating conversation about the world of handmade books. 10:10 a.m.-5 p.m. Blue Roof Designs studio, 846 Gallison Hill Road, Montpelier, elissa@blueroofdesigns.com, 802-229-1342.
Yoga for the full-figured Goddess. A very gentle floor yoga class for full-figured sized women. $10-12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
All About the Arts. Explore a variety of arts and crafts. First Saturday of the month.. $10 preregistered $15 for Drop-ins, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartCenter.org, 802-775-0356.
The Autumn of 1776. Historian Paul Andriscin offers an illustrated talk on the busy autumn of 1776 when Mount Independence and Fort Ticonderoga were being prepared for the arrival of the British and the two garrisons had one of the largest populations in the United States. $5 adults/free under 15, 1-2:30 p.m. Mount Independence State Historic Site, 497 Mount Independence Road, Orwell, elsa.gilbertson@vermont.gov, 802-948-2000.
Relaxing Vibrations of Sound. Feel into the sounds of drums, rattles, singing bowls, gongs and chimes, bringing about deep relaxation, energizing the physical body and clearing the emotions for a renewed sense of vitality, clarity and joy. Advance sign up required. . $15, 2-3 p.m. Pyramid Holistic Wellness Center, 120 Merchants Row, Rutland, coughlinb@pyramidvt.com, 802-775-8080.
Indecent. A Tony-award winning play about a group of actors who risked everything for theater.. 2 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Forestry Skill Share Programs. Pawlet forester Gabe Russo provides information on how to manage your woods, harvest trees and prepare or purchase firewood for your home. 3-4 p.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School Street, Pawlet, pawletpub@gmail.com, 802-325-3123.
Ham Supper. The SVFD and Shrewsbury Auxiliary will be serving up Wallingford Locker ham, zesty potato salad and cole slaw, apple sauce and fresh baked rolls, topped off with homemade desserts. $12 adults, $6 kids 5-12, under 5 free., 4:30 p.m. Shrewsbury Community Meeting House, Lottery Road, Shrewsbury, ginamark802@gmail.com, 802-492-3809.
Roast Pork Dinner. Sides, beverages and dessert. $12.00, 4:30 p.m. Pawlet Community Church, Church Street, Pawlet, 802-325-3428.
The Umoya Trio. A multi-generational ensemble hailing from three different countries, connected by their love of recorder music and equally adept with Baroque and Renaissance repertoire, modern and classical-period works. . $20, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Road, Brandon, edna@brandon-music.net, 802-247-4295.
Kolonien. The music of four-member Swedish band Kolonien reflects their roots in the traditional Swedish music scene, both instrumentally and vocally with their rich harmonies. $10 general admission; $15 generous admission; $3 children, 7:30 p.m. Ripton Community Coffee House, Route 125, Ripton, andreachesman@gmail.com, 802-388-9782.
Indecent. A Tony-award winning play about a group of actors who risked everything for theater.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101.. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Sunday
October
Calendar
Pico Ski Club Annual Ski & Snowboard Swap and Sale. Gently used skis and snowboards, winter clothing, as well as alpine and snowboard equipment. Also on hand will be backcountry, telemark and skinning/AT gear. Fri., Oct. 4, 5 — 9 p.m., Sat. Oct. 5, 9 a.m. — 4 p.m., Sun., Oct. 6, 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. Visit website for consignment details. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Pico Mountain Base Lodge.
Kever Avot Service. . 10-10:30 a.m. Rutland Jewish Cemetery, Airport Road, Clarendon, rutlandjewishcenter@aol.com, 802-773-3455.
Vermont Sheep & Wool Festival. Over 70 vendors offering fleece and yarn, fiber animals, handspinning and fiber crafting equipment, handcrafted wool items, local meat and cheese, contests, classes and demonstrations, shepherd workshops, herding and shearing demos,. $7 adults, $6 seniors, $1 children under 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tunbridge Fairgrounds, Fairgrounds Ln., Tunbridge, terry@tmillerwebdesign.com, 802-592-3153.
Open Studio Weekend — Studio #75. A tour of the studio, demonstrations, and captivating conversation about the world of handmade books. 10:10 a.m.-5 p.m. Blue Roof Designs studio, 846 Gallison Hill Road, Montpelier, elissa@blueroofdesigns.com, 802-229-1342.
Basket Raffle. Please support our girls going across seas to represent Vermont Playing basketball on America’s Team. We will be hosting a basket raffle, with additional raffles and lots of food.. $5 person, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. West Rutland Town Hall, 802-236-3741.
350 Rutland County Meeting. We’ll be discussing our work to reduce food waste and to increase use of mass transit/bicycling/accessibility. 3-5 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Church, 117 West St., Rutland, rutland@350vt.org, 802-353-0998.
Indecent. A Tony-award winning play about a group of actors who risked everything for theater.. 3 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Leslie Stroud & Matthew Odell. Pentangle Arts presents a concert on flute and piano. . Free with Suggested $10 Donation., 4-6 p.m. North Universalist Chapel, 7 Church Street, Woodstock, info@pentanglearts.org, 802-457-3981.
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 5:30-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
”The Fiske Family of Stephen Douglas”. Bill Powers Presents. Edward Fisk (1787-1850) of Brandon was the uncle of Stephen Douglas (1813-1861) and helped raise him after his father died in 1813. This is the Fisk Family story. Free will donation.. 6:30-8 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, info@brandontownhall.org, 802-247-3971.
Erin Powers. She’s been here before as vocalist for Hillbilly Sound Machine, and now she’s bringing the Girl Power with a solo show. 7-10 p.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Monday
October
Calendar
Rutland Baby Cafe. Free drop-in breastfeeding support group. Meets every Monday. Check the RFL calendar for closings due to the observance of holidays or conflicts in schedule. . 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, lcunderhill@rrmc.org, 802-775-1901.
Walking Group for All Ages. Donations appreciated. Donations appreciated, 5:15 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels; beginners welcome. Class incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. Energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Price: $15 drop-in and $130 for a 10 class card., 5:30-6:45 p.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
East Coast Swing Dancing. Join Richard and Sherri for a session of East Coast Swing Dancing. Come to any or all sessions. Mondays through Oct 14. . 6:30-8:15 p.m. Rutland Free Library , 10 Court St., Rutland , amy@rutlandfree.org, 802-774-8667.
Tuesday
October
Calendar
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Birding Walk. Joel Tilley will lead a fall birding walk on the Castleton Univ. trails looking for fall warblers and other migrating birds. Meet at the D&H trail crossing on South St, Castleton. 7:30-10:30 a.m. , jptilley50@gmail.com.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week.. $5 per project, 3:15-5 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Kol Nidrei Service. Led by Rabbi Shemtov.. 5:30-7 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rutlandjewishcenter@aol.com, 802-773-3455.
Gentle Yoga for Adults. Taught by Cristy Murphy. $10 per class with a percentage to benefit the library.. 5:45-6:45 p.m. Chittenden Public Library, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden, chittendenpl@gmail.com, 802-773-3531.
The heART of Cookie Decorating. With artist Chrissy Moore. $25, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartCenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Rutland City Board of School Commissioners. Regular meeting. . 6:30 p.m. Longfellow Administration Building, 6 Church Street, Rutland, bkapitan@rcpsvt.org, 802-786-1996.
DivorceCare. A faith-based program to equip individuals to deal with divorce and separation-related struggles. Group discussion, video segment and workbook segment. Join in anytime during the 13-week program.. $20 workbook fee, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Life Center @ Calvary Bible Church, 190 Grove Street, Rutland, cbcoffice@cbcvt.org, 802-775-0358.
The History of the Crown Point Road. The Chittenden Historical Society will host Dennis Devereux, who will speak about this important military route running from Fort #4 in Charlestown, N.H. to Lake Champlain, completed in 1760. 7-8:30 p.m. Chittenden Historical Society, 337 Holden Road, Chittenden, jim.harrison.vt@gmail.com, 802-236-3001.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, services available and next step toward helping loved ones. Trained counselor present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, West St. entrance, Rutland, 802-775-4301.
Wednesday
October
Calendar
Yom Kippur Services. Led by Rabbi Shemtov.. 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rutlandjewishcenter@aol.com, 802-773-3455.
SVA’s Script Writers Workshop. Weekly workshop for college-aged on up individuals who wish to hone their skills in writing stage plays and screenplays, led by Karen Klami. Email with “SVA Script Writers” in the subject line to confirm. $10 registration, $5 per session, 1-4 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com.
Open Studio Hub. Draw, paint, craft, do homework, listen to music, read, create a book club, chess club, music club, writer’s/poetry club, and more. Extended hours when classes in session. 3-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Free Community Supper. Free Community BBQ Supper.. 6-8 p.m. First Baptist Church of Wallingford, 39 School Street, Wallingford, wallingfordpastor@gmail.com, 802-732-7028.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Open Figure Drawing. With Dick Weis and Phil Whitman, every other Wednesday. $8, 6-8 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, stonevalleyartcenter@gmail.com.
Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University. A step-by-step group instruction format (discussion, video and workbook) on how to create a budget, pay off debt, spend wisely, give generously and save for the future. Cost includes a 1-year FPU membership with access to online tools and forms.. $109, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Life Center at Calvary Bible Church, 190 Grove Street, Rutland,, cbcoffice@cbcvt.org, 802-775-0358.
Thursday
10
October
Calendar
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week.. $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
TeenTober Movie & crafts. Watch “Nightmare Before Christmas” on the big screen, make ping pong jack-o-lanterns. All supplies provided, no preregistration.. 3-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St., Rutland, jessica@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
Fair Haven Farmers Market. Every Thursday through October 24.. 3-6 p.m. Fair Haven Park, Main Street, Fair Haven, osandy@live.com, 802-948-2211.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise.. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Sip N Dip Painting Class. Second & fourth Thursday of the month.. $30, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Mindful heART Series. Please bring your own mat.. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Tai Chi, Yang 24. Low-impact, slow-motion exercise which benefits all people and is safe for people with balance or arthritis issues.. 2 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland, 802-775-2855.
Friday
11
October
Calendar
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 9-11 a.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Creative Space. Bring tools/supplies to create your works of art along with other inspiring artists. Open to all arts: fine arts, quilters, jewelry, musicians, etc. Some supplies available to purchase. Call ahead.. Donations appreciated, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts.. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Friday Writers Group. All levels and genres welcome to read and discuss their work. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@Chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome.. $5 per project, 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Mask Making. Make a plaster mold of your face and decorate. All ages, children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult. . $10, 4:30-6 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Ext., Rutland, nikkia@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Queen of Hearts Drawing. Every Friday. Drawing at 630 p.m.. 6-6:30 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Parents Night Out Open Gym. Drop the kids off and enjoy a night off on the second Friday of each month. While you’re out we’ll be doing gymnastics, playing games, eating pizza and having fun. No need to reserve a spot, just drop in. $18 Members/$20 Non Members, 6:15-9:15 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics & Dance Center, 56 Howe St Bld H, Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Friday Night Open Gym. For athletes to have additional practice time or children who want to be more casual with their gymnastics. Warm-up and games will encourage a cardio workout, while obstacle courses, trampoline circuits and open events will allow children to fine tune their skills. $10 Members/$12 Non Members, 6:45-8:15 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics & Dance Center, 56 Howe Street Bld H , Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Grocery Bingo. Benefits Clarendon Fire Association Auxiliary. Doors open at 6 p.m., Bingo starts at 7 p.m. Refreshments available.. $4 for one strip and $12 for four strips, 7-9:40 p.m. Clarendon Elementary school, Grange Road off Moulton Ave., Clarendon, BMORGAN674@comcast.net, 802-683-5158.
Indecent. A Tony-award winning play about a group of actors who risked everything for theater.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Tinmouth Old Firehouse Concert. Big Woods Voices will fill the Old Firehouse with a capella harmony, combining singing traditions from around the world with various American roots genres. . $10, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Old Firehouse, 9 Mountain View Road, Tinmouth, joreynolds@vermontel.net, 802-446-3457.
Rick Redington and The Luv. Come and get your LUV!. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center St., Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
OLLI Lecture Series. Weekly lectures on a variety of topics.. Osher membership or $5 at the door, 1:30-3 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, 802-492-2300 or 802-775-1246.
