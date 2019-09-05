Thursday
5
September
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Thursday Hikers. Hike the less-taken trail north along Glen Lake to Moscow Pond in Hubbardton. Moderate. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Godnick Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, to car pool. Bring lunch. No dogs.. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, 802-747-4466.
American Red Cross Blood Drive. 12-5 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, quillshappy@yahoo.com, 802-345-1993.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week. $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Figure Drawing Class. Live model, drawing benches, boards & easels. (Please bring your own drawing materials.) First & Third Thursday of the month. $15, 4-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Ukulele Club. Newcomers welcome. Beginners session at 6 p.m. Bring your own ukulele and a music stand. No group on July 18. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main Street, Castleton, 802-345-9100.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Mindful heART Series. Please bring your own mat. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Friday
6
September
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Creative Space. Bring tools/supplies to create your works of art along with other inspiring artists. Open to all arts: fine arts, quilters, jewelry, musicians, etc. Some supplies available to purchase. Call ahead.. Donations appreciated, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Friday Writers Group. All levels and genres welcome to read and discuss their work. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@Chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome.. $5 per project, 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
First Friday Community Jazz Cafe. With Gary Schmidt and guest musicians. 7-8:30 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, elschmidt1@vermontel.net.
Rutland Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. Weekly lectures on a variety of topics. This week: Vermont Women and the Civil War with Howard Coffin. Osher membership or $5 at the door, 1:30-3 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, 802-492-2300 or 802-775-1246.
Saturday
7
September
Fall Warbler Walk. Joel Tilley will lead a bird walk to spot fall warblers and other migrating birds along the Howe Hill trail in the Slate Valley Trails system. Meet on the East Poultney Green at 7:30 a.m. Moderate to difficult, about 3 hours. Bring binoculars if you have them, water and bug spray. Check the Rutland County Audubon Society or Slate Valley Trails websites for details or possible changes/cancellations. 7:30-10:30 a.m. , jptilley50@gmail.com.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of yoga experience. Beginners welcome, however, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Mindful heART Book Group. First Saturday of the month.. Donations appreciated, 9:30-11 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Green Mountain Pug Rescue Social. Pug games and contests, costume parade, pug races, alumni rescued pugs parade, pug stuff for sale, 50/50 drawing, silent auction, dog bag and crap raffles, exhibitions, vendors and pet photographer. Food and refreshments at the Pug Café. Registration starts at 9 a.m. Rain or shine. $10, $5 children ages 12 and under, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sherburne Library Field, 2998 River Road, Killington, VT, misty111@myfairpoint.net, 603-543-0274.
Yoga for the full-figured Goddess. A very gentle floor yoga class for full-figured sized women. $10-12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
All About the Arts. Explore a variety of arts and crafts. First Saturday of the month. $10 preregistered $15 for Drop-ins, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartCenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Pawlet Community Church Roast Pork Dinner. Menu includes roast pork baked with our famous topping and sides. $12, 4:30 p.m. Pawlet Community Church, Church Street, Pawlet, dgmach@vermontel.net, 802-325-3428.
SculptFest Opening Reception. An exciting group of artists will present sculptural installations in response to this year’s theme of “Changes.” Music by the Harry Drum Trio and refreshments. 802-438-2097, info@carvingstudio.org. 5-8 p.m. Carving Studio & Sculpture Center The, 636 Marble St., West Rutland, info@carvingstudio.org, 802-438-2097.
Pete’s Posse Band. Twin fiddlers in tight wild harmony over guitar and pounding foot percussion adds color to the Posse’s sonic landscape. $10, 7:30-9 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, info@brandontownhall.org, 802-247-3971.
Steve Hartmann. A polished guitarist with a dynamic vocal range, lyrically driven tunes and captivating stage presence. $20, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Road, Brandon, edna@brandon-music.net, 802-247-4295.
Beg, Steal or Borrow. Traditional bluegrass and new grass with rhythmic drive, intricate instrumental arrangement and vocal harmonies. $10 general admission; $15 generous admission; $3 children, 7:30 p.m. Ripton Community House, Route 125, Ripton, andreachesman@gmail.com, 802-388-9782.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101.. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Learn Japanese Class. Beginners welcome. First and third Saturdays of the month. 2 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 2nd floor, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-9594/802-483-2628.
Sunday
Septembert.08
Calendar
Open House. . 1-4 p.m. West Haven Historical Society Museum, Main and Book Road, West Haven, 802-265-4589.
Braintree School Open House. The Pawlett Historical Society will be holding their annual open house. Abby Mahurin will again reenact the part of the school teacher in the attire of the day. Refreshments and games. Free and open to the public. 2-4 p.m. Braintree School, Warren Switch Road, Pawlet, tjonespawlet@yahoo.com, 802-325-3382.
350 Rutland County Meeting. Discussing plans for the September Global Climate Strike and the campaigns to increase use of mass transit/ bicycling/ accessibility and reduce food waste.. 3-5 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Church, 117 West Street, Rutland, rutland@350vt.org, 802-353-0998.
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 5:30-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Nancy Carey Johnson & Co.. Folk/rock songwriter Nancy Carey Johnson, joined by bassist/guitarist/vocalist Barry Schoenwetter, playing a mix of covers and originals. 7-10 p.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center St., Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Monday
Septembert.09
Calendar
Rutland Baby Cafe. Free drop-in breastfeeding support group. Meets every Monday. Check the RFL calendar for closings due to the observance of holidays or conflicts in schedule. . 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, lcunderhill@rrmc.org, 802-775-1901.
Walking Group for All Ages. Donations appreciated. Donations appreciated, 5:15 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels; beginners welcome. Class incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. Energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Price: $15 drop-in and $130 for a 10 class card., 5:30-6:45 p.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Monday Rutland Bike Ride. A 15-18 mile ride leaving form the College of St. Joseph parking lot. Average pace is 12-14 mph. This is a friendly, no-drop ride.. 6-8 p.m. College of St. Joseph parking lot, 71 Clement Road, Rutland, olanoff@comcast.net, 802-773-8222.
Tuesday
Septembert.10
Calendar
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Bird Walk. Joel Tilley, from Rutland County Audubon, will lead a walk looking for fall warblers and other migrating birds. Meet at the Fairgrounds Trail parking area (125 Town Farm Road, Poultney). Bring water, bug repellent, binoculars, cameras, field guides, if you have them. 3 miles on easy terrain, slow pace. jptilley50@gmail.com.. 7:30-10:30 a.m. , jptilley50@gmail.com.
Vermont Arts & Culture Disaster and Resilience Network Launch Meeting. The Vermont Arts Council has partnered with the Vermont State Archives and Records Administration and the Vermont Emergency Management Association to help the arts and culture sector to mitigate the impact of disasters. Learn more and register: www.vermontartscouncil.org. $10, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Chandler Center for the Arts, 71-73 Main Street, Randolph, hmorris@vermontartscouncil.org, 802-828-3291.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week.. $5 per project, 3:15-5 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Rutland City Board of School Commissioners. Regular meeting of the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners.. 6:30 p.m. Longfellow Administration Building, 6 Church Street, Rutland, bkapitan@rcpsvt.org, 802-786-1996.
Vermont’s Historic Theater Curtains. Christine Hadsel, director of Curtains Without Borders, will present a program about the 177 painted curtains that hung in venues around the state between 1880 and WWII. . 7-8:30 p.m. North Chittenden Grange Hall, 3 Lower Middle Rd., Chittenden, easyaspie@comcast.net, 802-483-2323.
Open Mic with Krishna Guthrie. Every Tuesday at the Hide-A-Way, Krishna Guthrie hosts open mic. Bring your instruments, voices, and talents.. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, services available and next step toward helping loved ones. Trained counselor present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street (Use West St. entrance), Rutland, 802-775-4301.
Wednesday
Septembert.11
Calendar
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open level, spiritual and energetic physical practice, beginners welcome. Wednesdays.. $12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland.
SVA’s Script Writers Workshop. Led by Karen Klami. Most Wednesdays, please email to confirm time/dates/location of these sessions. Send her an email and write “SVA Script Writers” in the subject line for a faster answer. $10 registration, $5 per session, 1-4 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com.
Open Studio Hub. Draw, paint, craft, do homework, listen to music, read, create a book club, chess club, music club, writer’s/poetry club, and more. Extended hours when classes in session. 3-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Tai Chi for Beginners. The benefits of Tai Chi include stress reduction, increased balance and flexibility, relaxation and pain relief. It is recommended for arthritis, diabetes, stress and a variety of health conditions. $15, 5:15-6:15 p.m. CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, edulli@rrmc.org, 802-772-2400.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Open Figure Drawing. With Dick Weis and Phil Whitman, every other Wednesday. $8, 6-8 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, stonevalleyartcenter@gmail.com.
Tai Chi for Beginners. The benefits of Tai Chi include stress reduction, increased balance and flexibility, relaxation and pain relief. It is recommended for arthritis, diabetes, stress and a variety of health conditions. $15, 6:30-7:30 p.m. CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, edulli@rrmc.org, 802-772-2400.
Free Wellness in the Park. Yoga. a free summer series of wellness events in the Center Street Marketplace Park in Downtown Rutland. 7-8:30 p.m. Center Street Marketplace Park, 120 Merchants Row, Rutland, coughlinb@pyramidvt.com, 802-775-8080.
Learn to Square Dance. This free evening gives you a chance to try some easy calls. No dancing skills required. Bring a friend or just yourself and try out square dancing. If you enjoy, 1st class segment begins 9/25 for a nominal fee. www.castoff8s.com or Facebook: Cast Off 8s. . 7-8:30 p.m. Lothrop Elementary School , 3447 US Route 7 , Pittsford , aayres@myfairpoint.net.
Chair Yoga. Increase your well-being one movement at a time with this on-going gentle chair yoga. Beginners welcome. $50 for 5 sessions, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, 802-772-7801.
Thursday
Septembert.12
Calendar
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week.. $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise.. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Peace and Calm in Chaos. Inner chaos can cause burnout, health problems, financial distress, and relationship issues. The three-part class will include grounding and centering exercises, basis and guided meditation, and ways to manage your thoughts, designed to help you restore your inner balance. . $15, 6-7:30 p.m. CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, edulli@rrmc.org, 802-772-2400.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Sip N Dip Painting Class. Second & fourth Thursday of the month.. $30, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Abstract Painting Class. Instruction in abstract painting by Mareva Millarc, who will take you through the steps of painting an original piece, and creating the mounting board. Leave with a painting mounted to hang. $35, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sparkle Barn, 1509 US-7, Wallingford, info@thesparklebarnshop.com.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Mindful heART Series. Please bring your own mat.. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Friday
Septembert.13
Calendar
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Creative Space. Bring tools/supplies to create your works of art along with other inspiring artists. Open to all arts: fine arts, quilters, jewelry, musicians, etc. Some supplies available to purchase. Call ahead.. Donations appreciated, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts.. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Friday Writers Group. All levels and genres welcome to read and discuss their work. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@Chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome.. $5 per project, 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Swing Dancing. Everyone can dance night: Swing Dance with Richard Cormier and Sherri McKirryher. Second Fridays June — September. 6-7:30 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, richardpeee@gmail.com.
Rutland Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. Weekly lectures on a variety of topics.. Osher membership or $5 at the door, 1:30-3 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, 802-492-2300 or 802-775-1246.
Saturday
Septembert.14
Calendar
Pancake Breakfast Buffet. A pancake breakfast buffet prepared by members of Hiram Lodge No. 101, F&AM; and Gilman Chapter No. 88, OES. . $9 / $3, 8-11 a.m. West Rutland Masonic Lodge, 63 Franklin St., West Rutland, damasonvt@comcast.net, (802) 775-2204.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of yoga experience. Beginners welcome, however, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Yoga for the full-figured Goddess. A very gentle floor yoga class for full-figured sized women. $10-12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Paint & Sip for Kids. Kids paint on canvas. Follow along with the instructor or create your own.. $10, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Ferns of the Northeast. Forest Ecologist Lynn Levine will lead a talk & walk exploring the ferns of Mount Independence. Lynn is the author of the recently published book Identifying Ferns the Easy Way: A Pocket Guide to Common Ferns of the Northeast. $5 adults/free under 15, 1-3:30 p.m. Mount Independence State Historic Site, 497 Mount Independence Road, Orwell, elsa.gilbertson@vermont.gov, 902-948-2000.
Silent Movie Festival. With Jeff Rapsis, “The Beloved Rogue” (1926). Epic costume adventure is based on the live of the 15th century French poet Francois Villon. . 7-9 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, info@brandontownhall.org, 802-247-3971.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101.. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
