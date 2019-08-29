Thursday
29
August
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week.. $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise.. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Yoga. Flow-based class with a focus on building strong, steady, fluid fitness. This class is best suited for students with some yoga or other fitness experience. . $12 drop-in, $10 members, 4-6:30 p.m. Stone Valley Arts Center at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, lukewdailey@gmail.com.
Breaking Bread. Free Community meal open to all. Complete with main dish and beverages made at the church, and side dishes and desserts brought in as potluck items. Come and bring a friend. 5-6:30 p.m. Rutland United Methodist Church, 60 Strongs Avenue, Rutland, rutlandumc@aol.com, 802-773-2460.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Book Launch & Discussion. Celebrate the release of Carla Neggers’ latest book, “Rival’s Break.”. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Phoenix Books, 2 Center Street, Rutland, 802-855-8078.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Mindful heART Series. Please bring your own mat.. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. Edward Albee’s famed, thought-provoking drama.. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Slow Food. A comedy by Wendy MacLeod for anyone who’s ever been “hangry.”. $20 — $58, 7:30-9 p.m. Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road , Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
Friday
30
August
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Creative Space. Bring tools/supplies to create your works of art along with other inspiring artists. Open to all arts: fine arts, quilters, jewelry, musicians, etc. Some supplies available to purchase. Call ahead.. Donations appreciated, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts.. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Friday Writers Group. All levels and genres welcome to read and discuss their work. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@Chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome. $5 per project, 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Tradewinds 2.0. Good-vibe acoustic rock tunes that will have you singing along and tapping your toes, including favorites by Jimmy Buffet, Van Morrison, The Band, Jackson Browne, Eagles, Tom Petty, Gordon Lightfoot, and more. $10, 7-9 p.m. Sparkle Barn, 1509 US-7, Wallingford, info@thesparklebarnshop.com.
Slow Food. A comedy by Wendy MacLeod for anyone who’s ever been “hangry.”. $20 — $58, 7:30-9 p.m. Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road , Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. Edward Albee’s famed, thought-provoking drama. 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Saturday
31
August
Soldiers Atop Mount Independence. Reenactors honor 1776-1777 at the Mount during this living history weekend. Sat. 9:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Sun. 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. $6 adults/free under 15, 12 a.m. Mount Independence State Historic Site, 497 Mount Independence Road, Orwell, elsa.gilbertson@vermont.gov, 802-759-2412.
Tinmouth Town-wide Tag Sales. Rain or shine. Sale location maps can be picked up at the Town Office Thursday August 29, or they should be available at www.tinmouthvt.org. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tinmouth Town-wide Tage Sales, Tinmouth, vtsjohnson@icloud.com, 802-446-3307.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of yoga experience. Beginners welcome, however, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Yoga for the full-figured Goddess. A very gentle floor yoga class for full-figured sized women. $10-12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Almost Fall Trail FEaST. Choose from a variety of group outings and gather after to enjoy a harvest season potluck supper together. Raffle and merch. for sale. 2-6 p.m. Fairgrounds Trails, 125 Town Farm Rd., Poultney, info@slatevalleytrails.com, 802-673-6990.
Slow Food. A comedy by Wendy MacLeod for anyone who’s ever been “hangry.”. $20 — $58, 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Road , Dorset, boxoffice@dorsettheatrefestival.org, 802-867-2223.
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. Edward Albee’s famed, thought-provoking drama.. 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Baked Ham Dinner. Benefits the Mount Holly Community Historical Museum. Adults $12, 12 and under $6. First seating at 5 p.m. After dinner take a stroll around the historic village or relax by beautiful Star Lake. 5-7:30 p.m. The Odd Fellow Hall, Lake Street, Belmont, mounthollymuseum@gmail.com.
G20: The Grift. The Grift turns 20. Party like it’s 1999. All-ages show. Rain or shine. $20 General Admission, $60 VIP ticket., 6-11 p.m. Mad River Glen, 57 Schuss Pass, Waitsfield, mark@townhalltheater.org, 802-388-1436 .
Gypsy Reel. A Celtic band that rocks, Gypsy Reel plays high-energy, stirring music rooted in the Celtic tradition but garnered from the whole world. . $20, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Road, Brandon.
Whisper. Classic rock and country cover band. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Holiday Inn, 476 Holiday Drive, Rutland, sethlafountain87@gmail.com.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101.. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Sunday
Septembert.01
Calendar
Soldiers Atop Mount Independence. Reenactors honor 1776-1777 at the Mount during this living history weekend. Sat. 9:30 a.m. — 5 p.m., Sun. 9:30 a.m. — 3:30 p.m. 802-948-2000. . $6 adults/free under 15, 12 a.m. Mount Independence State Historic Site, 497 Mount Independence Road, Orwell, elsa.gilbertson@vermont.gov, 802-759-2412.
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. Edward Albee’s famed, thought-provoking drama.. 3 p.m. Weston Playhouse Theatre Company, 12 Park Street, Weston, jjordan@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 5:30-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Wayne Canney. Singer, songwriter and guitarist from Vermont whose primary influences are blues and R&B. 7-10 p.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Monday
Septembert.02
Calendar
Rutland Baby Cafe. Free drop-in breastfeeding support group. Meets every Monday. Check the RFL calendar for closings due to the observance of holidays or conflicts in schedule. . 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, lcunderhill@rrmc.org, 802-775-1901.
Walking Group for All Ages. Donations appreciated. Donations appreciated, 5:15 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels; beginners welcome. Class incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. Energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Price: $15 drop-in and $130 for a 10 class card., 5:30-6:45 p.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Monday Rutland Bike Ride. A 15-18 mile ride leaving form the College of St. Joseph parking lot. Average pace is 12-14 mph. This is a friendly, no-drop ride.. 6-8 p.m. College of St. Joseph parking lot, 71 Clement Road, Rutland, olanoff@comcast.net, 802-773-8222.
Tuesday
Septembert.03
Calendar
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week.. $5 per project, 3:15-5 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
We Can Fix It! Home Repair and Maintenance for Women. This class is designed to give you the concrete knowledge and skill base to feel confident in your ability to address common problems facing homeowners. $65 City Resident/ $76 Non-Resident, 5-7:30 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, aprilc@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1853.
Rutland Area Toastmasters. Learn public speaking, listening and leadership skills on first and third Tuesdays. 6-7:30 p.m. Courcelle Bldg, North St. Extension, Rutland, skibill11@comcast.net, 802-775-6929.
All Ages Open Mic. Play new material, work on your albums material and collaborate with other local musicians. Bands, solo, poets and all other spoken word artists are invited. Back-line and stage provided. . 6:30-9:30 p.m. The Howlin’ Mouse Record Store. , 158 N. Main Street, Rutland , thehowlinmouse@yahoo.com, 802-772-7955.
Open Mic with Krishna Guthrie. Every Tuesday at the Hide-A-Way, Krishna Guthrie hosts open mic. Bring your instruments, voices, and talents.. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, services available and next step toward helping loved ones. Trained counselor present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street (Use West St. entrance), Rutland, 802-775-4301.
Wednesday
Septembert.04
Calendar
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open level, spiritual and energetic physical practice, beginners welcome. Wednesdays.. $12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland.
SVA’s Script Writers Workshop. Led by Karen Klami. Most Wednesdays, please email to confirm time/dates/location of these sessions. Send her an email and write “SVA Script Writers” in the subject line for a faster answer. $10 registration, $5 per session, 1-4 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com.
Open Studio Hub. Draw, paint, craft, do homework, listen to music, read, create a book club, chess club, music club, writer’s/poetry club, art club! Join yoga, ukulele group, creative — space, and more. Extended hours when classes in session. 3-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Tai Chi for Beginners. The benefits of Tai Chi include stress reduction, increased balance and flexibility, relaxation and pain relief. It is recommended for arthritis, diabetes, stress and a variety of health conditions. $15, 5:15-6:15 p.m. CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, edulli@rrmc.org, 802-772-2400.
Fall Warbler Talk. Joel Tilley will give a presentation on the warblers that can be seen in the area during the fall migration season. 6-7 p.m. Poultney Public Library, 205 Main St., Poultney, birding@rutlandcountyaudubon.org.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Tai Chi for Beginners. The benefits of Tai Chi include stress reduction, increased balance and flexibility, relaxation and pain relief. It is recommended for arthritis, diabetes, stress and a variety of health conditions. $15, 6:30-7:30 p.m. CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, edulli@rrmc.org, 802-772-2400.
Two Score. Rock-n-roll and country hits from the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s, from Boy Dylan to The Eagles as well as some originals. A nonprofit group will host a bake sale. Suggested donation $10 to $15 per person. , 7-9 p.m. Wallingford Town Hall, 75 School Street, Wallingford, townadmin@wallingfordvt.com, 802-446-2872.
Song Circle. Song circle invites singers and acoustic instrument players to share music. Fiddlers needed! Listeners welcome. A printout of popular songs encourages group singing. . Donation, 7:15-9:15 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer St., Rutland, jack_cr2@yahoo.com, 802-775-1182.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Chair Yoga. Increase your well-being one movement at a time with this on-going gentle chair yoga. Beginners welcome. $50 for 5 sessions, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, 802-772-7801.
Thursday
Septembert.05
Calendar
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Thursday Hikers. Hike the less-taken trail north along Glen Lake to Moscow Pond in Hubbardton. Moderate. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Godnick Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, to car pool. Bring lunch. No dogs.. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, 802-747-4466.
American Red Cross Blood Drive. . 12-5 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, quillshappy@yahoo.com, 802-345-1993.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week.. $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise.. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Figure Drawing Class. Live model, drawing benches, boards & easels. (Please bring your own drawing materials.) First & Third Thursday of the month.. $15, 4-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Mindful heART Series. Please bring your own mat.. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Ukulele Club. Newcomers welcome. Beginners session at 6 p.m. Bring your own ukulele and a music stand. No group on July 18. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main Street, Castleton, 802-345-9100.
Friday
Septembert.06
Calendar
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Creative Space. Bring tools/supplies to create your works of art along with other inspiring artists. Open to all arts: fine arts, quilters, jewelry, musicians, etc. Some supplies available to purchase. Call ahead.. Donations appreciated, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts.. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Friday Writers Group. All levels and genres welcome to read and discuss their work. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@Chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome.. $5 per project, 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
First Friday Community Jazz Cafe. With Gary Schmidt and guest musicians. 7-8:30 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, elschmidt1@vermontel.net.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Rutland Osher Lifelong Learning Institute. Weekly lectures on a variety of topics.. Osher membership or $5 at the door, 1:30-3 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, 802-492-2300 or 802-775-1246.
Saturday
Septembert.07
Calendar
Fall Warbler Walk. Joel Tilley will lead a bird walk to spot fall warblers and other migrating birds along the Howe Hill trail in the Slate Valley Trails system. Meet on the East Poultney Green at 7:30 a.m. Moderate to difficult, about 3 hours. Bring binoculars if you have them, water and bug spray. Check the Rutland County Audubon Society or Slate Valley Trails websites for details or possible changes/cancellations. 7:30-10:30 a.m. , jptilley50@gmail.com.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of yoga experience. Beginners welcome, however, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Mindful heART Book Group. First Saturday of the month.. Donations appreciated, 9:30-11 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Green Mountain Pug Rescue Social. Pug games and contests, costume parade, pug races, alumni rescued pugs parade, pug stuff for sale, 50/50 drawing, silent auction, dog bag and crap raffles, exhibitions, vendors and pet photographer. Food and refreshments at the Pug Café. Registration starts at 9 a.m. Rain or shine. . $10, $5 children ages 12 and under, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sherburne Library Field, 2998 River Road, Killington, VT, misty111@myfairpoint.net, 603-543-0274.
Yoga for the full-figured Goddess. A very gentle floor yoga class for full-figured sized women. $10-12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
All About the Arts. Explore a variety of arts and crafts. First Saturday of the month.. $10 preregistered $15 for Drop-ins, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartCenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Pawlet Community Church Roast Pork Dinner. Menu includes roast pork baked with our famous topping and sides. $12, 4:30 p.m. Pawlet Community Church, Church Street, Pawlet, dgmach@vermontel.net, 802-325-3428.
SculptFest Opening Reception. An exciting group of artists will present sculptural installations in response to this year’s theme of “Changes.” Music by the Harry Drum Trio and refreshments. 802-438-2097, info@carvingstudio.org. 5-8 p.m. Carving Studio & Sculpture Center The, 636 Marble St., West Rutland, info@carvingstudio.org, 802-438-2097.
Pete’s Posse Band. Twin fiddlers in tight wild harmony over guitar and pounding foot percussion adds color to the Posse’s sonic landscape. $10, 7:30-9 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, info@brandontownhall.org, 802-247-3971.
Steve Hartmann. A polished guitarist with a dynamic vocal range, lyrically driven tunes and captivating stage presence. $20, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Road, Brandon, edna@brandon-music.net, 802-247-4295.
Beg, Steal or Borrow. Traditional bluegrass and new grass with rhythmic drive, intricate instrumental arrangement and vocal harmonies. $10 general admission; $15 generous admission; $3 children, 7:30 p.m. Ripton Community House, Route 125, Ripton, andreachesman@gmail.com, 802-388-9782.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101.. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Learn Japanese Class. Beginners welcome. First and third Saturdays of the month. 2 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 2nd floor, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-9594/802-483-2628.
Sunday
Septembert.08
Calendar
Braintree School Open House. The Pawlett Historical Society will be holding their annual open house. Abby Mahurin will again reenact the part of the school teacher in the attire of the day. Refreshments and games. Free and open to the public. 2-4 p.m. Braintree School, Warren Switch Road, Pawlet, tjonespawlet@yahoo.com, 802-325-3382.
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 5:30-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Nancy Carey Johnson & Co.. Folk/rock songwriter Nancy Carey Johnson, joined by bassist/guitarist/vocalist Barry Schoenwetter, playing a mix of covers and originals. 7-10 p.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center St., Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Monday
Septembert.09
Calendar
Rutland Baby Cafe. Free drop-in breastfeeding support group. Meets every Monday. Check the RFL calendar for closings due to the observance of holidays or conflicts in schedule. . 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, lcunderhill@rrmc.org, 802-775-1901.
Walking Group for All Ages. Donations appreciated. Donations appreciated, 5:15 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels; beginners welcome. Class incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. Energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Price: $15 drop-in and $130 for a 10 class card., 5:30-6:45 p.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Open Studio Pottery (Ages 14+). Drop-in program, there is no instruction other than peer pottery support from fellow drop-in participants. . $5/Visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building , 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Monday Rutland Bike Ride. A 15-18 mile ride leaving form the College of St. Joseph parking lot. Average pace is 12-14 mph. This is a friendly, no-drop ride.. 6-8 p.m. College of St. Joseph parking lot, 71 Clement Road, Rutland, olanoff@comcast.net, 802-773-8222.
