Thursday
14
November
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Basics of Search Engine Optimization. Explore what SEO is and why it matters, how search engines find your website, what your audience is looking for, setting yourself up for success, what can be done to improve SEO. Light lunch provided. Book your spot online. 12-2 p.m. Circle Technology Collective International, 51 B Killington Ave., Rutland, emcaetano@circletechcollective.com, 802-391-8100.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week. $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Yoga for lunch. Take a break from your busy day. Gentle to moderate Kripalu yoga classes. Classes are seasonally inspired and students are encouraged to modify the practice to meet their needs. $11/$9.90 w card, 12:05-12:55 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics, 56 Howe Street, Rutland, Pali36@aol.com, 802-772-7011.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Sip N Dip Painting Class. Second & fourth Thursday of the month. $30, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Mindful heART Series. Please bring your own mat. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
We’re Muslim, Don’t Panic. An internationally recognized hip-hop dancer, choreographer, and teacher, Amirah Sackett explores and embodies her Muslim-American identity through combining hip-hop movement and Islamic themes. 7 p.m. Casella Theater, 45 Alumni Drive, Castleton.
Anybody Home?. At Home in the World. An environmental and philosophical discussion led by Robert Black. 7-9 p.m. Sparkle Barn, 1509 US-7, Wallingford, stacyaharshman@gmail.com, 8024462044.
RE:Peter. Rutland High School’s Encore Theatre presents: “Re:Peter,” by RHS graduate Andrew Michael Tarr, a science fiction story about aging, high school, long-term friends and powerful drug companies in Rutland, or Killington Valley as it is called in 2040. . $8 adults, $5 seniors/students, 7-9 p.m. Rutland HIgh School Theatre, 22 Stratton Rd., Rutland, cathy.archer@rcpsvt.org, 802-770-1134.
Tai Chi, Yang 24. Low-impact, slow-motion exercise which benefits all people and is safe for people with balance or arthritis issues. 2 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland, 802-775-3855.
Friday
15
November
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 9-11 a.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Creative Space. Bring tools/supplies to create your works of art along with other inspiring artists. Open to all arts: fine arts, quilters, jewelry, musicians, etc. Some supplies available to purchase. Call ahead. Donations appreciated, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Friday Writers Group. All levels and genres welcome to read and discuss their work. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@Chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
OLLI Lecture Series. Rick Winston: “Red Scare in the Green Mountains: Vermont in the McCarthy Era.”. Osher membership or $5 at the door, 1:30-3 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, 802-775-1246.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome. $5 per project, 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Science Colloquium. Every Friday of the fall semester, Castleton Natural Sciences Dept. presents a Science Colloquium. This week: “Metal-Catalyzed Routes to Low-Valent Main Group Fragments” by Dr. Rory Waterman, associate dean and professor of chemistry at UVM. 2-2:50 p.m. Castleton University’s Jeffords Auditorium, 233 South Street, Castleton.
Wing Night. Chicken wings $0.50 each with assorted dips and other fried offerings. Queen of Hearts drawing 6:30 p.m. 5-7 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St., Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Tea Cup Auction. . 5:30-8:30 p.m. Modern Woodmen Hall, 133 Vermont Route 30, Wells, yahsc@comcast.net, 802-287-9200.
Friday Night Open Gym. For athletes to have additional practice time or children who want to be more casual with their gymnastics. Warm-up and games will encourage a cardio workout, while obstacle courses, trampoline circuits and open events will allow children to fine tune their skills. $10 Members/$12 Non Members, 6:45-8:15 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics & Dance Center, 56 Howe Street Bld H , Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Shabbat Services. Services led by Rabbi Shemtov, followed by desserts. 7:30-8:30 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rutlandjewishcenter@aol.com, 802-773-3455.
A Night of One-Acts by Chris Bohjalian. A special stage event and meet-and-greet reception for the acclaimed Vermont author featuring a reading of “Three Deuces (Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner),” by his daughter, Grace Experience, a professional actress and award-winning audio books reader. Benefits the Roof Fund. $25, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dorset Playhouse, 104 Cheney Rd., Dorset, info@dorsetplayers.org, 802-867-5570.
Tinmouth Contra Dance. Dance to the tunes of Roger Kahle and Friends with Richard Hopkins calling. All dances taught, you do not need a partner if you are willing to ask someone to dance. Come at 8 p.m. for a beginner’s lesson to learn the moves. . $10-$12, 8-11 p.m. Tinmouth Community Center, 573 Route 140, Tinmouth, tinmouthdance@gmail.com, 802-881-6775.
Matthew Ames. Also known as “Hillbilly Sound Machine,” Matthew Ames employs some tech in his acoustic show that goes WAY beyond acoustic guitar as he performs pop, rock and today’s hits. 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center St., Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Saturday
16
November
Holiday Craft show. 2 floors of local vendors and goods to choose from, and Chili Cook Off to benefit Sara’s Stories. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Lothrop Elementary school gym, 3447 US Route 7, Pittsford, recreation@pittsfordvermont.com, 802-483-6500.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of yoga experience. Beginners welcome, however, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Annual CES Holiday Craft Fair. Proceeds to benefit the Clarendon Community Complex and Walking Trail. Hot lunch & homemade baked goods will be available for purchase. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Clarendon Elementary School, 84 Grange Hall Road, North Clarendon .
Paramount Rx and Hannaford Free Health Screenings. Stop by a participating Hannaford pharmacy for a free blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol screening. Appointments not necessary; walk-ups are encouraged. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Hannaford Pharmacy, 318 South Main St, Green Mountain Plaza, Rutland, carey@largemouthpr.com, 919-459-6460.
Yoga for the full-figured Goddess. A very gentle floor yoga class for full-figured sized women. $10-12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Let’s Get Crafty. Featuring a hands-on craft experience. $10 preregistered; $15 drop-ins. 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Community Dinner. Traditional harvest dinner with turkey, stuffing, squash, potatoes, peas and beans, pie and cheesecake. Parking available behind the church-owned house across Prospect St. Free will donation. . 5-6:30 p.m. St. Thomas & Grace Church, 19 Conant Sq., Brandon, rmkkmcdonough@gmail.com, 802-247-9253.
51st Annual Wild Game and Chicken & Biscuit Supper. The Pawlet Vol. Fire Department will be holding their 51st Annual Wild Game and Chicken & Biscuit Supper on Saturday, Nov. 16th at the Pawlet Firehouse on Rte. 133 in Pawlet Village. Adults $15 Serving begins at 5:00 pm. For more information call 325-3222 or Fran at 325-3191. $15; children 10-6, $7, 5 and under free., 5 p.m. Pawlet Firehouse, 155 Vt. Rte. 133, Pawlet, tjonespawlet@yahoo.com, 802-325-3382.
sweetsphinx. Brandon’s teen rock band, sweetsphinx, featuring real rock and roll and originals, with Max Crowley of Rutland opening the show, and Brotality out of Pennsylvania playing before sweetsphinx. $5 at the door, 7-9 p.m. Howlin’ Mouse, North Main St., Rutland, Cwright@townofbrandon.com, 802-282-6548.
Melissa D & Friends in Concert. Americana folk/rock artist, Melissa D. is a classically trained vocalist with a distinct voice that immediately sets her apart from the pack. $8, 7:30-9 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, info@brandontownhall.org, 802-247-3971.
Moose Crossing. High-energy jazz, fused with popular funk, rock and blues. A pre-concert dinner is available for $25. Reservations required for dinner and recommended for the show. Venue is BYOB. 802-247-4295 . $20, 7:30-9:45 p.m. Brandon Music, 62 Country Club Road, Brandon.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Learn Japanese Class. Beginners welcome. First and third Saturdays of the month. 2 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 2nd floor, 10 Court Street, Rutland, 802-773-9594/802-483-2628.
Sunday
17
November
Calendar
Basket Raffle. Fair Haven Union High School hosts a basket raffle to support the girl’s varsity basketball team. Doors open at 11 a.m., drawing begins at 1 p.m. $5, 11-3 a.m. Fair Haven Legion, Fair Haven, colouttis@comcast.net, 802-236-3741.
Pet Grief Support Group. . 12-1 p.m. Pyramid Holistic Wellness Center, 120 Merchants Row, Rutland, coughlnb@pyramidvt.com, 802-775-8080.
Messiah Rehearsals. Rutland Area Chorus will present Handel’s “Messiah” on Dec. 8. All are invited to sing in this annual celebration. Rehearsals are Sunday Nov. 10, 17 and 24 and Dec. 1. Mandatory dress rehearsal Dec. 7 from 12:30-2:45 p.m. Scores are available for review before the first rehearsal. . 2-4 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street, Rutland, graceucc@gracechurchvt.org, 802-775-4301.
Ladies’ Night Out Women’s Chorus Fall Concerts. Local women’s choir, directed by Lucy Allen Tenenbaum with Marci Wheeler accompanying on piano and Heidi Soons on harp, will sing a fall program of seasonal music. donation, 3-4:30 p.m. First Baptist Church, 81 Center Street, Rutland, lucytunes@me.com, 802-342-8348.
Book Presentation. “Time Inside,” award-winning poet and counselor Gary Margolis’ seventh book of poems, takes readers into a maximum-security correctional facility, where he volunteered teaching poetry. 3-4:30 p.m. Stone Valley Arts Center at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, stonevalleyartscenter@gmail.com, 802-325-2603.
Pot Luck Dinner and Newcomer Panel. Three couples share the reasons they recently moved to the area to become full-time residents. Find out what attracted them to this rural community, how they hope to contribute, and what challenges they discovered. Bring a dish to share and your own place settings. 5-7 p.m. Pawlet Public Library, 141 School Street, Pawlet, pawletpub@gmail.com, 802-325-3123.
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 5:30-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
The Plumb Bobs Duo. Jonathan Czar and Marcos Levy cover a wide range of music. 7-10 p.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center St., Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Monday
18
November
Calendar
Rutland Baby Cafe. Free drop-in breastfeeding support group. Meets every Monday. Check the RFL calendar for closings due to the observance of holidays or conflicts in schedule. . 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, lcunderhill@rrmc.org, 802-775-1901.
Free Help — Quit Smoking, E cigarettes and JUUL. A group to help quit smoking or vaping. Free Nicotine patches, gum or lozenges. New time every Monday. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Rutland Regional Medical Center- CVPS Leahy confernce center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland , 802-747-3768.
Walking Group for All Ages. Donations appreciated. Donations appreciated, 5:15 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels; beginners welcome. Class incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. Energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Price: $15 drop-in and $130 for a 10 class card., 5:30-6:45 p.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
SVUUSD Superintendent Evaluation Committee Meeting. Executive Session. The Slate Valley Unified Union School District Board Superintendent Evaluation Committee — Executive Session — Monday, November 18, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at the Fair Haven Union High School. . 6-8 p.m. Fair Haven Union High School, 33 Mechanic Street, Fair Haven.
Barstow Unified Union. Regular meeting. 6 p.m. Barstow School, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
SVUUSD Executive Committee Meeting. The Slate Valley Unified Union School District Board Superintendent Evaluation Committee — executive session. 6-8 p.m. Fair Haven Union High School, 33 Mechanic Street, Fair Haven.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Learn to Waltz. Learn to dance in a joyful, social atmosphere, taught by Patti Panebianco. Mondays, Oct. 21 — Nov. 25. Free on Oct.21. $16 community, SVA members $14 drop in or $70/$60 full session, 6-7 p.m. Stone Valley Arts Center at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, stonevalleyartscenter@gmail.com, 802-325-2603.
Tuesday
19
November
Calendar
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Free Help — Quit Smoking, E cigarettes and JUUL. A group to help quit smoking or vaping. Free Nicotine replacement patches, gum or lozenges. Every Tuesday. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Heart Center , 12 Commons Street , Rutland , 802-747-3768.
Kripalu Yoga. As the weather changes with the seasons, ease the built-up stress and tension. Nourish your body with therapeutic movement in this healing environment. $15 — $100, 12-1 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week. $5 per project, 3:15-5 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Gentle Yoga for Adults. Taught by Cristy Murphy. $10 per class with a percentage to benefit the library. 5:45-6:45 p.m. Chittenden Public Library, 223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden, chittendenpl@gmail.com, 802-773-3531.
Yomassage. A deeply relaxing fusion of receiving massage while supported in restorative yoga postures. . 6-7:15 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Rutland Area Toastmasters. Learn public speaking, listening and leadership skills on first and third Tuesdays. 6-7:30 p.m. Courcelle Bldg, North St. Extension, Rutland, skibill11@comcast.net, 802-775-6929.
DivorceCare. A faith-based program to equip individuals to deal with divorce and separation-related struggles. Group discussion, video segment and workbook segment. Join in anytime during the 13-week program. $20 workbook fee, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Life Center @ Calvary Bible Church, 190 Grove Street, Rutland, cbcoffice@cbcvt.org, 802-775-0358.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, services available and next step toward helping loved ones. Trained counselor present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, West St. entrance, Rutland, 802-775-4301.
Wednesday
20
November
Calendar
RSVP Veterans Connections Program. A presentation on fuel assistance for veterans and active service members. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Calvary Bible Church, 2 Meadow Ln., Rutland, maryesarsvp@gmail.com, 802-775-8220.
Red Cross Blood Drive. Come donate and bring a friend! Schedule an appointment today using the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). We have homemade soups, sandwiches, cookies and other snacks for all donors. . 12-5 p.m. Furnace Brook Wesleyan Church, 67 Gecha Lane, Pittsford, bostonfan802@yahoo.com, 802-779-1197.
SVA’s Script Writers Workshop. Weekly workshop for college-aged on up individuals who wish to hone their skills in writing stage plays and screenplays, led by Karen Klami. Email with “SVA Script Writers” in the subject line to confirm. $10 registration, $5 per session, 1-4 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com.
Open Studio Hub. Draw, paint, craft, do homework, listen to music, read, create a book club, chess club, music club, writer’s/poetry club, and more. Extended hours when classes in session. 3-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
RNESU School Board Meeting. Regular meeting. 5:15-6 p.m. OVUHS Library, 2997 Franklin St., Brandon, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Meat Bingo. Bingo for meat prizes. $8, 6-7 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St., Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
OV Unified Union. Regular meeting. 6 p.m. OVUHS Library, 2997 Franklin St., Brandon, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Open Figure Drawing. With Dick Weis and Phil Whitman, every other Wednesday. $8, 6-8 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, stonevalleyartcenter@gmail.com.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
FHUHS Building Tour. Slate Valley Unified Union School District invites the community to a tour of Fair Haven Union High School, an opportunity to see facilities needs, learn about the Slate Valley Innovation Project, and ask questions. Meet in the FHUHS Library. . 6:30 p.m. Fair Haven Union High School , 33 Mechanic Street, Fair Haven, jburlette@svuvt.org, 802-265-4905.
Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University. A step-by-step group instruction format (discussion, video and workbook) on how to create a budget, pay off debt, spend wisely, give generously and save for the future. Cost includes a 1-year FPU membership with access to online tools and forms. $109, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Life Center at Calvary Bible Church, 190 Grove Street, Rutland,, cbcoffice@cbcvt.org, 802-775-0358.
Thursday
21
November
Calendar
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week. $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Yoga for lunch. Take a break from your busy day. Gentle to moderate Kripalu yoga classes. Classes are seasonally inspired and students are encouraged to modify the practice to meet their needs. $11/$9.90 w card, 12:05-12:55 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics, 56 Howe Street, Rutland, Pali36@aol.com, 802-772-7011.
The Fortnightly. Historian LIncoln Fenn discusses the history of Grace Congregational Church since 1950. 2-3 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, Center and Court St., Rutland, bck4237@hotmail.com, 802-775-2249.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Advisory Council on Child Poverty & Strengthening Families. Your opinion matters! Join us to share your ideas on the challenges facing Vermonters in poverty today, and what will help them move out of poverty. Chili & corn bread, hot dogs & refreshments. Kids activities. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Rutland Intermediate-Middle School, 67 Library Ave., Rutland, vloomis@broc.org, 802-665-1721.
Early History of Railroading in Clarendon. Matt Rockwell will give a talk on the early history of railroading in Clarendon at the Historical Society of Clarendon meeting. He will bring some artifacts to share. 6-7 p.m. Clarendon Town Hall, 279 Middle Road, Clarendon, bunderhill53@gmail.com, 802-438-4990.
Figure Drawing Class. Live model, drawing benches, boards & easels. Bring your own drawing materials. First & Third Thursday of the month. $15, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Ukulele Club. Newcomers welcome. Beginners session at 6 p.m. Bring your own ukulele and a music stand. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main Street, Castleton, 802-345-9100.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Mindful heART Series. Please bring your own mat. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Peter and the Starcatcher. Presented by Mill River Union High School’s Stage 40. $10, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Mill River Union High School, 2321 Middle Rd., North Clarendon, sruck@millriverschools.org.
Classes Workshops Continuing Education
Tai Chi, Yang 24. Low-impact, slow-motion exercise which benefits all people and is safe for people with balance or arthritis issues. 2 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland, 802-775-3855.
Friday
22
November
Calendar
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 9-11 a.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Creative Space. Bring tools/supplies to create your works of art along with other inspiring artists. Open to all arts: fine arts, quilters, jewelry, musicians, etc. Some supplies available to purchase. Call ahead. Donations appreciated, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Friday Writers Group. All levels and genres welcome to read and discuss their work. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@Chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
OLLI Lecture Series. Nordic Harmoni: Scandinavian Songfest and Rutland OLLI’s 500th Lecture Celebration. Osher membership or $5 at the door, 1:30-3 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, 802-775-1246.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome. $5 per project, 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Science Colloquium. Every Friday of the fall semester, Castleton Natural Sciences Dept. presents a Science Colloquium. This week: “Careers in Health Care — Focus on Optometry” by Randy Brooks, O.D. . 2-2:50 p.m. Castleton University’s Jeffords Auditorium, 233 South Street, Castleton.
OMS Ski & Snowboard Swap. New and used gear at great prices — everything you need to get out on the hill this season. Proceeds benefit the Okemo Mountain School. 4-7 p.m. Jackson Gore Inn, 111 Jacksons Gore Rd., Ludlow, abillings@okemomountainschool.org, 802-228-1514.
Queen of Hearts Drawing. Every Friday. Drawing at 630 p.m. 6-6:30 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Friday Night Open Gym. For athletes to have additional practice time or children who want to be more casual with their gymnastics. Warm-up and games will encourage a cardio workout, while obstacle courses, trampoline circuits and open events will allow children to fine tune their skills. $10 Members/$12 Non Members, 6:45-8:15 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics & Dance Center, 56 Howe Street Bld H , Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Literary Open Mic. Poets, storytellers, spoken word artists in all genres are invited to perform original pieces, classics or other favorites. Hosted by David Mook and other special guests. Fourth Friday of each month. 7-9 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, davidmook@aol.com, 802-884-8052.
Rebecca Hall and Ken Anderson: Hungrytown. Come see this fantastic folk duo in this intimate, family-friendly venue with great acoustics. Some table seating available and refreshments for purchase are offered. $12/advance/ $15/door, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Upper Valley, 320 US Rt 5 South, Norwich, Office@uucuv.org, 802-649-8828.
Peter and the Starcatcher. Presented by Mill River Union High School’s Stage 40. $10, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Mill River Union High School, 2321 Middle Rd., North Clarendon, sruck@millriverschools.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.