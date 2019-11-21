Thursday
21
November
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week. $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Yoga for lunch. Take a break from your busy day. Gentle to moderate Kripalu yoga classes. Classes are seasonally inspired and students are encouraged to modify the practice to meet their needs. $11/$9.90 w card, 12:05-12:55 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics, 56 Howe Street, Rutland, Pali36@aol.com, 802-772-7011.
The Fortnightly. Historian Lincoln Fenn discusses the history of Grace Congregational Church since 1950. 2-3 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, Center and Court St., Rutland, bck4237@hotmail.com, 802-775-2249.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Advisory Council on Child Poverty & Strengthening Families. Your opinion matters. Share your ideas on the challenges facing Vermonters in poverty today, and what will help them move out of poverty. Chili & corn bread, hot dogs & refreshments. Kids activities. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Rutland Intermediate-Middle School, 67 Library Ave., Rutland, vloomis@broc.org, 802-665-1721.
Early History of Railroading in Clarendon. Matt Rockwell will give a talk on the early history of railroading in Clarendon at the Historical Society of Clarendon meeting. He will bring some artifacts to share. 6-7 p.m. Clarendon Town Hall, 279 Middle Road, Clarendon, bunderhill53@gmail.com, 802-438-4990.
Figure Drawing Class. Live model, drawing benches, boards & easels. Bring your own drawing materials. First & Third Thursday of the month. $15, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
International Folk Dancing. All dances will be taught. Experience and partners not necessary. Bring dry shoes for dancing. Ring the bell if door is locked. 6:30-8 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@RutlandJewishCenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Ukulele Club. Newcomers welcome. Beginners session at 6 p.m. Bring your own ukulele and a music stand. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Castleton Community Center, 2108 Main Street, Castleton, 802-345-9100.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Mindful heART Series. Please bring your own mat. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Panel to Discuss Slavery Amendment. A forum discussion of PR.2, a bill which would create a Vermont constitutional amendment clarifying the prohibition on slavery and indentured servitude. 7 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@naacprutland.org, 802-342-4755.
Peter and the Starcatcher. Presented by Mill River Union High School’s Stage 40. $10, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Mill River Union High School, 2321 Middle Rd., North Clarendon, sruck@millriverschools.org.
Tai Chi, Yang 24. Low-impact, slow-motion exercise which benefits all people and is safe for people with balance or arthritis issues. Free, 2 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland, 802-775-3855.
Friday
22
November
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Creative Space. Bring tools/supplies to create your works of art along with other inspiring artists. Open to all arts: fine arts, quilters, jewelry, musicians, etc. Some supplies available to purchase. Call ahead. Donations appreciated, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Friday Writers Group. The Friday Writers. This group of writers of all genres and levels meets weekly to read and discuss their work. All interested writers are welcome. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, thefridaywriters@gmail.com, 802-775-0356.
OLLI Lecture Series. Nordic Harmoni: Scandinavian Songfest and Rutland OLLI’s 500th Lecture Celebration. Osher membership or $5 at the door, 1:30-3 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, 802-775-1246.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome. $5 per project, 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Science Colloquium. Every Friday of the fall semester, Castleton Natural Sciences Dept. presents a Science Colloquium. This week: “Careers in Health Care — Focus on Optometry” by Randy Brooks, O.D. . 2-2:50 p.m. Castleton University’s Jeffords Auditorium, 233 South Street, Castleton.
Tag Sale — donations and sale. To benefit Habitat for Humanity of Rutland County. Collection on Friday at the back of cafeteria at Rutland High School 2 — 6 p.m. Sale on Saturday. Rutland High School, 22 Stratton Road, Rutland, jennie.gartner@Rcpsvt.org, 802-770-1016.
OMS Ski & Snowboard Swap. New and used gear at great prices — everything you need to get out on the hill this season. Proceeds benefit the Okemo Mountain School. 4-7 p.m. Jackson Gore Inn, 111 Jacksons Gore Rd., Ludlow, abillings@okemomountainschool.org, 802-228-1514.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Queen of Hearts Drawing. Every Friday. Drawing at 6:30 p.m. 6-6:30 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Friday Night Open Gym. For athletes to have additional practice time or children who want to be more casual with their gymnastics. $10 members/$12 non-members, 6:45-8:15 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics & Dance Center, 56 Howe Street Bld H , Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Ceciliafest Organ Concert. A diverse program of organ music from 16th — 20th century. Celebrating 25th anniversary of the dedication of the Russell Organ, in honor of St. Cecilia, patronnes of music and musicians. free will offering, 7 p.m. Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 18 Lincoln Avenue, Rutland, llmrmusic@vermontel.net, 802-353-0438.
Literary Open Mic. Poets, storytellers, spoken word artists in all genres are invited to perform original pieces, classics or other favorites. Hosted by David Mook and other special guests. Fourth Friday of each month. 7-9 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, davidmook@aol.com, 802-884-8052.
Peter and the Starcatcher. Presented by Mill River Union High School’s Stage 40. $10, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Mill River Union High School, 2321 Middle Rd., North Clarendon, sruck@millriverschools.org.
Saturday
23
November
OMS Ski & Snowboard Swap. New and used gear at great prices — everything you need to get out on the hill this season. Proceeds benefit the Okemo Mountain School. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jackson Gore Inn, 111 Jacksons Gore Rd., Ludlow, abillings@okemomountainschool.org, 802-228-1514.
Holiday Bazaar. Get ready for the holiday season with a variety of high-quality items from local crafters, vendors and home-based businesses. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Rutland Area Christian School, 112 Lincoln Ave., Rutland, lcote@racsonline.org, 802-775-0709.
Christmas Craft Fair & Basket Raffle. Start your holiday shopping by supporting local vendors. Basket raffle, silent auction, baked goods and more. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. St. Alphonsus Parish Hall, 2918 US Route 7, Pittsford, SarahLynneCarrara@gmail.com.
Tag Sale — donations and sale. To benefit Habitat for Humanity of Rutland County. Collection on Friday at the back of cafeteria at Rutland High School 2 — 6 p.m. Sale on Saturday. . 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Rutland High School, 22 Stratton Road, Rutland, jennie.gartner@Rcpsvt.org, 802-770-1016.
Basket Raffle & Christmas Craft Fair. Vermont crafters and vendors, delicious homemade food, basket raffle and silent auction. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. St. Alphonsus Parrish Hall, 2918 Route 7, Pittsford, bcarrara6279@gmail.com, 802-558-9656.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of yoga experience. Beginners welcome, however, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Christmas Bazaar, Soup & Sandwich Luncheon & Bake Sale. H and-crafted items created by members of Sylvia’s Circle. Contributions and names are invited for Memory Roses for the Christmas tree. Proceeds support local charities. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Poultney United Methodist Church, 108 Main Street, Poultney, (518)-642-2120.
Shabbat Service led by Rabbi Shemtov. Services will be followed by a light kiddush. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, rutlandjewishcenter@aol.com, 802-773-3455.
Ladies’ Night Out Women’s Chorus Christmas Caroling 2019. Four weekly practices to prepare for Christmas caroling on Dec. 14. 10-11:30 a.m. Lucy F. Tenenbaum (home studio), 196 Killington Avenue, Rutland, lucytunes@me.com, 802-342-8348.
Annual Holiday Craft Fair. More than 25 vendors selling a variety of gifts. Concession area will be serving lunch options. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The Gables at East Mountain, 200 Gables Place, Rutland, 802-770-5263.
Yoga for the full-figured Goddess. A very gentle floor yoga class for full-figured sized women. $10-12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Community Luncheon. Turkey noodle casserole with side dishes of butternut squash and salad, capped off with a yummy dessert. free; donations gratefully accepted, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Trinity Episcopal Church, 85 West Street, Rutland, office@trinitychurchrutland.org, 802-775-4368.
Sound and Vibration for Wellness. Explore the impact of sound on the body, learn about binaural beats, and learn techniques to incorporate sound into your daily routine for overall wellness. $35, 2-4 p.m. Pyramid Holistic Wellness Center, 120 Merchants Row, Rutland, coughlinb@pyramidvt.com, 802-775-8080.
Compost Workshop. Learn the basics of backyard composting, including reducing food waste at holiday meals, building DIY composters, and composting in winter. 3-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, carld@rcswd.com, 802-775-7209.
50th Annual Game Supper. All you can eat. Serving 4 p.m. until all are served. Early birds welcomed. All proceeds benefit the Tinmouth Volunteer Fire Department. $20; $10 children 6-12 and under 6 free., 4-6 p.m. Tinmouth Community Center, 573 Route 140, Tinmouth, vtsjohnson@icloud.com, 802-446-2498.
Puppet Show, Stories, Potluck. Sandglass Theater of Putney will present a puppet show, followed by local stories and a potluck dinner. Donations welcome, 5 p.m. Russelville Schoolhouse, 18 Crown Point Road, Shrewsbury, jackcrowther926@yahoo.com, 802-775-1182.
Paint N Sip/Basket Raffle. Create a piece of artwork for your home or a loved one. Paint, sip and possibly win a basket. Fee includes raffle tickets, additional tickets and sips available for purchase. Light snacks provided. Please RSVP to Jordan Miles @802-558-4761 or jmiles290@gmail.com. $40, 5:05 p.m. Rutland American Legion Post 31, 33 Washington Street, Rutland, cathyhmiles@gmail.com, 802-236-2590.
Hungrytown. The folk duo “Hungrytown” perform in a coffeehouse-style concert. Learn more about their music at www.hungrytown.net. $12 advance/$15 door, 7-9:30 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Church of Rutland, 117 West. St., Rutland, uvt@myfairpoint.net, 802-775-0850.
Second Annual Vermont Vocal Competition. After last year’s highly successful competition, Barn Opera brings back the most talented emerging operatic artist. Singers will compete for monetary prizes and performance opportunities with Barn Opera and other regional organizations. $20, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Brandon Town Hall, 1 Conant Square, Brandon, info@brandontownhall.org, 802-247-3971.
Peter and the Starcatcher. Presented by Mill River Union High School’s Stage 40. $10, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Mill River Union High School, 2321 Middle Rd., North Clarendon, sruck@millriverschools.org.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
The heART of Cooking. Aspiring chefs will explore culinary arts from creating delicious treats to presenting them. Plus, themed table decorations and tablescapes to make any occasion special. $10 preregistered; $15 drop-ins. 11-12:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Holiday Bazaar. Crafts, baked goods, more than 30 raffle items and white elephant tables. All proceeds benefits St. John the Baptist church. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. St. John the Baptist, Main Street, Castleton, 468-2446.
Sunday
24
November
Breakfast. Public welcome to last Sunday of the month breakfasts. 7.50, 8-11 a.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
OMS Ski & Snowboard Swap. New and used gear at great prices — everything you need to get out on the hill this season. Proceeds benefit the Okemo Mountain School. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Jackson Gore Inn, 111 Jacksons Gore Rd., Ludlow, abillings@okemomountainschool.org, 802-228-1514.
4th Sunday Yoga. Start your week off with a gentle/moderate yoga practice. Paula is a Kripalu teacher and her classes are seasonally inspired. Classes include postures, breath work, meditation and relaxation. $13/$11.70 w card, 9:30-10:45 a.m. Cobra Gymnastics & Dance Center, 56 Howe Street, Building H, Rutland, Pali36@aol.com, 802-772-7011.
Messiah Rehearsals. Rutland Area Chorus will present Handel’s “Messiah” on Dec. 8. All are invited to sing in this annual celebration. Rehearsals are Sunday Nov. 10, 17 and 24 and Dec. 1. Mandatory dress rehearsal Dec. 7 from 12:30-2:45 p.m. Scores are available for review before the first rehearsal. . 2-4 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court Street, Rutland, graceucc@gracechurchvt.org, 802-775-4301.
Klezmer Group. Anyone playing an instrument is welcome to join us. 4-6 p.m. Rutland Jewish Center, 96 Grove Street, Rutland, office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 5:30-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Julia Rose. A musical adventurer who weaves her vocal riffs in with the sounds of many stringed instruments, creating a smooth yet intricate blend of folk, pop and jazz genres. 7-10 p.m. Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center St., Rutland, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Monday
25
November
Rutland Baby Cafe. Free drop-in breastfeeding support group. Meets every Monday. Check the RFL calendar for closings due to the observance of holidays or conflicts in schedule. . 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rutland Free Library, 10 Court Street, Rutland, lcunderhill@rrmc.org, 802-775-1901.
Free Help — Quit Smoking, E cigarettes and JUUL. A group to help quit smoking or vaping. Free Nicotine patches, gum or lozenges. New time every Monday. 4:30-5:30 p.m. Rutland Regional Medical Center- CVPS Leahy confernce center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland , 802-747-3768.
Walking Group for All Ages. Donations appreciated. Donations appreciated, 5:15 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
RNESU Negotiations Committee Mtg. & Session with Association. Special meeting — teacher negotiations. 5:30 p.m. OVUHS Library, 2997 Franklin St., Brandon, mpiper@rnesu.org, 802-247-5757.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels; beginners welcome. Class incorporates Asana, pranayama (breath work) and deep relaxation. Energy level is between moderate to vigorous. Price: $15 drop-in and $130 for a 10 class card., 5:30-6:45 p.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
American Legion Auxiliary Meeting. 6 p.m. Light food and social time; 6:30 p.m. meeting for all members; Guest is Janet Osmer, VA & R Chair. 6-7:30 p.m. American Legion Post 31, 33 Washington Street, Rutland, 802-236-3324.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Learn to Waltz. Learn to dance in a joyful, social atmosphere, taught by Patti Panebianco. Mondays, Oct. 21 — Nov. 25. Free on Oct.21. $16 community, SVA members $14 drop in or $70/$60 full session, 6-7 p.m. Stone Valley Arts Center at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, stonevalleyartscenter@gmail.com, 802-325-2603.
Traditional Ecumenical Thanksgiving Worship Service. Clergy from multiple Poultney denominations officiate. The ecumenical choir will sing. All who enjoy choral singing and four-part harmony are invited to participate. Non-perishable goods benefit of Poultney Food Shelf welcomed. 7-8:30 p.m. Welsh Presbyterian Church, 42 Grove Street (Route 30), Poultney, (802)-325-3594.
Tuesday
26
November
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
VeggieVanGo. The Vermont Foodbank’s VeggieVanGo program provides FREE fresh, healthy veggies and fruits for low-income Vermonters. . 9-10 a.m. CVPS/Leahy Community Education Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, info@vermontfoodbank.org.
Free Help — Quit Smoking, E cigarettes and JUUL. A group to help quit smoking or vaping. Free Nicotine replacement patches, gum or lozenges. Every Tuesday. 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Heart Center , 12 Commons Street , Rutland , 802-747-3768.
Yomassage. A deeply relaxing fusion of receiving massage while supported in restorative yoga postures. . 12-1:15 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week. $5 per project, 3:15-5 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Kripalu Yoga. As the weather changes with the seasons, ease the built-up stress and tension. Nourish your body with therapeutic movement in this healing environment. $15 — $100, 6-7 p.m. Petra’s Wellness Studio, Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue, Building 3, Rutland, PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.
Rutland Caregiver Support Group. A safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons living with Alzheimer’s or a related form of dementia. 6-7 p.m. Rutland Regional Medical Center, CVPS/Leahy Conference Center, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, anchurchillboutwell@alz.org, 802-468-5000.
Rutland City Board of School Commissioners. Regular meeting of the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners. 6:30 p.m. Longfellow Administration Building, 6 Church Street, Rutland, bkapitan@rcpsvt.org, 802-786-1996.
DivorceCare. A faith-based program to equip individuals to deal with divorce and separation-related struggles. Group discussion, video segment and workbook segment. Join in anytime during the 13-week program. $20 workbook fee, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Life Center @ Calvary Bible Church, 190 Grove Street, Rutland, cbcoffice@cbcvt.org, 802-775-0358.
Wits End Support Group. A free, open and confidential peer support group for families to learn about the signs and symptoms of drug use, services available and next step toward helping loved ones. Trained counselor present. 6:30-8 p.m. Grace Congregational Church, West St. entrance, Rutland, 802-775-4301.
Wednesday
27
November
SVA’s Script Writers Workshop. Weekly workshop for college-aged on up individuals who wish to hone their skills in writing stage plays and screenplays, led by Karen Klami. Email with “SVA Script Writers” in the subject line to confirm. $10 registration, $5 per session, 1-4 p.m. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main Street, Poultney, karenklami@gmail.com.
Open Studio Hub. Draw, paint, craft, do homework, listen to music, read, create a book club, chess club, music club, writer’s/poetry club, and more. Extended hours when classes in session. 3-6 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Thursday
28
November
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Neshobe Pie Gobbler Fun Run & Walk. Create a new Thanksgiving morning tradition — Run, walk, stroll with a chance to win your Thanksgiving Day pie. Every 10th finisher plus the winning male and female receives a freshly made pie. Approx. 3 miles, rain/snow or shine. Proceeds benefit Brandon Recreation Department. $20-30, 8-11 a.m. Neshobe Golf Club, 224 Town Farm Road, Brandon, maplerunmarketing@gmail.com, 802-989-6980.
Pottery. Express your creativity with clay and create whatever you would like. Join in fellowship with others in a safe and sober environment. Twice a week. $5 per project, 12-2 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Diabetes Prevention Program. Year-long lifestyle change program for anyone at risk of Type 2 Diabetes. Learn to make small changes surrounding nutrition and exercise. 4-5 p.m. Godnick Adult Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland, klneary@rrmc.org, 802-776-5507.
Breaking Bread. Free Community meal open to all. Complete with main dish and beverages made at the church, and side dishes and desserts brought in as potluck items. Come and bring a friend. 5-6:30 p.m. Rutland United Methodist Church, 60 Strongs Avenue, Rutland, rutlandumc@aol.com, 802-773-2460.
Sip N Dip Painting Class. Second & fourth Thursday of the month. $30, 6-8 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Yoga for the Mindful heART. Mindful heART Series. Please bring your own mat. $5, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Tai Chi, Yang 24. Low-impact, slow-motion exercise which benefits all people and is safe for people with balance or arthritis issues. 2 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North Street Extension, Rutland, 802-775-3855.
Friday
29
November
Meditation Group. Silent meditation in the Zen Buddhist tradition. Instruction provided. Regular group, meeting four times a week. Donations appreciated, 7:15-7:45 a.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Trot it Off 5K Walk/Run. Perfect for the avid runner or the recreational walker hoping to burn off calories from that extra serving of Thanksgiving pie. The Tots Trot, a kids’ fun race for ages 10 and younger, takes place just before the 5K and is $10. Registration at 8:30 a.m. . $25 advance, $30 day of race, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Jackson Gore Inn, 111 Jacksons Gore Rd., Ludlow, kfoster@okemomountainschool.org, 802-228-1514.
Creative Space. Bring tools/supplies to create your works of art along with other inspiring artists. Open to all arts: fine arts, quilters, jewelry, musicians, etc. Some supplies available to purchase. Call ahead. Donations appreciated, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, info@chaffeeartcenter.org, 802-775-0356.
Storytime. Weekly stories, songs, and crafts. 10:30-11 a.m. Sherburne Memorial Library, 2998 River Road, Killington, youthservices@sherburnelibrary.org, 802-558-3663.
Friday Writers Group. The Friday Writers. This group of writers of all genres and levels meets weekly to read and discuss their work. All interested writers are welcome. Free will donation, 12-2 p.m. Chaffee Art Center, 16 South Main Street, Rutland, thefridaywriters@gmail.com, 802-775-0356.
Woodburning. Come try your hand at woodburning and create a beautiful piece of art to take home. All supplies provided. Everyone welcome. $5 per project, 1:30-3 p.m. Turning Point Center of Rutland, Rutland, krisharvey85@gmail.com, 802-773-6010.
Open Studio Pottery. Open studio drop-in or punch pass options. Create independently or get peer pottery support from fellow participants. Ages 14+; under 14 must be accompanied by adult. . $10/ visit, 6-8 p.m. Courcelle Building, 16 North St. Extension, Rutland, info@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
Queen of Hearts Drawing. Every Friday. Drawing at 630 p.m. 6-6:30 p.m. VFW Post 648 Rutland, 15 Wales St, Rutland, Denise@DeniseByers.com, 802-775-6892.
Friday Night Open Gym. For athletes to have additional practice time or children who want to be more casual with their gymnastics. $10 members/$12 non-members, 6:45-8:15 p.m. Cobra Gymnastics & Dance Center, 56 Howe Street Bld H , Rutland, cobravt@me.com, 802-772-7011.
Saturday
30
November
Downtown Rutland Holiday Stroll. Sales, treats and activities on Small Business Saturday leading up to the annual Tree Lighting. Watch “The Grinch” for free at The Paramount Theatre at 10 a.m. and meet Santa 2:30 to 5 p.m. with crafts and candy canes in the Fox Room at Rutland Free Library. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Downtown Rutland, nikki@downtownrutland.com, 802-773-9380.
Yoga Prana Shakti. Open to all levels of yoga experience. Beginners welcome, however, the energy level is between moderate to vigorous. $10-12, 9-10:15 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Ladies’ Night Out Women’s Chorus Christmas Caroling 2019. Four weekly practices to prepare for Christmas caroling on Dec. 14. 10-11:30 a.m. Lucy F. Tenenbaum (home studio), 196 Killington Avenue, Rutland, lucytunes@me.com, 802-342-8348.
Yoga for the full-figured Goddess. A very gentle floor yoga class for full-figured sized women. $10-12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Therapydia, 155 Woodstock Avenue, Rutland, linacloffe@hotmail.com, 802-499-8038.
Maple View Farm Alpacas Holiday Open House. Learn about alpacas, raised for breeding as well as their luxurious fiber. Visit the fiber mill and see a demonstration of the FeltLOOM, used to make felted fabric. . 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Maple View Farm Alpacas, 185 Adams Rd., Brandon, mvfalpacas@gmail.com, 802-247-5412.
Downtown Rutland Tree Lighting. Mayor Dave Allaire will speak as Santa arrives by fire truck to light the tree. Free hot chocolate, free holiday specs to the first 200 attendees. . 5:30-6 p.m. Depot Park, 15 Evelyn Street, Rutland, nikki@downtownrutland.com, 802-773-9380.
Karaoke 101 with Tenacious T. Whether you can sing or not, you can at Karaoke 101. 9:30 p.m. Hide-A-Way-Tavern, 42 Center Street, Rutland, ziggyjagger@gmail.com.
