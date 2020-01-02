Library Book Sale
January 3 & 4, 10 a.m.
Rutland Free Library
10 Court Street, Rutland
Thousands of organized, gently used books, CDs and puzzles for all ages, most $0.25 to $3. This month’s BOGO: household organization, nutrition & health, diet and fitness. cindylouvt@myfairpoint.net, 802-770-1068.
First-Friday
Open Mic
January 3, 7 — 9 p.m.
Unitarian Universalist Church
117 West Street, Rutland
Hosted by Bruce Douglas. Limited number of performances. First come, first served. Email to sign up for a 12-minute spot. greyscot@hotmail.com, 802-483-6892.
Pete’s Posse
January 8, 7 — 9 p.m.
Wallingford Town Hall
75 School Street, Wallingford
Twin fiddles over guitar and pounding foot percussion, as well as other instruments and vocal harmonies. Suggested donation $10 to $15 per person. townadmin@wallingfordvt.com, 802-446-2872.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.