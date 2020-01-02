Library Book Sale

January 3 & 4, 10 a.m.

Rutland Free Library

10 Court Street, Rutland

Thousands of organized, gently used books, CDs and puzzles for all ages, most $0.25 to $3. This month’s BOGO: household organization, nutrition & health, diet and fitness. cindylouvt@myfairpoint.net, 802-770-1068.

First-Friday

Open Mic

January 3, 7 — 9 p.m.

Unitarian Universalist Church

117 West Street, Rutland

Hosted by Bruce Douglas. Limited number of performances. First come, first served. Email to sign up for a 12-minute spot. greyscot@hotmail.com, 802-483-6892.

Pete’s Posse

January 8, 7 — 9 p.m.

Wallingford Town Hall

75 School Street, Wallingford

Twin fiddles over guitar and pounding foot percussion, as well as other instruments and vocal harmonies. Suggested donation $10 to $15 per person. townadmin@wallingfordvt.com, 802-446-2872.

