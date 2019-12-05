Castleton University Jazz Ensemble

December 8, 2 p.m.

Casella Theater

45 Alumni Drive, Castleton

Jazz through the years, from swing to funk. Directed by Michael Craner. $10, children $5, marisa.valent@castleton.edu, 802-468-1424.

Holiday Party and Small Art Auction

December 8, 4-6 p.m.

Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill

145 E. Main St., Poultney

A community sing-along with the Harry Drum Jazz Trio. Auction of 60 original art pieces on exhibit in the current “Small Works” show, elschmidt1@vermontel.net, 802-325-2603.

Sip & Paint

December 12, 6-8 p.m.

Long Trail School Art Room

1045 Kirby Hollow Road, Dorset

Welcome winter with a colorful scene titled “Worcester Hill” by Vermont artist Woody Jackson. Enjoy wine and cheese while Anharad Llewelyn leads you through the steps of good composition and color theory. $35 (includes materials), greenmountainacademy@gmail.com, 802-867-0111.

