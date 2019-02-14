Short films night

February 15, 7-8 p.m.

Sparkle Barn

1509 US-7, Wallingford

Hand-picked short films, videos and clips create an off-beat, totally unique and inspiring hour-long viewing experience. Shown in the loft event space. This month’s theme: “Grit — stories of courage and resolve.” Popcorn included, info@thesparklebarnshop.com, 802-446-2044.

The Black Kungfu Experience

February 16, 10:30 a.m.

Rutland Free Library, 10 Court St, Rutland,

The public is invited to join the Rutland-area branch of the NAACP for a free screening of “The Black Kungfu Experience,” exploring the intersection of African American and Asian cultures, hastevenson9@gmail.com, 802-353-0998.

David Wax Museum

February 16, 7 p.m.

Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm

705 Main Street, Weston

A folk and roots rock band blending traditional Mexican Son music with Americana in what they call “Mexo-Americana.”

