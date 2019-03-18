13th annual Soup Bowls for Hunger
March 21, 4:45-8 p.m.
Rutland High School cafeteria
22 Stratton Road, Rutland
Enjoy a bowl of soup, crackers, roll, dessert and beverage and choose your own handcrafted bowl. Two seatings (4:45 and 6:15 p.m.). $20, tickets must be purchased in advance. To benefit local food shelves, LuviaWeb@gmail.com, 802-483-6891.
Medical Marijuana presentation
March 22, 1:30-3 p.m.
Godnick Center, 1 Deer Street, Rutland
Ada Puches, community outreach coordinator for Champlain Valley Dispensary/Southern Vermont Wellness, will address questions and give a slide presentation about Vermont’s Medical Marijuana Program. $5 or Osher Membership, leerohe@vermontel.net, 802-492-2300.
An Evening of One-Act Plays
March 22 & 23, 7-9 p.m.
Sparkle Barn
1509 US-7, Wallingford
An evening of provocative adult theater. Two one-act plays by Stacy Harshman, “The Portraits of Vivian” and “Ghosting and the Sex Pillow.” $15, info@thesparklebarnshop.com, 802-446-2044.
