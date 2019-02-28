Art Crawl
March 1, 10:30-11 a.m.
The Hyde Collection
161 Warren Street, Glens Falls
First Friday of the month, babies and their caregivers are invited to play and learn in the Museum, adminassist@hydecollection.org, 518-792-1761
The John Lackard Blues Band
March 1, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.
Hide-A-Way Tavern
42 Center Street, Rutland
John Lackard has been playing the blues all his life touring all over New England, with a stint with Sam the Sham, sit-ins with James Cotton, Jimmy Rogers and Bob Margolin, ziggyjagger@gmail.com, 802-558-9580.
Love Your (Snake and Lizard) Neighbors
March 3, 4-5:30 p.m.
Fair Haven Inn
5 Adams Street, Fair Haven
Science Pub with Jim Andrews, herpetologist and developer of Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas, mlmolnar3@gmail.com, 802-468-5125.
