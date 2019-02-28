Art Crawl

March 1, 10:30-11 a.m.

The Hyde Collection

161 Warren Street, Glens Falls

First Friday of the month, babies and their caregivers are invited to play and learn in the Museum, adminassist@hydecollection.org, 518-792-1761

The John Lackard Blues Band

March 1, 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.

Hide-A-Way Tavern

42 Center Street, Rutland

John Lackard has been playing the blues all his life touring all over New England, with a stint with Sam the Sham, sit-ins with James Cotton, Jimmy Rogers and Bob Margolin, ziggyjagger@gmail.com, 802-558-9580.

Love Your (Snake and Lizard) Neighbors

March 3, 4-5:30 p.m.

Fair Haven Inn

5 Adams Street, Fair Haven

Science Pub with Jim Andrews, herpetologist and developer of Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas, mlmolnar3@gmail.com, 802-468-5125.

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.