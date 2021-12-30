The Rutland City Police Department’s annual award ceremony on Thursday recognized times officers went above and beyond in dangerous circumstances or to help people in crisis, but not all recipients ride in a cruiser and make arrests.
James Mumford, who works for the city’s department of public works, was given a citation for pulling someone from a burning car in February 2019, and Ryan Brady, an evidence custodian, was given a meritorious service award.
Mumford pulled a driver whose car had crashed on River Street out of the burning vehicle after seeing the crash when he was on his way to a shift of salting icy roads.
An Army veteran and firefighter for West Rutland and Clarendon, Mumford said he was in a room with some “great people” during the ceremony at Lincoln Place in Rutland.
On that night, Mumford said he didn’t really think about his safety.
“I saw something happen as I was coming to work and the next thing you know, I saw the vehicle crash into a tree and realized as I was starting to drive by that the car was on fire. I saw movement in there (and thought,) ‘Oh, man.’ I pulled over and he was trying to get out of the driver’s seat. I just grabbed a hold of him and pulled him out,” he said.
Sean Sargeant, chair of the Rutland Police Commission, said the goal of the awards event, which was postponed last year, was to honor the men and women who serve as law-enforcement officers locally. On Thursday, the honorees included some members of the Rutland Town Police Department.
“We want to have this event so that their wives and spouses, husbands, children can come out as we thank (the officers) for their service,” he said.
Cmdr. David LaChance, who was given a standing ovation when Chief Brian Kilcullen said LaChance, who plans to retire next year, explained why different officers and personnel like dispatchers were being recognized.
Some of the officers were called on for their dedication to training new officers, a commitment to physical fitness or longevity of service, including Cmdr. Samson Delpha and Officer Craig Hunt who have each put in 20 years.
Others had been chosen because police department leaders believe they had served the public in ways that protected lives by doing more than those individuals are generally asked to do.
For instance, Rutland Town Police Officer Jimmy Plakas, Rutland County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Ambrosia “Amber” Houle, Cpl. Christopher Rose and Cpl. Christopher Alger, both of the Rutland City Police Department (RCPD) and Communications Officer Lynette Gallipo, were honored for finding and rescuing a woman who had fallen while hiking on Feb. 12, 2019, which LaChance said was a particularly cold day.
The woman could not provide an exact location but she was found “lying on the frozen ground, deep in the trails of the state forest.”
The woman couldn’t stand so officers carried her out of the woods and one of them gave her their own coat.
Police officers and a Communications Officer, Emily Leinof, were also given awards for their response to the incident that ended when Christopher G. Louras was shot and killed on Oct. 8, 2019.
RCPD officers first became involved when Louras, who is the son of former Rutland mayor, Christopher C. Louras, fired shots at the Rutland City police station on Wales Street.
After a chase, Louras fired more shots at officers from the RCPD and Deputy Chief Ted Washburn of the Rutland Town Police Department. Louras was shot and killed by police but the Vermont Attorney General’s Office found the police had been justified during the incident.
“Every police officer involved in this incident wishes the incident didn’t happen, that incidents like this would never happen. But the reality is, it’s beyond our control,” LaChance said.
The officers involved were recognized for responding and ending the situation quickly. An investigation into the background of the incident found that Louras had killed his cousin, Nick Louras, the day before his run-in with the RCPD.
Leinof was given a meritorious service award for using the police station’s video surveillance system to identify the car used by Louras before and after he shot at the building.
Another incident that involved a police shooting, from July 8, 2020, began when police attempted to arrest a man suspected of selling drugs. Police were talking to two men in a parking lot but one drove off unexpectedly, hitting Cpl. Nathan Harvey. Officer Tyler Billings fired at the suspects as they drove off.
One of the men was shot but survived. The other was hurt in the crash after the driver was injured. He initially survived, but died later.
Harvey, who has retired from the department and was not at the ceremony on Thursday, was awarded a Purple Heart by the RCPD.
LaChance noted that Cpl. Elizha Heter, of the RCPD, had helped Harvey give first aid to the suspects after their car crash even though Harvey was seriously injured by being hit by the car as the drivers fled.
Not all the situations recognized were as intense. Brady was honored for work he had done for the department since joining the records division in 2014.
“Ryan distinguishes himself in every assignment and task he takes on and his significant skill and professionalism is demonstrated in all he ever does,” LaChance said.
Sgts. Charles Whitehead and Jon Dickerson, who have both worked as outreach officers with Project VISION, were given the Sergeant Bernard “Skip” Mulcahey Award, named after a long-serving and respected leader in the RCPD.
patrick.mcardle @rutlandherald.com
