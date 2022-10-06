Even before “Varsity Blues,” when wealthy folks were caught bribing their kids’ way unto top institutions of learning, Joshua Harmon’s satire “Admissions” laid bare the social pitfalls of power, privilege and hypocrisy in today’s minefield of college admissions.
And, incidentally, it mentions Middlebury College.
“I thought, why not? Let’s do it here,” says Rebecca Strum.
Strum is directing the Middlebury Acting Company production, which runs weekends Oct. 7-18 at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury. Middlebury Acting is the resident professional theater at Town Hall.
Winner of the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Play “Admissions” opened Off-Broadway at Lincoln Center’s Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater on Feb. 15, 2018. The New York Times described the play as “astonishing and daring. An extraordinarily useful and excruciating satire — of the left, by the left, for the left — for today.”
“Admissions” enjoys the ideals and contradictions of upper middle-class white America. Sherri is head of the admissions department at Hillcrest, a second-tier New Hampshire prep school attempting to diversify the student body. And with her husband Bill, the school’s headmaster, they’ve largely succeeded in bringing a stodgy institution into the 21st century. But when their only son sets his sights on an Ivy League university, personal ambition collides with progressive values, resulting in an explosion of messy emotions. And hopefully some rethinking.
“Sherri’s very ambitious, she’s driven. But what stops her in her tracks is when her son is involved. That’s the crux of the play,” Strum said. “What I hope to show is that Sherri is not the devil. She’s a human being — as are all of the characters.”
One of the joys of “Admissions” for Strum and her cast of five — Jena Necrason, John Nagle, Orlando Grant, Amy Brennan and Mary Adams-Smith — is that the script demands interpretation.
“It deals with a timely serious subject and uses humor (to make its point),” Strum said. “And, in reading it — I hadn’t seen it — I found it quite playable, and the actors love it. And I didn’t realize until we started working on it, it has afforded a lot of interpretations.”
What are the dynamics of this family? What are the dynamics between Sherri and Roberta, her assistant creating the catalogue? And what are the dynamics between Sherri and her friend Ginnie, married to a Black man and the mother of bi-racial Perry?
“Some scenes begin in the ‘middle’ of the scene when the audience sees things that have gone before that, so in our work we kind of improvise those things,” Strum said. “It’s really been fun to discover what we feel the playwright is allowing us to discover about the dynamics of these relationships.”
For Strum, the play has become even more timely than when it was written. To be performed in 90 minutes, with no intermission per the playwright, it raises questions that should send people out with ideas to discuss.
“For those of us who are privileged, can we take a human look at this, and think about it, and consider some aspects maybe that we haven’t, and that may lead to us being involved in making changes for the common good,” Strum said. “I don’t know that seeing this play is going to bring radical change immediately to anything, but I hope it will make people think.”
In an interview with the Lincoln Center Theater blog, the playwright explained, “I began writing this play long before he-who-shall-not-be-named declared his candidacy for president, but as I reflect on this moment, it feels like we are living in a time of intense hatred. It is everywhere, it is oppressive, it is debilitating.
“It has been so painful to watch the rise of xenophobia, racism, antisemitism as it creeps out from dark corners and occupies a larger space in the limelight. But it’s also dismaying watching the way the left, and particularly white liberals, disassociate from those people whose views they find reprehensible, as if ‘they’ have nothing to do with ‘us.’
“As if we are two completely separate entities. As if we are not all somehow in this thing together,” she notes.
A post-show discussion with a panel of Middlebury College admissions professionals, current students and faculty, as well as with the cast will follow the Oct. 9 matinee.
