Contra Dance

December 20, 8-11 p.m.

Tinmouth Community Center

573 Route 140, Tinmouth

Dance to the tunes of Brendan Taaffe and Friends, Hannah Otten calling. All dances taught, no partner needed. Beginner’s lesson at 8 p.m. Please bring clean, non-marring shoes. $10-$12, $8 teens, 12 and under free, tinmouthdance@gmail.com, 802-881-6775.

Poultney-Granville Town Band

December 22, 12:40-2 p.m.

St. Raphael’s Parish Hall

21 East Main Street, Poultney

Annual Christmas Concert. The Catamount Brass Quintet will open the concert at 12:40 p.m., and the town band starts at 1 p.m. Refreshments will be served. holrus@myfairpoint.net, 802-287-5185.

Children’s Chanukah Sing Along

December 23, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Rutland Free Library

10 Court Street, Rutland

Rabbi Ellie Shemtov will bring instruments and teach children of all ages simple songs. Also features a short video of the Chanukah story, a menorah-making project and Chanukah treats. office@rutlandjewishcenter.org, 802-773-3455.

