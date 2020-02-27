Wildlife Encounters
February 28, 6:30 p.m.
Brandon Town Hall
1 Conant Square, Brandon
Interactive education with wildlife from around the world. You’ll see close-up the animals you may only see in zoos or on TV, and many of them, you can touch. $5, cwright@townofbrandon.com, 802-282-6548.
Science Pub
March 1, 4 p.m.
Bomoseen Lodge
2551 VT-30, Castleton
Math Modeling — Not Just for Scientists. Kenneth Mulder, mathematician, will demonstrate the intuitive models used that can be modeled using computers and relatively simple mathematics, marthalmolnar@gmail.com, 802-468-5125.
Martin Freeman, Colonization and Identity
March 4, 7-8:30 p.m.
Rutland Free Library
10 Court St., Rutland
Professor Bill Hart discusses what convinced Freeman, the second black graduate of Middlebury College and the first black president of an American college, that he could only experience freedom, full citizenship and self-determination in exile in a black republic. randall@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.