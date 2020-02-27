Wildlife Encounters

February 28, 6:30 p.m.

Brandon Town Hall

1 Conant Square, Brandon

Interactive education with wildlife from around the world. You’ll see close-up the animals you may only see in zoos or on TV, and many of them, you can touch. $5, cwright@townofbrandon.com, 802-282-6548.

Science Pub

March 1, 4 p.m.

Bomoseen Lodge

2551 VT-30, Castleton

Math Modeling — Not Just for Scientists. Kenneth Mulder, mathematician, will demonstrate the intuitive models used that can be modeled using computers and relatively simple mathematics, marthalmolnar@gmail.com, 802-468-5125.

Martin Freeman, Colonization and Identity

March 4, 7-8:30 p.m.

Rutland Free Library

10 Court St., Rutland

Professor Bill Hart discusses what convinced Freeman, the second black graduate of Middlebury College and the first black president of an American college, that he could only experience freedom, full citizenship and self-determination in exile in a black republic. randall@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.

