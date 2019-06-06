New Astronomy
The Telescope in the Ice
June 6, 6 — 7:30 p.m.
Chittenden Public Library
223 Chittenden Road, Chittenden
Vermont writer and physicist Mark Bowen will read from his book about the building of IceCube, a telescope which Scientific American has called the “weirdest” of the seven wonders of modern astronomy. chittendenpl@gmail.com, 802-773-3531
Podcasting 101
Producers’ Group
June 6, 6 — 8 p.m.
PEGTV
1 Scale Avenue, Suite 108, Rutland
The group ranges from video professionals, to enthusiastic beginners. This month’s topic: Podcasting 101 — Why you should consider podcasting. Guest speaker: Marion Abrams of Mad Motion. dappelt@pegtv.com, 802-747-0151.
Jazz & Tapas
Piano Jazz Café
June 7, 7 — 8:30 p.m.
Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill
145 East Main Street, Poultney
Pianist Gary Schmidt is joined by guest musicians for an evening of live jazz. Every first Friday from June — October. Fresh foods tapas bar prepared by local chefs available. elschmidt1@vermontel.net, 802-325-2603.
Rochester Chamber Music Society
June 8, 4 — 6 p.m.
Federated Church of Rochester
15 N. Main St., VT Route 100, Rochester
Joan Hutton Landis Memorial Concert featuring Soovin Kim, violin and Gloria Chien, piano presenting pieces by Ravel, Copland and Szymanowski. By donation, lesley@rcmsvt.org, 802-767-9234.
Handbell Concert
June 9, 4 — 5:30 p.m.
Grace Congregational UCC
8 Court Street, Rutland
Tintinnabula will be joined by the Tinmouth Handbell Choir to offer a concert of seasonal music. Special guest, Jen Cohen, will join the choirs on steel drums. alastair@gracechurchvt.org, 802-775-4301.
