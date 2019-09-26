VeggieVanGo

September 26, 9 — 10 a.m.

Rutland Regional Medical Center

160 Allen Street, Rutland

If you have friends or neighbors who struggle with food insecurity please let them know about the Veggie Van Go program by the Vermont Foodbank. Free locally sourced fruits and vegetables on the fourth Thursday of each month. pbolgioni@rrmc.org, 802-353-3696.

Silver Lake Bird Walk

September 28, 8 — 11 a.m.

Silver Lake/Falls of Lana Trailhead

Lake Dunmore Road/Route 53, Salisbury

Celebrate National Public Lands Day with a bird walk to Silver Lake. Migrating songbirds, especially confusing fall warblers, will be the focus, as well as any water birds we might find on the lake. Free, execdir.moossalamoo@gmail.com, 802-989-6980.

DIY Night

September 29, 2 — 4 p.m.

Draught Room Clubhouse & Grille

46 Diamond Run Mall Place, Rutland

We provide instruction, materials and design — You distress, paint and customize your personalized piece of wooden art. Register in advance. Use code #P2P10 & save $10. Full menu and bar available. $35, vermontjen@pine2posh.com, 802-558-1321.

