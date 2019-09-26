VeggieVanGo
September 26, 9 — 10 a.m.
Rutland Regional Medical Center
160 Allen Street, Rutland
If you have friends or neighbors who struggle with food insecurity please let them know about the Veggie Van Go program by the Vermont Foodbank. Free locally sourced fruits and vegetables on the fourth Thursday of each month. pbolgioni@rrmc.org, 802-353-3696.
Silver Lake Bird Walk
September 28, 8 — 11 a.m.
Silver Lake/Falls of Lana Trailhead
Lake Dunmore Road/Route 53, Salisbury
Celebrate National Public Lands Day with a bird walk to Silver Lake. Migrating songbirds, especially confusing fall warblers, will be the focus, as well as any water birds we might find on the lake. Free, execdir.moossalamoo@gmail.com, 802-989-6980.
DIY Night
September 29, 2 — 4 p.m.
Draught Room Clubhouse & Grille
46 Diamond Run Mall Place, Rutland
We provide instruction, materials and design — You distress, paint and customize your personalized piece of wooden art. Register in advance. Use code #P2P10 & save $10. Full menu and bar available. $35, vermontjen@pine2posh.com, 802-558-1321.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.