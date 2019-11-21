Puppet Show, Stories, Potluck
November 23, 5 p.m.
Russellville Schoolhouse
18 Crown Point Road, Shrewsbury
Sandglass Theater of Putney will present a puppet show, followed by local stories and a potluck dinner. Donations welcome, jackcrowther926@yahoo.com, 802-775-1182.
Hungrytown
November 23, 7 — 9:30 p.m.
Unitarian Universalist Church of Rutland
117 West. St., Rutland
The folk duo “Hungrytown” perform in a coffeehouse-style concert. Learn more about their music at www.hungrytown.net. $12 advance/$15 door, uvt@myfairpoint.net, 802-775-0850.
Julia Rose
November 24, 7 — 10 p.m.
Hide-A-Way Tavern
42 Center St., Rutland
A musical adventurer who weaves her vocal riffs in with the sounds of many stringed instruments, creating a smooth yet intricate blend of folk, pop and jazz genres. booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
