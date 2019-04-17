FOLLOW MY LEAD

Tinmouth Contra Dance

April 19

Tinmouth Community Center

573 Route 140, Tinmouth

Dance to the splendid tunes of Red Dog Riley with Luke Donforth calling. All dances taught, you do not need a partner. Beginner’s lesson to learn the moves at 8 p.m. Please bring clean, non-marring shoes. $10 — $12, 8 — 11 p.m. tinmouthdance@gmail.com, 802-881-6775.

OPEN MIC

Open Jam with The Bubsies

April 18

Clear River Tavern

2640 Route 100, Pittsfield

A Thursday night tradition running for the last dozen years, this open mic shows no signs of slowing down. Under 21 welcome til 10 p.m.; 8 — 11:55 p.m. Vtprior@hotmail.com, 802-282-8293.

VERNAL AWARENESS

Vernal Pool Monitoring Trip

April 20

Location to be determined

Rutland area

What is a vernal pool and why is it important? Join Alex Wells from the Vernal Pool Monitoring Project to find out on this field trip in the Rutland area. Call 802-747-4466 to find out more and where. 9 a.m. — 12 p.m., birding@rutlandcounttyaudubon.org.

ART-RAISER

Paint & Sip Fundraiser

April 19

Holiday Inn, Green Mountain Room

476 Holiday Drive, Rutland

Benefits Lady Revolution AAU girls basketball team. Have a fun Friday night out painting an amazing picture. Supplies and instruction included. No experience necessary, fun for all ages.. $40, 6 — 9 p.m. Juliedelaney17@yahoo.com, 603-504-8585.

LIVE AT THE HIDE-A-WAY

Nancy Carey Johnson & Co.

April 21

Hide-A-Way Tavern

42 Center St., Rutland

Folk/rock songwriter Nancy Carey Johnson joined by bassist/guitarist/vocalist Barry Schoenwetter, playing a mix of covers and originals. 7 — 10 p.m. booking@hideawaytavernvt.com, 802-558-9580.

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.