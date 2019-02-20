Become a volunteer child advocate!
February 21, 2-3 p.m.
Rutland Free Library
Court Street, Rutland
Learn about the role of a Guardian ad Litem, a trained, court-appointed community volunteer who looks out for the best interests of a child, kristi.theise@vermont.gov, 802-274-6595.
Moonlit Snowshoe & Wine Tasting
February 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Rutland Country Club
275 Grove St, Rutland
Gentle snowshoe or hike around the country club course, followed by a wine tasting in the ballroom. Please bring your own headlamp and snowshoes if you have them. $25, shannon.poole@hfcuvt.com.
Tap Dogs
February 26, 7 p.m.
Paramount Theatre
30 Center Street, Rutland
Experience high-voltage, rugged, raw talent in the tap dance phenomenon which has taken the world by storm. www.paramountvt.org.
