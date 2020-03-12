Acoustic Guitar Workshop
March 14, 3-4:30 p.m.
Maclure Library
840 Arch Street, Pittsford
Guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto demonstrates finger-style techniques, chords, basic theory and how to start composing an original guitar piece. Bring your own instrument. Call 483-2972 or e-mail contact@maclurelibrary.org to register.
Upstate
March 14, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm
705 Main Street, Weston
Part of the Walker Farm Music Series. $18-38, tickets@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Atlantics
March 17, 7 p.m.
Castleton University — Stafford Academic Center
251 South Street, Castleton
A supernatural romantic drama by Mati Diop, the first black woman to direct a film featured at the Cannes Film Festival, centers around Ada and her partner, Souleiman, struggling with employment, class, migration, crime, family struggles and ghosts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.