Acoustic Guitar Workshop

March 14, 3-4:30 p.m.

Maclure Library

840 Arch Street, Pittsford

Guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto demonstrates finger-style techniques, chords, basic theory and how to start composing an original guitar piece. Bring your own instrument. Call 483-2972 or e-mail contact@maclurelibrary.org to register.

Upstate

March 14, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Weston Playhouse at Walker Farm

705 Main Street, Weston

Part of the Walker Farm Music Series. $18-38, tickets@westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.

Atlantics

March 17, 7 p.m.

Castleton University — Stafford Academic Center

251 South Street, Castleton

A supernatural romantic drama by Mati Diop, the first black woman to direct a film featured at the Cannes Film Festival, centers around Ada and her partner, Souleiman, struggling with employment, class, migration, crime, family struggles and ghosts.

