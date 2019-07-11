25th Annual

Basin Bluegrass Festival

July 11-14

Basin Farm

end of Basin Road, Brandon

Family festival and Vermont summer tradition. Visit the website for all information. basinbluegrass@yahoo.com, 802-236-1096.

EnerJazz

Fair Haven Concerts in the Park

July 11, 7 p.m.

Fair Haven Park

Main Street, Fair Haven

The big band sound of EnerJazz in the park tonight. Free ice cream. Door prizes and 50/50 raffle weekly. fhgstechie@yahoo.com, 802-265-7913.

Friday Night Live

Love and Theft

July 12, 5-10 p.m.

Downtown Rutland

Center Street, Rutland

American country music group Love and Theft will perform their #1 country smash hits “Angel Eyes” and “Runaway.”. info@downtownrutland.com, 802-773-9380.

Walker Farm Play

I And You

Through July 21

An ode to youth, life, love, and the strange beauty of human connectedness.. Call or visit website for show times and prices, Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.

Car Show

RAVE Car Show

and Auto Flea Market

July 13, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Vermont State Fairgrounds

Route 7 South, Rutland

No make or model limits. Favorite 40 plus specialty awards. Food, Music, games vendors and more. 50/50 raffle and silent auction. $5, ravecarclub@gmail.com, 802-265-8026.

