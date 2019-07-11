25th Annual
Basin Bluegrass Festival
July 11-14
Basin Farm
end of Basin Road, Brandon
Family festival and Vermont summer tradition. Visit the website for all information. basinbluegrass@yahoo.com, 802-236-1096.
EnerJazz
Fair Haven Concerts in the Park
July 11, 7 p.m.
Fair Haven Park
Main Street, Fair Haven
The big band sound of EnerJazz in the park tonight. Free ice cream. Door prizes and 50/50 raffle weekly. fhgstechie@yahoo.com, 802-265-7913.
Friday Night Live
Love and Theft
July 12, 5-10 p.m.
Downtown Rutland
Center Street, Rutland
American country music group Love and Theft will perform their #1 country smash hits “Angel Eyes” and “Runaway.”. info@downtownrutland.com, 802-773-9380.
Walker Farm Play
I And You
Through July 21
An ode to youth, life, love, and the strange beauty of human connectedness.. Call or visit website for show times and prices, Weston Playhouse Theatre Company at Walker Farm, 705 Main Street, Weston, westonplayhouse.org, 802-824-5288.
Car Show
RAVE Car Show
and Auto Flea Market
July 13, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Vermont State Fairgrounds
Route 7 South, Rutland
No make or model limits. Favorite 40 plus specialty awards. Food, Music, games vendors and more. 50/50 raffle and silent auction. $5, ravecarclub@gmail.com, 802-265-8026.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.