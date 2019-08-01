Catamount Crossing
Fair Haven Concerts
August 1, 7 p.m.
Fair Haven Park
Main Street, Fair Haven
Fair Haven Concerts in the Park. Bluegrass band Catamount Crossing joins us this week. Free ice cream night.. fhgstechie@yahoo.com, 802-265-7913.
Biologist Michael Lew-Smith
Aquatic Plants
August 2, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Mount Holly Elementary School
150 School Street, Mount Holly
The Aquatic Plants of Lake Ninevah. Biologist Michael Lew-Smith dives into the current state of Lake Ninevah’s aquatic plant communities. Learn about the native and rare species that can be found at and below the surface. kelly@farmandwilderness.org, 802-422-2068.
Vermont Rural Life
Stories From Shrewsbury Farms
August 4, 2-4 p.m.
Russellville Schoolhouse
18 Crown Point Road, Shrewsbury
Stories From Shrewsbury Farms Roundtable. Shrewsbury farmers will share thoughts and stories on the Vermont rural life. Al Ridlon moderates, refreshments. Donations welcome, jackcrowther926@yahoo.com, 802-775-1182.
