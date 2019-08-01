Catamount Crossing

Fair Haven Concerts

August 1, 7 p.m.

Fair Haven Park

Main Street, Fair Haven

Fair Haven Concerts in the Park. Bluegrass band Catamount Crossing joins us this week. Free ice cream night.. fhgstechie@yahoo.com, 802-265-7913.

Biologist Michael Lew-Smith

Aquatic Plants

August 2, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Mount Holly Elementary School

150 School Street, Mount Holly

The Aquatic Plants of Lake Ninevah. Biologist Michael Lew-Smith dives into the current state of Lake Ninevah’s aquatic plant communities. Learn about the native and rare species that can be found at and below the surface. kelly@farmandwilderness.org, 802-422-2068.

Vermont Rural Life

Stories From Shrewsbury Farms

August 4, 2-4 p.m.

Russellville Schoolhouse

18 Crown Point Road, Shrewsbury

Stories From Shrewsbury Farms Roundtable. Shrewsbury farmers will share thoughts and stories on the Vermont rural life. Al Ridlon moderates, refreshments. Donations welcome, jackcrowther926@yahoo.com, 802-775-1182.

