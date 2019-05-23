May Flowers

Sip & Paint

May 23, 6-8 p.m.

Long Trail School Art Room

1045 Kirby Hollow Road, Dorset

Enjoy wine and cheese while Anharad Llewelyn leads you through the steps of good composition and color theory. $35 (includes materials), greenmountainacademy@gmail.com, 802-867-0111.

Swamp Rock

Riverfrog

May 24, 9:30 p.m.

Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center St., Rutland

Eclectic covers and original music spanning many genres. This acoustic and electric guitar-based 5-piece with keys, bass and drums has a swampy feel that will get you moving. booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.

Birds of Spring

Early Bird Nature Walk

May 25, 8-10 a.m.

Mount Independence State Historic Site

497 Mount Independence Road, Orwell

Sue Wetmore introduces you to the birds of spring and spring migration. Wear sturdy shoes and dress for the weather. No pets please. Meet in front of the Museum. $5 adults/free under 15, elsa.gilbertson@vermont.gov, 802-759-2412.

