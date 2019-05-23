May Flowers
Sip & Paint
May 23, 6-8 p.m.
Long Trail School Art Room
1045 Kirby Hollow Road, Dorset
Enjoy wine and cheese while Anharad Llewelyn leads you through the steps of good composition and color theory. $35 (includes materials), greenmountainacademy@gmail.com, 802-867-0111.
Swamp Rock
Riverfrog
May 24, 9:30 p.m.
Hide-A-Way Tavern, 42 Center St., Rutland
Eclectic covers and original music spanning many genres. This acoustic and electric guitar-based 5-piece with keys, bass and drums has a swampy feel that will get you moving. booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Birds of Spring
Early Bird Nature Walk
May 25, 8-10 a.m.
Mount Independence State Historic Site
497 Mount Independence Road, Orwell
Sue Wetmore introduces you to the birds of spring and spring migration. Wear sturdy shoes and dress for the weather. No pets please. Meet in front of the Museum. $5 adults/free under 15, elsa.gilbertson@vermont.gov, 802-759-2412.
