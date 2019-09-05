“Changes”

SculptFest Opening Reception

September 7, 5 — 8 p.m.

The Carving Studio & Sculpture Center

636 Marble Street, West Rutland

An exciting group of artists will present sculptural installations in response to this year’s theme of “Changes.” Music by the Harry Drum Trio and refreshments. 802-438-2097, info@carvingstudio.org.info@carvingstudio.org, 802-438-2097.

Blue & new

Beg, Steal or Borrow

September 7, 7:30 p.m.

Ripton Community House

Route 125, Ripton

Traditional bluegrass and new grass with rhythmic drive, intricate instrumental arrangements and vocal harmonies. $10 general admission; $15 generous admission; $3 children, andreachesman@gmail.com, 802-388-9782.

Artist’s eye

Abstract Painting Class

September 12, 6:30 — 8:30 p.m.

Sparkle Barn

1509 US-7, Wallingford

Instruction in abstract painting by Mareva Millarc, who will take you through the steps of painting an original piece, and creating the mounting board. Leave with a painting mounted to hang. $35, info@thesparklebarnshop.com.

