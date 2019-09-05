“Changes”
SculptFest Opening Reception
September 7, 5 — 8 p.m.
The Carving Studio & Sculpture Center
636 Marble Street, West Rutland
An exciting group of artists will present sculptural installations in response to this year’s theme of “Changes.” Music by the Harry Drum Trio and refreshments. 802-438-2097, info@carvingstudio.org.info@carvingstudio.org, 802-438-2097.
Blue & new
Beg, Steal or Borrow
September 7, 7:30 p.m.
Ripton Community House
Route 125, Ripton
Traditional bluegrass and new grass with rhythmic drive, intricate instrumental arrangements and vocal harmonies. $10 general admission; $15 generous admission; $3 children, andreachesman@gmail.com, 802-388-9782.
Artist’s eye
Abstract Painting Class
September 12, 6:30 — 8:30 p.m.
Sparkle Barn
1509 US-7, Wallingford
Instruction in abstract painting by Mareva Millarc, who will take you through the steps of painting an original piece, and creating the mounting board. Leave with a painting mounted to hang. $35, info@thesparklebarnshop.com.
