POP-UP Art Show Opening Reception

November 8, 6-8 p.m.

Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill

145 East Main St., Poultney

Migration: 2 People 2 Places, One World. Paintings of Patti Weisser and Carlos Alegria. elschmidt1@vermontel.net, 802-325-2603.

An Evening with Medium Mindi Currier

November 8, 8 p.m.

Brandon Town Hall

1 Conant Square, Brandon

An open group session to benefit Operation Christmas for Troops. Adults only, please. VIP seating, with an additional 30 minutes of readings $50 per person. Tickets available at 802tix.com and at the door. $30-$50, cwright@townofbrandon.com, 802-282-6548.

Saturday Wellness Sampler

November 9, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Petra’s Wellness Studio

Howe Center, 1 Scale Avenue

Building 3, 3rd floor, Rutland

Half hour free sample classes. Space is limited, please pre-register. Doors are open, join one session or all. PetrasWellnessStudio@gmail.com, 802-345-5244.

