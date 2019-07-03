Atlantic Crossing
Folk Ensemble
July 5, 7:30-9 p.m.
Salisbury Congregational Church
853 Maple Street, Salisbury
With fiddles, guitar, mandolin, whistles, percussion and vocals, Rick Klein, Viveka Fox, and Peter Macfarlane perform songs from Quebec, Maritime Canada, the British Isles and New England. Free-will donation, andres@middlebury.edu, 802-352-6671.
Moon Walkers
Astronauts in Training
July 11, 3-3:45 p.m.
Rutland Free Library
10 Court Street, Rutland
Make a helmet, collect moon dust and run the gamut of challenges, too. All ages. No registration. june@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.
Whole lotta' pickin' goin' on
25th Annual Basin Bluegrass Festival
July 11 - 14
Basin Farm
end of Basin Road, Brandon
Family festival and Vermont summer tradition. Visit the website for all information. See website for prices, basinbluegrass@yahoo.com, 802-247-3275. After July 5 802-236-1096.
