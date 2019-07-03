Atlantic Crossing

Folk Ensemble

July 5, 7:30-9 p.m.

Salisbury Congregational Church

853 Maple Street, Salisbury

With fiddles, guitar, mandolin, whistles, percussion and vocals, Rick Klein, Viveka Fox, and Peter Macfarlane perform songs from Quebec, Maritime Canada, the British Isles and New England. Free-will donation, andres@middlebury.edu, 802-352-6671.

Moon Walkers

Astronauts in Training

July 11, 3-3:45 p.m.

Rutland Free Library

10 Court Street, Rutland

Make a helmet, collect moon dust and run the gamut of challenges, too. All ages. No registration. june@rutlandfree.org, 802-773-1860.

Whole lotta' pickin' goin' on

25th Annual Basin Bluegrass Festival

July 11 - 14

Basin Farm

end of Basin Road, Brandon

Family festival and Vermont summer tradition. Visit the website for all information. See website for prices, basinbluegrass@yahoo.com, 802-247-3275. After July 5 802-236-1096.

