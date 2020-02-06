Harry Potter Book Night
February 6, 6-8 p.m.
Phoenix Books
2 Center Street, Rutland
Young wizards, witches and Muggles will be treated to an evening of magical games, activities, readings and quizzes. All ages are welcome. Costumes encouraged. 802-855-8078.
Watercolor Basics
February 7, 4:30-6 p.m.
Courcelle Building
16 North Street Extension, Rutland
Bring some color into your life and explore the basics of watercolor painting with instructor Helvi Abatiell. $10, Nikkia@rutlandrec.com, 802-773-1822.
The Grift
February 8, 7 p.m.
Brandon Town Hall
1 Conant Square, Brandon
Vermont’s premier dance band hits the stage and will keep you dancing all evening and singing in the car on the way home. Local beer on tap and desserts available for purchase. $15, cwright@townofbrandon.com, 802-282-6548.
