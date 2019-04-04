Sing Out

Trillium Hospice Choir

April 4, 7 — 8:30 p.m.

Sparkle Barn

1509 US-7, Wallingford

A volunteer choral group will perform a sampling of the songs of comfort repertoire they do for hospice patients and their families, singing a cappella, in three- or four-part harmony, or in rounds, info@thesparklebarnshop.com, 802-446-2044.

Just a Matter of Perspective

Reception

April 5, 5 — 8 p.m.

Castleton University Bank Gallery

104 Merchants Row, Rutland

Three contiguous bodies of work of Matthew J. Peake are featured, from linear to aerial perspective to a previously unseen view from below, this interactive exhibit puts perspective on perspective. goldpeak@vermontel.net, 802-869-2989.

New Town?

“Our Town” — Re-imagined

April 5 & 7, 7 — 9:45 p.m.

Tinmouth Old Firehouse

Mountain View Road, Tinmouth

A re-imagined production of Thornton Wilder’s masterpiece of small town life. The first of two stagings in two venues. $20/ $10 ,tango@vermontel.net, 802-235-2050.

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.