Effie Jean in Tahiti
March 7, 7:30 p.m.
Mill River UHS
2321 Middle Road, North Clarendon
Mill River Union HS’s Stage 40 presents the comedy by David Johnston. 60 minute play; a hilarious mixture of Gilligan’s Island and The Little Mermaid, and based on Euripides’ “Iphegenia in Tauris.” $5, pbruno@millriverschools.org, 802-775-3451.
VSO Jukebox
March 9, 6:30 p.m.
Merchant’s Hall
42 Merchants Row, Rutland
This innovative chamber music series, curated by Vermont composer and VSO Creative Projects Chair Matt LaRocca, features a sliding-scale payment option and a singular concert experience, 802-855-8081.
Metal The Mouse March
March 9, 8-10:30 p.m.
The Howlin’ Mouse Record Store
158 N. Main Street, Rutland
A high energy metal show with three bands: Blind Threat from Albany NY, Every Enemy Alive from Bennington, Humdinger & the Bucksnort from Rutland. $5 band donation, 8-10:30 p.m. The Howlin’ Mouse Record Store, 158 N. Main Street, Rutland, thehowlinmouse@yahoo.com, 802-772-7955.
