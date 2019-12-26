Tom Irish
December 29, 7 — 10 p.m.
Hide-A-Way Tavern
42 Center St., Rutland
Solo acoustic classic rock by a local faovorite, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.
Audubon Christmas Bird Count and Potluck
December 28, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Potluck at 6 p.m.,
Rutland/ Proctor Library
Birds spotted within a 7.5-mile radius of Meads Falls in Center Rutland will be counted by teams of field birders and feeder-watchers. Results will be tallied at the Proctor Library at 6 p.m. with a potluck. Bring a dish to share. birding@rutlandcounttyaudubon.org.
Children’s Concert
December 28, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m.
Sparkle Barn
1509 US-7, Wallingford
The BenAnna Band presents a 45-min. concert of children’s music, and a 15-min. musical craft — maracas made out of rice, plastic eggs, spoons and tape, requiring an adult’s help. Geared for ages 1 to 8, $10, adult chaperones free. stacyaharshman@gmail.com, 802-446-2044.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.