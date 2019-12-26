Tom Irish

December 29, 7 — 10 p.m.

Hide-A-Way Tavern

42 Center St., Rutland

Solo acoustic classic rock by a local faovorite, booking@hideawaytavernvt.com.

Audubon Christmas Bird Count and Potluck

December 28, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Potluck at 6 p.m.,

Rutland/ Proctor Library

Birds spotted within a 7.5-mile radius of Meads Falls in Center Rutland will be counted by teams of field birders and feeder-watchers. Results will be tallied at the Proctor Library at 6 p.m. with a potluck. Bring a dish to share. birding@rutlandcounttyaudubon.org.

Children’s Concert

December 28, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m.

Sparkle Barn

1509 US-7, Wallingford

The BenAnna Band presents a 45-min. concert of children’s music, and a 15-min. musical craft — maracas made out of rice, plastic eggs, spoons and tape, requiring an adult’s help. Geared for ages 1 to 8, $10, adult chaperones free. stacyaharshman@gmail.com, 802-446-2044.

