Pie For Breakfast
March 7, 8-11 a.m.
Middletown Springs Elementary School
South Street, Middletown Springs
All-you-can-eat pie with tea, coffee or juice. Try varieties, both sweet and savory. Basket raffle with over 30 prizes, including maple syrup and gift certificates from local businesses. $8; $4 for children 5-12; under 5 are free. All proceeds benefit the Middletown Springs Public Library. For more information, contact the library at 802-235-2435.
Annual Gala/Auction
March 7, 5-11 p.m.
The Southside Steakhouse
170 South Main Street, Rutland
To Benefit Sculpture Education. The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center will host “The Roaring 20’s,” dinner, drinks, silent/live auction and live music and dancing. Please RSVP to 802-438-2097.
Beppe Gambetta
March 7, 7:30-9:45 p.m.
Brandon Music
62 Country Club Road, Brandon
A master innovator of the acoustic guitar, Gambetta has performed with heroes of the folk scene including David Grisman, Gene Parsons, Doc Watson, Norman Blake and with the band Men Of Steel. 802-247-4295. $20. http://www.brandon-music.net.
