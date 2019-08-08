Party Local Puerto Rico

Community dinner and dance

August 9, 5:30 p.m.

Grace Congregational Church

8 Court St., Rutland

Featuring authentic Puerto Rican food, music and salsa dancing with instruction. $10, $5 children 12 and under, jack_cr2@yahoo.com, 802-775-1182.

Pawlet Preserves

How to Can Fruit

August 10, 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Pawlet Public Library

141 School St., Pawlet

Pitchfork Preserves founder Melissa Aakjar shares her skill in canning fruit just in time for the summer harvest. Learn how to capture fruit at the peak of the season and bring out the flavors using less sugar and more fruit. pawletpub@gmail.com, 802-325-3123.

Paintings by Solon

Opening reception

August 11, 5 — 7 p.m.

Stone Valley Arts Center at Fox Hill

145 E. Main Street, Poultney

Opening reception with music by Spero. Exhibit runs August 1 — September 5. stonevalleyartscenter@gmail.com, 802-325-2603.

