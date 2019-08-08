Party Local Puerto Rico
Community dinner and dance
August 9, 5:30 p.m.
Grace Congregational Church
8 Court St., Rutland
Featuring authentic Puerto Rican food, music and salsa dancing with instruction. $10, $5 children 12 and under, jack_cr2@yahoo.com, 802-775-1182.
Pawlet Preserves
How to Can Fruit
August 10, 10 a.m. — 12 p.m.
Pawlet Public Library
141 School St., Pawlet
Pitchfork Preserves founder Melissa Aakjar shares her skill in canning fruit just in time for the summer harvest. Learn how to capture fruit at the peak of the season and bring out the flavors using less sugar and more fruit. pawletpub@gmail.com, 802-325-3123.
Paintings by Solon
Opening reception
August 11, 5 — 7 p.m.
Stone Valley Arts Center at Fox Hill
145 E. Main Street, Poultney
Opening reception with music by Spero. Exhibit runs August 1 — September 5. stonevalleyartscenter@gmail.com, 802-325-2603.
