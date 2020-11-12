Editor’s note: Community News Service contributors Lily Doton, Sophia Buckley-Clement, Jana DeCamilla and Hunter Smith spent the early part of the day at polling places around Rutland County. Here are vignettes from their Election Day tour.
9:25 a.m.
The brisk morning winds weren’t discouraging voters to turn out in droves Tuesday morning at the Castleton Fire Station.
Peter MacDonald, a front desk manager at a local inn and Castleton resident, said that proper COVID-19 measures informed his being here today.
“I was more concerned at the beginning of the pandemic, but I figure as long as people follow the guidelines it’s alright” he said behind his cloth mask.
Matching the other mostly masked patrons, MacDonald cited voting as tradition and having always voted in person previously as other reasons why he chose not to mail his absentee ballot.
9:28 a.m.
People turning out to the polls on Tuesday morning carried a shared sense of pride, as well as a sense of family and community.
Mary Murratorri, an employee at the local council on aging, was bringing absentee ballots for her two children, both first time voters, as well as for her husband.
When asked about her reasoning for coming out this morning, simply referencing the importance of voting.
Continuing a common trend, she also maintained a level of good spirits, taking the “what happens, happens” attitude, she told me with a sense of calm in her voice.
“We did our part, so we can complain if we want to! That’s why it’s important to vote,” she quipped before entering the polling place.
9:29 a.m.
Despite temperatures dropping below thirty as the morning rolled on, Castleton voters maintained good spirits Tuesday morning.
Julie Finnegan, a Castleton University employee who works with the Upward Bound program, was one of these voters.
When asked about her reasoning for standing in the chilled line, her response was poignant, matching a small chuckle behind her mask.
“Because I can,” she said.
She also maintained the sentiment that life will continue to progress forward, no matter who’s declared the winner. “In this state, we don’t always feel the changes like other places.”
9:31 a.m.
Some voters were hoping for a continuation of what’s been done the past four years, and that informed some of their feelings Tuesday.
Lorraine Sweeney, a retired Castleton resident, came out to the polls to “make sure my vote was correctly counted,” echoing the sentiments of many others.
She’s a lifelong voter and wholeheartedly believes in voting. “It’s part of being an American,” she said.
Continuing, she went on to say that “we have a lot to look forward to with President Trump.”
These feelings did not seem to be lost on supporters of President Trump, but former Vice President Joe Biden’s supporters seemed confident, as well.
9:53 a.m.
Independent Wanda Courcelle, 70, is a retired educator who has been posted at the Godnick Adult Center this Election Day, advocating her choice for Rutland County State Senate, her husband Larry Courcelle. This election, she voted blue in many categories including presidential.
“I tend to vote for the person and not a party. I do my research and then I vote the person based on their platforms and what they believe,” Courcelle said. She is also pleased at the voter turnout she’s seen this morning. “No matter who wins, I think it has definitely brought more people out — especially young people … Let their voices be heard. If you don’t say anything and you don’t vote, you’ve lost your voice.”
10:12 a.m.
Ralph Secreti said he doesn’t consider himself a Republican, but is supporting Donald Trump and Phil Scott this Election Day. He relayed some strong opinions about Trump’s competitor and who he believes should’ve been nominated by the DNC. “I think that Joe Biden is the worst, possibly. They should’ve nominated Elizabeth Warren.”
10:16 a.m.
Travis Maloy, 42, is a retail manager and an independent who has been thrilled about the positive turnout in Vermont, but worries that individuals may not understand the gravity of this election.
“It’s hard to even say, to quantify, it kind of seems like everything is on the line,” said Malory. “I’m hoping that with decisions made going forward we can dig out of problems already created. Fairly pessimistic about it, but trying.”
10:25 a.m.
Hurley Cavacas, 58, is an adjunct professor of business and math at Castleton University and also serves as the clerk for Rutland Ward 1. This Election Day he is acting as a polling official at the Godnick Adult Center where he’s seen incredibly high voter turnout.
“We’re finding that a lot of people are coming in, dropping their ballots off. We had roughly 1,500 people drop their ballots off early,” said Cavacas.
“We’re probably going to see a turnout (in Ward 1) like we did with President Obama’s first election, which we were about 70% to 75%.”
Cavacas urges voters to get out in these final hours. “I just think it’s very important that people exercise their right to vote, no matter how they do it.”
11:21 a.m.
A local mother who chose only to be identified as Melissa, said she felt that “if you can go to Walmart, you can go to the polls,” as well as echoing feelings about lockdown measures taken by Gov. Phil Scott and others in regards to COVID-19.
“Well, corona is a joke,” she said.
Above all, though, what seemed to be the consistent battle cry of the in-person pollsters was the idea of tradition and civic duty. That, along with some worries and distrust of the mail-in system currently in place, despite proven security and safety measures.
11:36 a.m.
Sherri Prouty stands proudly outside of the Cavalry Church polling location with a sign bearing her name. She is a Republican running for state representative who is using her time this Election Day to campaign at the polls.
“I think there’s a lot of things going on in this election,” Prouty said. “I think that Montpelier needs to be balanced out, that’s why I’m running … I’m excited that people are really getting involved.”
Standing with candidate Prouty, is Rutland local Laura Medlin — a supporter who said she feels more involved when she votes in person. She says that her time at the poles this morning has restored her faith “there seems to be a lot more passion, whichever side you’re on this year.”
William Notte, a Democrat running for a House seat and the current incumbent, agrees with his campaigning opponent, Sherri Prouty, on the level of interest this election year has inspired. “People have been informed … I think more people are reading the paper because of COVID, more people are watching the news,” said Notte.
He said he is curious to see the results of this highly contested election.
“I think this is an interesting ballot year,” said Notte. “We’ve got a very popular Republican governor we’ve got a presidential candidate on the democratic side — who’s probably going to win,” said Notte.
Nearby, some Fair Haven residents felt coming to the polls in person was an important act of freedom in this pandemic era.
11:42 a.m.
Outside of the Cavalry Bible Church, Rutland Ward 4 voter Steve Little, a 66-year-old window cleaner, shared that he voted in-person because, as he says, “Just traditionally I always do.” When asked his hopes for this election, Little stopped and pondered for a second. “Hopes ... I hope we get a new president. That’s basically it,” Little said.
11:44 a.m.
Michael Laclair, 27, is an audio engineer who is non-affiliated and chooses to vote in person because it is a tradition of his. He said he believes that the outcome of the election is unlikely to effect him or his community on a personal level. “I think either way it’s democracy doing its thing,” said Laclair.
Before parting, he left with some choice words for his fellow citizens: “I wish America good luck.”
12:01 p.m.
Cookie and Israel Mac both chose to vote in-person at the Cavalry Bible Church late this morning.
“I like to see my ballot go in. I want my sticker!” said Cookie.
When asked why the two were participating in this year’s election, Israel chimed in with a quick response.
“Let’s put it this way: I’m voting because I want to make sure I voted to return some civility to the American government,” said Israel. “What he said,” chirped his wife.
Cookie made sure to mention that she was incredibly glad to live in Vermont — for many reasons.
When asked about his fears, Israel seemed less concerned about his person and more so about our nation’s cohesiveness. “People are going to lose sight of the fact that we’re all in this together, whether it’s the pandemic or whether it’s congress, we’re all in this together.”
12:03 p.m.
When Sean Babcock was asked why he chooses to come out and vote in person, he gestured to the cookies and the coffee in his hands. “Look at this,” Babcock said. “Cookie, coffee, that doesn’t come in the mail.”
The social aspect is the main reason he came to vote in-person. “It’s nice to see the people out here, see all the signs,” Babcock said. He mentioned that he was more excited to vote for the local election than the national election.
“In terms of Rutland, Vermont, if you really think about, if you turned off the television, I don’t really see how either of them is changing anything that’s going on around here,” said Babcock.
“I know there’s a lot of people afraid about it, a lot of people worried about it... you gotta just get through it and help out your friends and family,” he added.
12:16 p.m.
On a local level, some politicians are taking this morning’s lines to polling places as opportunities to connect with voters.
Incumbent representative to the House Bill Canfield braved the cold to make some last-minute appeals to Fair Haven residents.
When asked about how he felt the town was handling the pandemic rules of voting, he had nothing but good things to say.
“I think the town is doing great,” he said, expanding upon that by informing reporters of the methods town officials were implementing.
There’s a gentleman at the door when you go in, and he doesn’t let the capacity of the polling place exceed eight. As votes are being cast, he’s ensuring social distancing.
As for Canfield and how he’s feeling about Election Day as a whole, he said he’s in “good spirits, you know why? To get it over with.”
Another common sentiment from voters this morning is showing up to do your civic duty, even if you yourself don’t believe you’ll be affected that much.
John Crowningshield, a Fair Haven resident and New York State corrections officer, echoed this outside the local polling place.
“Honest, I’m just ready for it to be over,” he said, going on to talk about how his life and his work stay pretty much the same no matter who wins.
When asked about why he’s choosing to vote in person, Crowningshield said he never got a mail-in ballot from the town office, which is part of why he’s here.
That and he likes “doing things in person. And, hey, if nothing else, not having a ballot allowed him to sneak out of work for the day!”
The picture included in this story is the American Legion in Fair Haven not the Castleton Fire Station.
