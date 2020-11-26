The dedication of a sculpture of Martin Henry Freeman, a Rutland native who became the first Black president of an American college, has been postponed because of COVID restrictions.
The sculpture was installed at the Center Street Marketplace on Wednesday and is available for viewing.
According to Middlebury College’s website, Freeman was born in Rutland on Man 11, 1826. He graduated from Middlebury in 1849 but had bad experiences with racial prejudice there even though he was his class salutatorian.
Freeman became the president of Avery College in Pittsburgh. He became an advocate for emigrating to Africa and became a math professor at Liberia College in Monrovia, Liberia. He became president of the college in 1868 and died in Monrovia in 1889.
The sculpture, designed by Mark Burnett and carved by Don Ramey, is the eighth piece in the Rutland Sculpture Trail which also includes a piece honoring the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, one of the first African-American units of the Union Army, which served in the Civil War and whose story was the basis for the movie “Glory.”
In a statement, Al Wakefield, one of the Freeman sculpture’s donors, said Black Americans and their experiences are underrepresented in public art.
“We have neglected the contributions by Black people in this country, and I think Rutland will be unique in what it has done with Martin Freeman and the 54th Regiment sculpture, and will do with the piece honoring Ernie Royal. These are among the only sculptures in New England honoring African-Americans’ roles in our shared history, beyond slavery,” Wakefield stated.
Royal was the first Black restaurant owner in Vermont and the chef at what was the Hearthside Restaurant on North Main Street in Rutland. His sculpture is expected to be installed next year.
Steve Costello, vice president at Green Mountain Power, and one of the organizers of the sculpture trail, expressed disappointment in the postponement of the Friday dedication, but said he hoped a date in the spring would be found for the event.
“We had planned to do a nice event, honor the artists and the subject, obviously, as well and when the new guidance came out on Friday from the state, we realized that wasn’t going to be possible,” Costello said.
The sculpture was created from marble donated by the Vermont Quarries in Danby. A bust of Freeman appears on top of a set of three oversized books with a plaque on the base giving information about Freeman.
Costello, after seeing the piece many times during the past year and on Wednesday when installed in the space across City Hall, described it as “spectacular” and “really powerful.”
The pandemic may have postponed the dedication but the sculpture trail remains one of the activities that is still available in the downtown.
“There’s a real trail. There’s eight of them now. … It really does make for a walkable little excursion,” Costello said.
He noted that Rutland Downtown Partnership has a map on its website. Costello said he didn’t know whether it had been updated yet to include the Freeman piece, but it shows murals and other art in the city that can be viewed for free.
The sculptures are not just artistic pieces but may provide information even to Rutlanders they may not know about the city’s history.
“I know I’ve learned a lot,” said Costello. “I never heard about Martin Freeman until three years ago when we started working on the trail to come up with ideas for history that was worth telling.”
Costello said the Freeman piece was the last expected to be dedicated in 2020. He said he hoped that by the time the next sculpture is ready for installation, outdoor events would be permitted again.
In addition to the contribution from Wakefield’s family, the Freeman piece was sponsored by Jennifer and Fred Bagley, and Donald Billings and Sara Pratt.
