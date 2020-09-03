With all of the losses that have come with the virus this year, one of the good things to come of it is online access to a plethora of quality content from arts organizations — much of it free!
Weston Playhouse has always attracted a high caliber of performers with every kind of prestigious award and nomination. And even though they can’t deliver performances in person these days, they’re committed to presenting the same standard through the internet.
A group of talented writers are taking part in the latest project from Weston. The New York Times called Joe Iconis “the future of musical theater.” Composer Adam Guettel is the grandson of musical theater legend Richard Rodgers and a two-time Tony Award winner. And composer Julia Meinwald’s musicals “Pregnancy Pact,” “The Loneliest Girl in the World,” and “Elevator Heart” showcase unique perspectives from certain points of view, like a group of teenage girls who decide to get pregnant together.
All three (plus many more) are part of Weston Playhouse Theatre Company’s next project in its Reimagined 2020 Season — the debut of “Songs for Today,” a series of bite-sized musical tracks in the spirit of classic Weston Playhouse shows.
“Each writing team or author is creating one song and recording it for YouTube and our other social channels and we’re rolling them out on a weekly basis,” said Executive Artistic Director Susanna Gellert by phone recently. “It’s just one of the ways we’re looking to connect our artists and our audiences today.”
The songs are being presented on Weston’s social media channels weekly through Sept. 30. The first, “I Remember Summer” by Julia and Gordon Leary premiered, Thursday and is now available online free of charge.
“For a little more than 15 years, Weston has been developing relationships with musical theater writers, and one of our programs for what we’re calling our reimagined season — what we’re working on when we can’t produce full productions — is to connect with those writers and invite them to create something for this moment,” Gellert said.
In some cases that means creating whole new songs, in others, revisiting songs from long ago and updating them for today. The project comes on the heels of the recent success of a similar Weston project for playwrights, called “One Room.”
“That project was in many ways about working with artists who maybe we haven’t worked with at Weston before,” Gellert said. “Songs for Today” is about connecting with people who have been with Weston in the past.
“These are musical theater writers who have had world premieres presented at Weston,” Gellert explained. “And in some cases like Iconis, (who) hasn’t had an original production here, but he’s been with us in many forms for our retreats as an actor, putting on shows for us for over 10 years. All of the composers and musical theater writers for this project are people who have some relationship with Weston historically.”
“For us this is one of those things that, as hard as this moment is because we’re not putting on full productions in the theater, I find really exciting because it’s getting conversation with our artists going even though we have to be far apart, and I’m really excited to see where it goes.”
As with many online programs in the arts during this time, it’s another experiment that could become a regular part of the company’s future seasons.
“That is my hope,” Gellert said. “With all of these projects we are learning what kinds of things we can continue in the future, even after we’re all together again.”
“With “Songs for Today,” we recognize the healing power of song and theater,” Gellert said in a news release. “Even in this moment when we cannot gather in person, listening to music can bring us closer together.”
