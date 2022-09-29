‘Spring Awakening,” the 2007 hit rock musical that won eight Tony Awards including Best Musical, is based very directly on an 1891 German play about naïve teenagers discovering sex in a most unfortunate way.
“I feel like this play could have been written last week,” explains Sarah Elizabeth Wansley, who is directing the upcoming Northern Stage production.
“When we have our content warning about this musical, it seems like, ‘oh man, everything you could possibly be warned about is in this play. It has this really dark material for young people — and, yes, it is also a joyful rock musical.’”
Northern Stage will present “Spring Awakening,” music by Duncan Sheik, book and lyrics by Steven Sater, Sept. 27 to Oct. 23 at the Barrette Center for the Arts in White River Junction. This musical replaces the previously announced production of “Shook.”
This coming-of-age rock musical tells the story of young people when a repressive society pushes them past their limits. The original German play by Frank Wedekind was published in 1891 when the author was 26.
“It was a very personal play and he was very much writing about his own experience in high school,” Wansley said. “He had a classmate who committed suicide.”
Wendla, a beautiful young adolescent girl, laments that her mother won’t tell her where babies really come from. Moritz thinks his erotic dreams are a sign of insanity. Martha accidentally reveals that her father abuses her. Melchior, the brightest, who has learned about sex in books, and the other boys share their frustrated desires, while the girls confide which boy they want to marry.
The sophisticated Melchior and the naïve Wendla find themselves more and more drawn to each other. As their young love grows, so does their danger.
“In his storyline, you can kind of read the author into the role of Melchior and his friend into the role of Moritz,” Wansley said. “I think he was exploring all the ways his society was repressing teenagers from learning their truth. I guess at the time there wasn’t a German word for ‘teenager.’ The German subtitle is ‘A Children’s Tragedy’ and throughout the text the adults call the teens ‘child.’
“I think Wedekind wanted to explore what it would be like if we considered adolescents to be fully formed, and to have their own thoughts and free will and expression and sense of self,” Wansley said.
What makes this musical particularly important today is that the teen suicide rate is the highest it has ever been in our country.
“I believe the statistic right now is that it is the second leading cause of death in young people from 15 to 24, and I read that 20% of teens in the U.S. have had suicidal thoughts, a statistic that came from the Alliance for Mental Health,” Wansley said. “So we are in the middle of an adolescent suicide epidemic which is literally spoken in the text.”
The play explores what it means when young people do not have access to information about sex and their changing bodies, and it faces what it means for them to be exploring their sexuality in the dark, without a lot of knowledge, and the dangers of that.
“Steven Sater read the old German play, fell in love with it and felt it was so contemporary, he brought it to Duncan Sheik with this idea of doing a musical who said, ‘Well, if I want to write a musical, it should speak to teens today,” Wansley said.
They were writing “Spring Awakening” in the early 2000s, so their vocabulary was the rock world.
“In the production, what it really becomes is the song world is the inner life of the teenagers,” Wansley said.
“So, you have this beautiful contrast between the oppressive adult world that they live in, which is somewhat period — the story does take place in Germany in the 1890s — and then when there are moments when the characters scream their inner thoughts, it comes out in this contemporary rock vocabulary,” Wansley said. “I think that metaphor is beautiful to explore the inner life of teenagers.”
