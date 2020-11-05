While the coronavirus pandemic may have slowed progress on Stafford Technical Center’s latest construction project, students remain committed to finishing the job.
For more than 30 years, STC’s Student Craft Corp. has built more than 15 houses and other buildings around Rutland City. Work on the latest house, on Mona Vista Avenue in Rutland’s northeast neighborhood, began last spring.
Jeff Fowler, construction technology instructor, oversees his 14 students who work in separate teams of seven because of COVID-19 restrictions.
In total, 40-60 students from STC’s plumbing, electrical, forestry and carpentry programs will work on the project from start to finish. The project gives students an essential hands-on experience that prepares them for careers in their chosen fields.
Fowler said the project teaches students “how to build real houses for real people and sell them for real money.”
He noted that this is a student-driven project, pointing out that he doesn’t wear a tool belt when onsite.
Construction typically takes about two years, but with the pandemic still spreading Fowler said it will be closer to three.
The team laid the foundation this spring and was able to pre-fabricate most of the walls in the STC workshop before COVID-19 forced all work to be suspended.
While safety is always top of mind on the job site, COVID-19 has required extra vigilance.
“It seems a little bit more work, but we’re coping at this point. And I think they’re doing well with it,” Fowler said.
Facial coverings are worn by all and social distancing is observed. The biggest inconvenience Fowler and others noted was having to deal with fogged up work goggles as consequence of face masks.
Work on the project will continue into the winter months with students transitioning to work on the interior of the house.
“We move a little bit slower, it’s a little bit colder,” Fowler said, explaining that the plan is to have the roof installed and be working inside by Christmas.
However, he said he is still waiting for the trusses to be delivered, which are almost six weeks out, again owing to COVID-19.
Increased demand and low supply caused by the pandemic has resulted in sharp increases in building material costs. Fowler said plywood has gotten more expensive. He noted that sheet goods for the deck being built were up $9 per sheet.
Fortunately, Fowler said STC has done “fairly well” to this point.
“The bulk of our material was purchased back in the spring before COVID hit,” he said.
Owen Simpson is a senior beginning his second year at STC.
He’s been working on installing the flooring system, and said he’s happy to be back on the project after it was cut short last spring.
“It’s definitely better this year,” he said. “I mean, wearing a mask isn’t too bad, the goggles fogged up a little bit.”
After graduating, Simpson hopes to work toward becoming a carpenter either at a construction company or by himself working with someone as an apprentice.
“Times are kind of uneven right now, so we’ll see how that goes, but that’s my dream right now,” he said.
Gennett Kerstetter, is a junior and second-year STC student. One of her arms is in a sling because of a broken collar bone, she has nonetheless been busy adding foam insulation to eye joists.
While she’s not a fan of constant facial coverings and her hybrid schedule, which alternates between in-person and remote learning, she likes being back on the job site.
“I’m happy I get to at least be in program,” she said.
Next year, Kerstetter is planning to join Vermont Technical College’s Academy of Science and Technology program to get an associate’s degree in construction management. The program allows students to work toward their high school diploma and begin their freshman year of college at the same time.
The Student Craft Corp. project is funded through a loan from the school district that is paid back when house is sold.
“Except for 2008, most all of our houses have sold within the time that they’re finished,” Fowler said, referring to the global financial crisis that occurred in 2007-08.
Fowler explained that an advisory committee made up of realtors, builders and architects helps select the property and design the house.
“We put the features in there that make it salable,” he said.
