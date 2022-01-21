The state has ordered the Vermont Farmers Food Center closed after the organization missed a deadline for a plan to deal with contamination at its West Street facility.
Late last year, testing found dangerous levels of trichloroethylene, a known carcinogen, in the air of Farmers Hall, the center’s main building and home to the winter farmers’ market. The Department of Environmental Conservation recommended everyone using the building relocate “as soon as possible,” but the farmers’ market, which is run by a different organization, continued to operate there as organizers looked at their options. The recommendation was upgraded to an order on Thursday, state officials said, after VFFC failed to meet a deadline Monday to submit a “work plan for further site investigation.”
The move means the winter farmers’ market will not take place Saturday as Vermont Farmers Market relocates to the Cortina — formerly known as the Holiday Inn.
“Tomorrow we’re going to go to the food center to pack up and remove our tables,” Vermont Farmers Market President Paul Horton said Friday.
Horton said he was notified of the closure at 6 p.m. Thursday, but talks with the hotel’s owners were far enough along that they could finalize the deal for next weekend.
“Considering the choices we had, that looks to be the best one and we’re grateful to the folks there for hosting us,” he said. “We were certainly hoping we were going to remain in our location, but that’s not the way it worked out.”
Patricia Coppolino, senior program manager at DEC, said that when none of the requested paperwork was submitted, the department was authorized to take “emergency corrective action procedures,” requiring the contaminants be reduced to acceptable levels or an assurance that people are not being exposed to them. Closing the building, she said, accomplished the latter.
Heidi Lynch, the interim executive director at VFFC, said she could not offer specifics about why the organization missed the deadline.
“We’ve never dealt with situations like this before, and we’re doing everything we can in the right way and the best way,” she said. “The whole situation is challenging. That’s all that it is. It’s complex. ... We’re all doing our best to navigate the situation as best we can.”
Similarly, Lynch did not have a lot of details about next steps except to say the organization was working with the state and the Rutland Regional Planning Commission.
“VFFC has been such a positive result of grass-roots community support, effort and creativity for a decade now,” she said. “We are going to be even stronger when we come out the other side of this.”
The VFFC was the brainchild of Greg Cox, who led the volunteer effort to raise money for the purchase and renovation of the West Street property, which was long vacant and considered one of the most blighted properties in the city when the organization took it over in 2012. From the beginning, Cox’s long-term vision included making the location a food hub and incubator space, and the organization announced last year it would begin pursuing that goal more actively.
That pursuit included soil tests that found TCE, a chemical used in industrial degreasers, beneath the soil of the main building. There was enough contamination in the soil to call for testing of the air, which found levels as high as 10 time what the state deems safe. TCE exposure has been linked to cancer and congenital heart defects.
Kimberly Caldwell, an environmental analyst for DEC, said the organization now has until Feb. 21 to submit a plan to study the full extent of the contamination.
“From there, they can evaluate how to clean up the contamination,” she said.
Coppolino said VFFC will not be on the hook for the cleanup all by itself.
“I believe they have applied for funding assistance from the regional planning commission,” she said. “We have requested past owners to also participate — that would be financial participation.”
State officials have said the contamination is likely tied to the properties use as a foundry several years ago when it was owned by General Electric. Coppolino said Friday that GE has claimed never to have used anything containing TCE at the site and that the state has requested documentation.
Horton said the closure was a blow to the market’s vendors, who would effectively miss a paycheck by not having the market this weekend. He also said some vendors had already bowed out for the season because they were unsure about the health implications of the contamination.
We have a lot of angry, upset people. There’s a great amount of harm that’s been done. I don’t think people realize how much harm has been done. With or without the VFFC, the market’s going to do great. ... We are going to continue to survive, and we are going to thrive.”
