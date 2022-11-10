The brightest up-and-coming ballet dancers are going to be onstage at the Paramount Theatre at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. in the presentation American Ballet Theatre: Studio Company.
The Studio Company is the junior company of ABT made up of a little more than a dozen rising stars between the ages of 16 and 20. They come from all over the world to train and nearly 80% of ABT’s current dancers are alumni. On Monday, dancer Tillie Glatz and ABT Studio Company’s Artistic Director Sascha Radetsky talked about how the dancers are recruited and trained.
Radetsky recruits dancers, commissions choreographers and acts as the primary coach and teacher for the dancers, and said what makes an individual dancer stand out is a combination of factors.
“They have to have great technical acumen in ballet, and classical technique for the foundation, the underpinning of everything we do,” he said. “And from there they should be versatile in other genres of dance and have a sense of a performance quality, movement quality, have charisma on stage, be able to inhabit characters is always a great plus. ABT presents a lot of narrative story ballet so there’s acting involved as well. And they have to be predisposed to being a ballet dancer.”
“ABT has a school, the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School, and the studio company is sort of in between the school and the main company,” Radetsky said. “It’s that bridge between student and professional life.”
Dancer Tillie Glatz, of Virginia, described how she prepares for the performances in the weeks leading up to them: “We start at 9 a.m. with technique class as a warm-up and then we rehearse the rest of the day until 4:30. On top of that, we just make sure we’re eating well, sleeping well, getting your head in the right space to perform.”
“They have a pretty robust curriculum of classes on top of those rehearsals and the daily technique class,” Radetsky said. “They take classes for character dancing, for contemporary dancing, choreographic composition and workshops. They have access to physical therapy, psychologists, they have acting classes, music classes and then Tillie herself is taking college courses. She had a calculus exam yesterday on the off day between performances.”
Glatz has a solo in the Rutland performance, choreographed by a New York City Ballet dancer. “It’s taking on the role of a businesswoman, and it’s kind of jazzy and different from what we normally do,” she said. “It’s exciting for me.”
With the company’s mission of presenting the most exciting, highest-quality performances to the widest possible audience, Radetsky said, “We typically draw first from the school for the studio company dancers but, also we get a few from elsewhere around the world. We’re always seeking the best dancers in that age group, the most exceptionally talented dancers.”
ABT has been around since 1939. Its repertoire includes full-length classics from the 19th century like “Swan Lake” and “The Sleeping Beauty,” to works from the early 20th century, including “Apollo” and “Jardin aux Lilas,” and acclaimed contemporary masterpieces, including “Airs,” “Push Comes to Shove” and “Duets.” And ABT has commissioned works by legendary choreographers like George Balanchine, Jerome Robbins and Twyla Tharp.
Radetsky auditioned as a dancer when he was 18. “I had gone to ABT school and ABT was always my training company,” he said. “I got into the studio company, and then I danced with the main company for 19 years and retired from performing eight years ago.”
Glatz auditioned for the school at 15 and a year later; Radetsky recruited her as a guest to fill in for injured dancers on a couple of tours. “I’ll be joining the main company as an apprentice this November,” she said.
A review in Broadway World recently summed up the company: “From the opening pose and throughout … there was passion and professionalism ... these performers are the next generation of ballet dancers, blossoming before our eyes.”
